North Andover restaurants you'll love

North Andover restaurants
Toast
  • North Andover

North Andover's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cocktail
Burger
Sandwich
Hummus
Salad
Must-try North Andover restaurants

b.good image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

99 Turnpike St, North Andover

Avg 4.2 (417 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
Build Your Own Burger$5.50
Build your own burger
Beyond Burger$9.50
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good
The Friendly Toast - North Andover image

 

The Friendly Toast - North Andover

550 Turnpike St., North Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TINY PANCAKE
A tiny pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
Churro Bites$8.50
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze. Served with our strawberry habanero jam & chocolate ganache.
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle with our rice crispy coated chicken breast, topped with bacon & fire roasted poblano corn, then drizzled with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream & scallions.
More about The Friendly Toast - North Andover
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Sal's Pizza

490 Main Street, North Andover

Avg 3.9 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Garden$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
More about Sal's Pizza
Good Day Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Good Day Cafe

19 High Street, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
D&F Mule$8.95
Egg Sandwich$4.95
The Classic$4.95
More about Good Day Cafe
Tavern On High image

TAPAS

Tavern On High

18 HIGH STREET, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken with our Caesar salad in a white wrap
Signature Tavern Burger$16.00
Flame-grilled seasoned patty with aged cheddar cheese, arugula, truffle garlic aioli, onion strings & bacon jam
Tavern Steak Tips$26.00
Marinated & seasoned steak tips, grilled & served mashed & sautéed greens beans
More about Tavern On High
Bird&Wolf image

 

Bird&Wolf

1268 Osgood St, North Andover, MA 01845, North Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Tartare$15.00
Soy cured egg yolk aioli, daikon, citrus
Berkshire Pork Chop$32.00
Maple glazed brussels sprouts, crispy polenta, granny smith apple butter.
Grand Tasting of Charcuterie & Cheese$49.00
Chef's selected assortment of salumi, charcuterie, and artisinal cheese. A little bit of everything. Served with crostini and accompaniments.
More about Bird&Wolf
Restaurant banner

 

Heav'nly Donuts North Andover

50 Main Street, North Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Heav'nly Donuts North Andover

