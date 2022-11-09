Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Homeport Tavern

121 East Main St

Searsport, ME 04974

Order Again

Popular Items

House-Cut Fries
House-Cut Onion Rings
Braised Pork Belly

Starters

Gold Corn Johnny Cakes

$18.00

Duck Confit, Cranberry Butter

Braised Pork Belly

$16.00

Cantelope, Apple Cider Braised Pork Demi, Black Pepper Pecan Crumble

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Green Chili Broth, House Cut Fries

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Ricotta, Pecans, Molasses Mustard Dressing

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Crumbled Blue Cheese, Fig Gastrique

Fried Calamari

$17.00

House-Cut Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer Battered, Smoked-Chili Aioli

Fried Native Clams Appetizer

$19.00

Soups

File Gumbo

$8.00+

Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Peppers, Onion, Ground Sassafras

Seafood Bisque

$12.00+

SageButternut Soup

$8.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, House Made Dressing and Croutons, Parmesan, White Anchovies

Farro Salad

$16.00

Beat Salad

$18.00

Entrees

Fall Vegetable Risotto

$24.00

Sweet Peas, Fennel, Spinach, Marscapone, Parmesan

Wild Halibut

$34.00

Corn Ragout, Clams, Lobster Broth

Ribeye Steak

$37.00

Toasted Rosemary Butter, Mashed Potato, Vegetable of the Day

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Beer-Battered, House-made Tartar Sauce

Fried Native Clam Plate

$31.00

Whole-Belly Clams, House-made Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp Plate

$26.00

Gulf White Shrimp, Corn Meal Batter, Tartar Sauce, French Fries

Tavern Burger

$20.00

Classic Burger

$18.00

Lobster Gnocchi

$36.00

Braised Beef Short Rib

$30.00

Sides

House-Cut Fries

$8.00

Caribou Russet Potato, Chipotle Aioli

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Red Bliss Potato, Garlic, Butter

Vegetable of the Day

$8.00

TBD

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Bittersweet Chocolate, Berries, Whipped Cream

Bourbon Praline Bread Pudding

$10.00

House Made

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ginger Egg Custard

Peach Cobler

$14.00

Raw Bar

Oysters on the Half Shell

$4.00

See Daily List

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.00

House-made Cocktail Sauce or Salsa Verde

Lobster Avocado Parfait

$21.00

Layers of Lobster Meat, Lettuce, House Dressing

Specials

Grilled Swordfish Roasted Fingerlings Aspag in Lemongrass Chili

$34.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Unsweetened Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Acqua Panna 750 ml.

$6.00

San Pellegrino 750 ml.

$6.00

San Pellegrino 500 ml

$5.00

Nespresso Espresso

$3.50

Bottled Beer

Coors Lite

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Stella Artois Pilsner

$8.00

Corona Lager

$6.00

Modelo Negro Lager

$6.00

Samuel Adams Lager

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60-Minute IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$8.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Down East Cider

$6.00

Geary's London Porter

$9.00

Sebago Runabout Red

$9.00

Sierra Nevada

$9.00

Sunner Kolsch

$8.00

Wurzburger Hofbreau

$6.00

Delirium Tremens

$11.00

KWAK Amber 75cl.

$24.00

Draught Beer

Guiness Stout

$8.00+

Boothbay Thirsty Botanist IPA

$10.00+

Allagash Belgian White Ale

$8.00+

Foundation Epiphany

$11.00+

Sebago Fryes Leap IPA

$9.00+

Wine

Prosecco - Bisol Jeio Brut

$11.00

Pinot Grigio - Barone Fini

$8.00

Fume Blanc - Dry Creek

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Yealands

$10.00

Chardonnay - Alexander Valley

$11.00

Rose - Bieler Pere & Fils

$10.00

Pinot Noir - McMurray

$10.00

Merlot - Columbia

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Franciscan

$11.00

Malbec - Catena Vista Flores

$10.00

Morellino - Bruni

$9.00

BTL Pinot Grigio - Barone Fini

$30.00

BTL Fume Blanc - Dry Creek

$34.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Yealands

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay - Alexander Valley

$38.00

BTL Rose - Bieler Pere & Fils

$36.00

BTL Cotes du Rhone Guigal

$42.00

BTL Flowers Rose 2021

$49.00

BTL- Chenin Blanc Dry Creek

$35.00

BTL - Chardonnay Jordan

$63.00

BTL - Muscadet Sevre & Maine

$42.00

BTL Pinot Noir - McMurray

$34.00

BTL Merlot - Columbia

$34.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Franciscan

$39.00

BTL Malbec - Catena

$38.00

BTL Nebbiolo - Produttori del Barbaresco

$44.00

BTL Tour Prignac Grande Reserve 2015

$59.00

BTL Coudoulet de Beaucastel 2018

$53.00

BTL Morellino - Bruni

$34.00

BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

Warre's White Port

$8.00

Warre's Warrior Reserve Ruby

$8.00

Warre's Tawny OPTIMA 10

$10.00

Moet & Chandon Brut

$95.00

Veuve Cliquot

$120.00

Hard Seltzer

High-Noon Peach

$6.00

High-Noon Lime

$6.00

Liquor

TITOS Well Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli Rasberry

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00

Absolute

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Stroudwater

$11.00

Choppin

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

DBL Chopin

DBL Ciroc

DBL Firefly

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Jeremiah Weed

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

SGL Well Tanqueray

$9.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$10.00

SGL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

SGL Well Bacardi Silver Rum

$9.00

SGL Bacardi Limon

$9.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$9.00

SGL Gosling's

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Gosling's

$10.00

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay

SGL Well Hornitos

$9.00

SGL Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

SGL Patron Silver

$18.00

Milagro Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$19.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

DBL Casa Noble

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$14.00

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron XO Café

SGL Well Whiskey

$9.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$9.00

SGL Makers Mark

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye

$16.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL Diabolique

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Makers 46

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

SGL Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

OBAN

$21.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

$26.00

Dalwhinnie

$22.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Macallan

$22.00

Talisker

$18.00

Lagavulin

$28.00

Ardbeg

$18.00

Highland Park 18

$53.00

Dewars

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

SGL Aperol

$9.00

SGL Campari

$10.00

SGL Cointreau

$12.00

SGL Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

SGL Grand Marnier

$10.00

SGL Jagermeister

$9.00

SGL Kahlua

$9.00

SGL Mathilde Cassis

$9.00

SGL Baileys Irish Cream

$9.00

Diserano

$9.00

SGL St. Germain

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Grande Absente 138

$25.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

B&B

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Midori

$7.00

Frangrlico

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$19.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Crème de Violet

$9.00

Goldschlager

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Drambuie

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Irish Mist

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Lemoncello

$12.00

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$12.00

DBL Molly'S Irish Cream

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Blanton"s Bourbon

$19.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek 9 Yr.

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

SGL Jim Beam

$9.00

Old Forester 1920

$17.00

Calumet Farm

$19.00

Knob Creek 12 Yr

$22.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$17.00

Bib & Tucker 6 Yr

$19.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Cape Codder

$10.00

Corpse Revivor No. 2

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rum & Coke

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

The Last Word

$17.00

Sbagliato

$15.00

Tail of the Rooster

$13.00

Specialty Cocktails

Boulevardier

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Arnold's Way

$15.00

Into the Clear Blue

$15.00

Porto Tonico

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Searsport Sour

$15.00

Oysters

Norumbega Damariscotta ME

$4.00

Shrimp

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.00

Clams

Little Neck

$2.50

Lobster

Lobster Partfait

$24.00
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
The Homeport Tavern captures the essence and spirit of an English pub with its ornate bar and tufted seating that flows into our fireside lounge. Locally sourced and carefully selected products from Maine farms create a thoughtful, seasonal menu offering small bites to hearty meals prepared by Chef Kip Dixon.

121 East Main St, Searsport, ME 04974

