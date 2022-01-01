Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in North Andover

North Andover restaurants
North Andover restaurants that serve tacos

The Friendly Toast - North Andover

550 Turnpike St., North Andover

Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
TAPAS

Tavern On High

18 HIGH STREET, North Andover

Baja Fish Tacos$22.00
Lightly fried cod in 3 flour tortillas with slaw, mango salsa, pickled red onion & chipotle lime dressing (OPTION to substitute grilled shrimp for $4 add)
Street Taco$5.00
Individual soft corn tortilla with braised pork roast, salsa verde, pickled red onion & cilantro.
