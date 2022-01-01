Sturgeon Bay American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Sturgeon Bay

The Mill Supper Club image

SALADS

The Mill Supper Club

4128 WI-42/57, Sturgeon Bay

Avg 4.3 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Rouladen$26.00
Thin Beef Roll Stuffed with Onion, Pickle, and Dijon Mustard Wrapped with Bacon and topped with Bavarian Sauce Served with your choice or Buttered Baby Red Potatoes or Spätzle Kaese, and Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage
Prime Rib$35.00
Slow Roasted and served with choice of Side, Soup or Salad, and Fresh Rolls
TOGO 4 Piece Chicken Dinner$17.00
4-Piece Mill Original Baked Chicken or Broasted Chicken with Whipped Potatoes, Dressing, Gravy, Cranberries, Coleslaw, and a Fresh Roll
More about The Mill Supper Club
Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill image

 

Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill

3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$11.95
Shredded Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, & Provolone Cheese
Crab Cakes$5.00
2 Crab Cakes on a bed of Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Topped with Aioli Sauce
Loaded Baked Potato$4.95
Baked Potato topped with Cheese, Onion, and Bacon Bits
More about Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill
The Old Post Pub* image

 

The Old Post Pub*

S1599 State Hwy 42, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Old Post Pub*

