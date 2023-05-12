Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edifer Pizzeria 1814 Turnpike St

review star

No reviews yet

1812 Turnpike St

North Andover, MA 01845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Italian Menu

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.99+

Four Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

Romano, ricotta cheese, provolone, and mozzarella with no tomato sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.49+

salami, pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Veggie Pizza

$14.49+

mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives, broccoli, fresh tomatoes, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Fajita Pizza

$14.99+

sautéed chicken tenders, onions, peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Daniella Pizza

$14.99+

fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, prosciutto, cream sauce, and mozzarella with no tomato sauce

Caliente Pizza

$14.99+

mushroom, sausage and hot cherry peppers tomato sauce and mozzarella

Margarita Pizza

$14.99+

white pizza, fresh mozzarella, tomato and fresh basil

Primavera Pizza

$14.99+

chicken, cream and caramelized onions, mozzarella

Buffalo Pizza

$14.99+

spicy chicken with mozzarella, grated cheese and tomato sauce

Polynesian Pizza

$15.49+

grill chicken, bacon, pineapple, sweet and spicy sauce, mozzarella

Demsy's Pizza

$15.99+

ham, pineapple, prosciutto, red peppers, and mozzarella

Caprese Pizza

$17.99+

sliced tomato, basil, prosciutto, rosetted red peppers, fresh garlic, mozzarella and toped with balsamic glaze

Edifer Pizza

$17.99+

chicken, ham, bacon, piña, onions, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and blue cheese

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$15.49+

Sausage Calzone

$17.99+

onions, peppers, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$17.99+

chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$17.49+

Meatballs Calzone

$17.49+

with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$17.49+

Chicken Buffalo Calzone

$17.99+

chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Blue Cheese on the side

Steak Bom Calzone

$19.49+

Steak and Cheese Calzone

$19.49+

Veggie Calzone

$17.99+

roasted veggies(peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli) with salt and pepper, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Edifer Calzone

$17.99+

chicken, ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and blue cheese on the side

Sides

French Fries

$6.99

Steak Fries

$7.49

Spicy Fries

$7.49

Onion Rings

$6.99

Sweet Potatoes

$7.49

Jalapeño Peppers

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Home made Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Steak Tips

$10.49

Grill Chicken

$7.99

Meat Balls

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Wraps

Tuna Sald Wrap

$10.99

with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Mexican Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

choice of chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Greek Wrap

$11.99

with lettuce, olives, onions, fetta cheese, tomato, and greek dressing

Crispy chicken Buffalo Wrap

$11.99

with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese

Santa Fe Crispy Wrap

$11.99

garden greens with corn, tortilla strips, sundries tomato, mozzarella cheese, grill chicken and ranch dressing

Caribbean sweet & spicy Wrap

$11.99

Romain lettuce with tomato, mango, pineapple, tortilla strips, grill chicken and sweet & spicy sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Romain lettuce with grill chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

BLT wrap

$10.99

Chicken cutlet wrap

$11.99

breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and American cheese

Key West Honey Lime Wrap

$11.99

grill chicken with romain lettuce, pineapple, tomato, raisins, walnuts and honey lime dressing

Edifer Special wrap

$11.99

grill chicken with roasted veggies (peppers, onions, mushroom, and broccoli)

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$11.49

romaine lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and Italian dressing

Garden Salad

$9.99

mixed garden greens with grated carrot, grated red cabbage, cucumbers, onions and cherry tomatoes

Greek Salad

$10.25

garden salad, fetta cheese, olives, onions, and greek dressing

Key West Honey Lime Salad

$14.99

romaine lettuce, pineapple, tomato, raisins, walnuts, grill chicken and honey lime dressing

Caribbean Sweet & Spicy Salad

$14.99

romaine lettuce, tomato, mango, pineapple, tortilla strips, grill chicken with sweet & spicy sauce

Santa Fe Salad

$14.99

crispy garden greens, corn, tortilla strips, sundries tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, grill chicken and ranch dressing

Edifer Salad

$11.99

Tomatoes slides, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, salt and pepper, olive oil, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze

Hot Subs

Chicken Kabob Sub

$11.49

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing

Steak Bomb Sub

$11.99

onions, peppers, mushroom and American cheese

Steak and Cheese Sub

$11.49

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.25

mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Veal Parmesan Sub

$12.49

Meatball Sub

$10.99

with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Fingers Sub

$11.49

Steak Tips Sub

$14.49

grill onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted American cheese

Cold Subs

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$10.99

salami, sweet capicola, mortadella, pepperoni & provolone cheese

North Ender Sub

$10.99

salami, sweet capicola, mortadella, pepperoni, prosciutto & provolone cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Romano Sub

$10.99

prosciutto, tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella & seasoning

Chicken Salad Sub

$10.99

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.99

Pastas

Make your own Pasta

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.99

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$15.99

Veal Parmesan Pasta

$18.49

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Broccoli Butter Garlic Pasta

$15.99

Kids Menu

Home Made Chicken tenders

$9.49

Chicken Fingers

$9.49

Chicken wings

$9.49

Ziti or spaghetti with meatballs

$9.49

Chicken Parmesan with ziti

$9.49

Tortellini with Meatballs

$9.49

Desserts & Drinks

Desserts

Chocolate cake

$5.25

Cheesecake

$5.25

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.49

Chocolate chip brownie

$3.99

Chocolate chip Whoopi pie

$3.99

Vanilla Whoopi pie

$3.99

Drinks

Water

$1.99

20oz Bottle

2 litter

Dinners

3 piece fried chicken

$10.99

4 piece fried chicken

$11.99

Chicken wings

$14.99

Chicken tenders

$14.99

Fried Haddock

$17.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned restaurant and proud to serve the local people. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1812 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845

Directions

