North Andover restaurants you'll love

More about b.good
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
99 Turnpike St, North Andover
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
|Build Your Own Burger
|$5.50
Build your own burger
|Beyond Burger
|$9.50
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat
More about The Friendly Toast - North Andover
The Friendly Toast - North Andover
550 Turnpike St., North Andover
|Popular items
|TINY PANCAKE
A tiny pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
|Churro Bites
|$8.50
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze. Served with our strawberry habanero jam & chocolate ganache.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle with our rice crispy coated chicken breast, topped with bacon & fire roasted poblano corn, then drizzled with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream & scallions.
More about Sal's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Sal's Pizza
490 Main Street, North Andover
|Popular items
|Large Garden
|$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
|14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich
|$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
More about Good Day Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Good Day Cafe
19 High Street, North Andover
|Popular items
|D&F Mule
|$8.95
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
|The Classic
|$4.95
More about Tavern On High
TAPAS
Tavern On High
18 HIGH STREET, North Andover
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken with our Caesar salad in a white wrap
|Signature Tavern Burger
|$16.00
Flame-grilled seasoned patty with aged cheddar cheese, arugula, truffle garlic aioli, onion strings & bacon jam
|Tavern Steak Tips
|$26.00
Marinated & seasoned steak tips, grilled & served mashed & sautéed greens beans
More about Bird&Wolf
Bird&Wolf
1268 Osgood St, North Andover, MA 01845, North Andover
|Popular items
|Salmon Tartare
|$15.00
Soy cured egg yolk aioli, daikon, citrus
|Berkshire Pork Chop
|$32.00
Maple glazed brussels sprouts, crispy polenta, granny smith apple butter.
|Grand Tasting of Charcuterie & Cheese
|$49.00
Chef's selected assortment of salumi, charcuterie, and artisinal cheese. A little bit of everything. Served with crostini and accompaniments.
More about Heav'nly Donuts North Andover
Heav'nly Donuts North Andover
50 Main Street, North Andover