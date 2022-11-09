The Homeport Tavern
121 East Main St
Searsport, ME 04974
Starters
Gold Corn Johnny Cakes
Duck Confit, Cranberry Butter
Braised Pork Belly
Cantelope, Apple Cider Braised Pork Demi, Black Pepper Pecan Crumble
PEI Mussels
Green Chili Broth, House Cut Fries
Bangers & Mash
Ricotta, Pecans, Molasses Mustard Dressing
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crumbled Blue Cheese, Fig Gastrique
Fried Calamari
House-Cut Onion Rings
Beer Battered, Smoked-Chili Aioli
Fried Native Clams Appetizer
Soups
Salads
Entrees
Fall Vegetable Risotto
Sweet Peas, Fennel, Spinach, Marscapone, Parmesan
Wild Halibut
Corn Ragout, Clams, Lobster Broth
Ribeye Steak
Toasted Rosemary Butter, Mashed Potato, Vegetable of the Day
Fish & Chips
Beer-Battered, House-made Tartar Sauce
Fried Native Clam Plate
Whole-Belly Clams, House-made Tartar Sauce
Fried Shrimp Plate
Gulf White Shrimp, Corn Meal Batter, Tartar Sauce, French Fries
Tavern Burger
Classic Burger
Lobster Gnocchi
Braised Beef Short Rib
Sides
Desserts
Raw Bar
Swordfish Blt
House-Smoked Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Green Goddess Aioli, French Fries
Tavern Burger
Grass Fed All-Natural Beef, Red Onion Confit, Gorgonzola, French Fries
Classic Burger
Grass Fed All-Natural Beef, Aged Cheddar, Lettuce,Tomato, Onion, French Fries
Pecan Chicken Salad Croissant
Herb Roasted Chicken, Granny Smith Apple, Red Grapes,
Shrimp Po-Boy
Fish & Chips
Beer-Battered, House-made Tartar Sauce
Fried Native Clam Plate
Whole-Belly Clams, House-made Tartar Sauce
Lobster Roll
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Sprite
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Shirley Temple
Cranberry
Tomato Juice
Orange Juice
Unsweetened Raspberry Iced Tea
Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Acqua Panna 750 ml.
San Pellegrino 750 ml.
San Pellegrino 500 ml
Nespresso Espresso
Bottled Beer
Coors Lite
Miller Lite
Bud Lite
Stella Artois Pilsner
Corona Lager
Modelo Negro Lager
Samuel Adams Lager
Dogfish Head 60-Minute IPA
Lagunitas IPA
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn
Pilsner Urquell
Budweiser
Down East Cider
Geary's London Porter
Sebago Runabout Red
Sierra Nevada
Sunner Kolsch
Wurzburger Hofbreau
Delirium Tremens
KWAK Amber 75cl.
Draught Beer
Wine
Prosecco - Bisol Jeio Brut
Pinot Grigio - Barone Fini
Fume Blanc - Dry Creek
Sauvignon Blanc - Yealands
Chardonnay - Alexander Valley
Rose - Bieler Pere & Fils
Pinot Noir - McMurray
Merlot - Columbia
Cabernet Sauvignon - Franciscan
Malbec - Catena Vista Flores
Morellino - Bruni
BTL Pinot Grigio - Barone Fini
BTL Fume Blanc - Dry Creek
BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Yealands
BTL Chardonnay - Alexander Valley
BTL Rose - Bieler Pere & Fils
BTL Cotes du Rhone Guigal
BTL Flowers Rose 2021
BTL- Chenin Blanc Dry Creek
BTL - Chardonnay Jordan
BTL - Muscadet Sevre & Maine
BTL Pinot Noir - McMurray
BTL Merlot - Columbia
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Franciscan
BTL Malbec - Catena
BTL Nebbiolo - Produttori del Barbaresco
BTL Tour Prignac Grande Reserve 2015
BTL Coudoulet de Beaucastel 2018
BTL Morellino - Bruni
BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
Warre's White Port
Warre's Warrior Reserve Ruby
Warre's Tawny OPTIMA 10
Moet & Chandon Brut
Veuve Cliquot
Hard Seltzer
Liquor
TITOS Well Vodka
Ketel One
Stoli Rasberry
Stoli Blueberry
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Lemon
Stolichnaya
Absolute
Grey Goose
Stroudwater
Choppin
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Firefly
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Jeremiah Weed
DBL Ketel One
SGL Well Tanqueray
SGL Bombay Saphire
SGL Hendricks
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
SGL Well Bacardi Silver Rum
SGL Bacardi Limon
SGL Captain Morgan
SGL Gosling's
Malibu
Mount Gay
DBL Well Rum
DBL Admiral Nelson
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling's
DBL Meyers
DBL Meyers Silver
DBL Mount Gay
SGL Well Hornitos
SGL Don Julio Anejo
SGL Patron Silver
Milagro Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Corazon Reposado
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron XO Café
SGL Well Whiskey
SGL Jack Daniels
SGL Makers Mark
Jameson
Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye
Crown Royal
Bulleit Rye
Woodford Reserve Rye
Southern Comfort
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Diabolique
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
SGL Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
OBAN
Balvenie Caribbean Cask
Dalwhinnie
Glenlivet
Macallan
Talisker
Lagavulin
Ardbeg
Highland Park 18
Dewars
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
SGL Aperol
SGL Campari
SGL Cointreau
SGL Godiva Chocolate
SGL Grand Marnier
SGL Jagermeister
SGL Kahlua
SGL Mathilde Cassis
SGL Baileys Irish Cream
Diserano
SGL St. Germain
Sambuca
Grande Absente 138
Fernet Branca
B&B
Drambuie
Midori
Frangrlico
Chartreuse Green
Amaro Montenegro
Crème de Violet
Goldschlager
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Molly'S Irish Cream
Hennessy
Blanton"s Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Knob Creek 9 Yr.
Buffalo Trace
SGL Jim Beam
Old Forester 1920
Calumet Farm
Knob Creek 12 Yr
Jefferson's Reserve
Bib & Tucker 6 Yr
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cape Codder
Corpse Revivor No. 2
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Rum & Coke
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Negroni
The Last Word
Sbagliato
Tail of the Rooster
Specialty Cocktails
Shrimp
Clams
Lobster
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
The Homeport Tavern captures the essence and spirit of an English pub with its ornate bar and tufted seating that flows into our fireside lounge. Locally sourced and carefully selected products from Maine farms create a thoughtful, seasonal menu offering small bites to hearty meals prepared by Chef Kip Dixon.
121 East Main St, Searsport, ME 04974