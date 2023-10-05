Popular Items

Dinner Menu

Apps

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Drizzled with beer cheese and a side of whole grain mustard

Wings Your Way

$16.00

Buffalo, Charlie's style, BBQ, or mango habanero

Boneless Bites

$14.00

Buffalo, Charlie's style, BBQ, or mango habanero

Spicy Spinach Dip

$14.00

A creamy blend of Pepper-Jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach melted down served with tortilla chips

Irish Nachos

$14.50

Spiral cut fries, Cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Poutine

$12.00

Fries, gravy, and melted cheese curds

Shaved Steak Poutine

$16.00

Fries, gravy, shaved rib-eye, caramelized onions, red and green peppers, and melted cheese curds

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.50

Large mushroom caps baked with crab stuffing

Butter Board

$12.50

Honey butter, hot honey, fig preserves, candied walnuts, craisins, and focaccia loaf

Focaccia

$4.00

Snacks

Onions Strings

$7.00

Hot Honey Cornbread Loaf

$7.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Kettle Chips and French Onion Dip

$7.00

Spicy Hot Honey Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Soups and Salads

Chopped Cobb

$14.00

Mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, bacon, egg, and Cheddar-Jack cheese

Classic Caesar

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and dressing

Pint-New England Clam Chowda

$11.00

Quart-New England Clam Chowda

$20.00

Chili - Pint

$11.00

Chili - Quart

$20.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Blackened Blue Burger

$18.50

Cajun blackened burger, caramelized onions, and melted bleu cheese

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, smoked Gouda, or bleu cheese

Classic Reuben

$17.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and grilled marble rye

JD's Burger

$18.00

Whiskey glaze, bacon, and American

Smoked BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Thin sliced brisket, fried mozzarella sticks, BBQ aioli, house pickles, pickled red onion, and toasted focaccia square

The Cali Burger

$20.00

Avocado, pepper-Jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, and chipotle pepper aioli

The Loft's Steak -N Cheese

$17.00

Shaved ribeye, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and American cheese

Loft Favs

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$37.50

Lobster, cavatappi, creamy 4-cheese mac sauce, baked golden brown

New England Pot Roast

$22.00

Slow cooked tender pot roast served with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and gravy

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

$28.50

Naked shrimp sauteed in scampi sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, and broccoli over zucchini noodles

Chicken Delicato

$22.00

Grilled chicken with melted mozzarella over zoodles in a garlic white wine sauce with tomatoes and broccoli

Cedar Plank Salmon

$26.00

Oven roast with honey BBQ sauce served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Burger Bowl

$18.00

8 oz. burger, shredded lettuce, bacon, tomato, pickles, onion, Cheddar-jack cheese, sesame seeds, Russian dressing

Philly Cheesesteak Mac and Cheese

$23.00

Shaved ribeye, cavatappi, mushrooms, onions, peppers, creamy 4-cheese mac sauce, baked until golden brown

Crab Stuffed Haddock

$28.00

Haddock baked with crab stuffing, served with mashed potato and broccoli

Half Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Half or full rack, slow cooked until the meat falls off the bone, finished in our tangy BBQ sauce and served with fries

Full Baby Back Ribs

$36.00

Half or full rack, slow cooked until the meat falls off the bone, finished in our tangy BBQ sauce and served with fries

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Tender chicken with onions, celery, peas, and carrots in home style chicken gravy, baked with traditional pie crust

Cornbread Crusted Haddock

$26.00

Fresh haddock baked with cornbread crust, served with asparagus

Osgood Street Steak Tacos

$18.00

Shaved ribeye, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and American cheese in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo

Cajun Shrimp and Steak Pasta

$33.00

Cajun cream sauce, bell peppers, broccoli, and cavatappi

Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Steaks

Pub Sirloin

$32.00

Our signature pub steak, grilled, served with mashed potato and grilled asparagus

Filet Medallions Bearnaise

$34.00

Three tenderloin medallions on a bed of mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus and bearnaise sauce

Surf and Turf

$39.00

Pub sirloin, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, blackened shrimp topped with bacon bleu cheese butter

Steak House Tips

$26.00

Marinated tips served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Served with fries or a fruit cup

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Served with fries or a fruit cup

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with fries or a fruit cup

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Butter, marinara, or alfredo

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Served with fries or a fruit cup

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Chocolate Twist Cake

$8.00

Specials

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$14.00

The Toasted Italian

$14.00

The French Dip

$17.00

Emily's Raspberry Iced Tea

$9.00Out of stock

Pork Porterhouse

$22.00

Meatloaf

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled Ribeye

$33.00

Sides

French Fries (Copy)

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh haddock and blackened or fried served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Junkyard Dog

$12.00

1/4 lb. pearl kountry klub hot dog, toasted brioche roll, chili, Cheddar Jack, fried onions, and French fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla; served with fries

Chicken Caprese Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, mozzarella, and tomato on grilled sourdough served with french fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Diced grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, in a flour tortilla; served with fries

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Fresh fried haddock with french fries and homemade tartar sauce

Firecracker Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Blackened chicken breast, bacon, Pepper-Jack cheese, onion strings, chipotle aioli, and toasted bun

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and toasted panini. Served with your choice of fries or potato chips