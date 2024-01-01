The Lims Sports Bar and Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! This is a unique restaurant and bar inside a small casino with poker tables and table games.
Location
7 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Salem, NH 03079
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Tuscan Village - Salem, NH
No Reviews
12 South Village Drive (Suite 475 A) Salem, NH 03079
View restaurant