Burritos in North Andover

The Friendly Toast - North Andover
550 Turnpike St., North Andover
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with vegan sausage, tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Meg's Burrito
|$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.