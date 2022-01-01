Burritos in North Andover

North Andover restaurants that serve burritos

The Friendly Toast - North Andover

550 Turnpike St., North Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with vegan sausage, tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Meg's Burrito$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
Good Day Cafe

19 High Street, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
