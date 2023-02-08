Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bird&Wolf 1268 Osgood St, North Andover, MA 01845

No reviews yet

1268 Osgood St, North Andover, MA 01845

North Andover, MA 01845

Cafe Food

Breakfast Sandwich - Bacon

$4.25

Breakfast Sandwich - Egg/Cheese

$3.75

Breakfast Sandwich - Ham/egg/cheese

$4.25

Breakfast Sandwich - Mushroom

$4.25Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich - Tomato, egg

$4.00

Breakfast Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Cafe Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Cafe Soup - Chicken

$6.00

Cafe Soup - Little Havana

$6.00

Cafe Soup - Tuscan Bean

$6.00Out of stock

Croissant - BLT

$9.00

Croissant B Sandwich - Bacon,egg,cheese

$5.25

Croissant B Sandwich - egg, cheese

$4.75Out of stock

Croissant B sandwich - Mushroom

$5.25Out of stock

Fruit - Wholesale

$1.50Out of stock

Parfait

$7.50Out of stock

Portabello Caps

$4.00Out of stock

Salad 8oz - Sesame Noodles

$6.00

Salad 8oz - Sichuan Bean Curd

$6.00

Sandwich Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Sandwich Tuna Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Salad 8oz - pesto pasta salad

$4.50

Sandwich - Falafel

$9.00

Sandwich - Capri

$9.00

Sandwich - Muffaletta

$11.00

Sandwich - Banh Mi

$9.00

Sandwich - Brie & Pepper

$9.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

1950's saigon

$9.00

19th century Alexandria

$9.00

Arguably 1906 new Orleans

$11.00

Frittata

$4.00

Cafe Beverage

Americano (M)

$4.50

Americano (S)

$3.50

Beeee-Kind (M)

$4.50

Beeee-Kind (S)

$4.00

Campfire Hot Chocolate (M)

$4.50

Campfire Hot Chocolate (s)

$4.00

Cappuccino (M)

$4.75

Cappuccino (S)

$4.25

Chai Latte (M)

$5.00

Chai Latte (S)

$4.50

Check-a-mach! (M)

$5.85

Check-a-mach! (S)

$5.50

Churro Latte (M)

$5.85

Churro Latte(S)

$5.50

Coffee- House Brewed (L)

$4.50

Coffee- House Brewed (M)

$3.50

Coffee- House Brewed (S)

$2.50

Coffee-Aeropress

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso Double

$4.25

Espresso Single

$3.25

Flat White (M)

$4.75

Flat White (S)

$4.25

Gingerbread Latte (M)

$5.85

Gingerbread Latte (S)

$5.50

Hot Milk (L)

$2.25

Hot Milk (M)

$2.00

Hot Milk (S)

$1.75

Keep Carm and Carry On (M)

$5.85

Keep Carm and Carry On (S)

$5.50

Latte (M)

$4.75

Latte (S)

$4.25

Lemonade

$2.50

London (S)

$4.25

London(M)

$4.75

Matcha Latte (M)

$5.00

Matcha Latte (S)

$4.50

Mocha (M)

$5.25

Mocha (S)

$4.75

Peppermint Latte (M)

$5.85

Peppermint Latte (S)

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte (M)

$5.85

Pumpkin Spice Latte (S)

$5.50

Salted Caramel (M)

$5.85

Salted Caramel (S)

$5.50

Spicy Hot Chocolate (M)

$5.00

Spicy Hot Chocolate (S)

$4.50

Tea - Blue Flower Earl Grey (Black) (L)

$4.00

Tea - Blue Flower Earl Grey (Black) (M)

$3.50

Tea - Blue Flower Earl Grey (Black) (S)

$3.00

Tea - Darjeeling (Black) (L)

$4.00

Tea - Darjeeling (Black) (M)

$3.50

Tea - Darjeeling (Black) (S)

$3.00

Tea - English Breakfast (Black) (L)

$4.00

Tea - English Breakfast (Black) (M)

$3.50

Tea - English Breakfast (Black) (S)

$3.00

Tea - Ginger Lemon (Herbal) (L)

$4.00

Tea - Ginger Lemon (Herbal) (M)

$3.50

Tea - Ginger Lemon (Herbal)(S)

$3.00

Tea - Jasmine Pearl (Green) (L)

$4.00

Tea - Jasmine Pearl (Green) (M)

$3.50

Tea - Jasmine Pearl (Green) (S)

$3.00

Tea - Mango (Black) (L)

$4.00

Tea - Mango (Black) (M)

$3.50

Tea - Mango (Black) (S)

$3.00

Tea - Matcha (Green) (L)

$4.00

Tea - Matcha (Green) (M)

$3.50

Tea - Matcha (Green) (S)

$3.00

Tea - Rooibos (Herbal) (L)

$4.00

Tea - Rooibos (Herbal) (M)

$3.50

Tea - Rooibos (Herbal) (S)

$3.00

Wolf and The Woods (M)

$5.85

Wolf and The Woods (S)

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kale-ing it

$8.75

Head over peals

$8.75

Caffeine craze

$10.75

Kiwi to my heart

$8.75

Merchandise

B&W Mug

$15.00

BOX Mem Tea - Earl Grey

$8.20

BOX Mem Tea - Golden Bud Oolong

$23.80

BOX Mem Tea - Hibiscus

$7.00

BOX Mem Tea - Jasmine Pearl

$20.80

BOX Mem Tea - Rooibos

$9.20

BOX Mem Tea - Russian Caravan

$10.40

Cork Wallet

$35.00

DL Bracelet

$28.00

DL Earrings

$28.00

DL Necklace

$38.00

DL Necklace (small)

$28.00

DL Ring

$34.00

Fertilizer - Retail

$5.00

Karma - Espresso

$15.00

Karma - Ethiopia Harrar

$15.00

LSG - Card

$6.50

LSG - Large Sticker

$5.00

LSG - Magnet

$7.00

LSG - Pins

$2.50

LSG - Small Sticker

$3.00

LSG - Tote Bag

$3.00

LSG Earrings

$20.00

MBL - Facemask

$7.00

MBL - large bag

$45.00

MBL - medium bag

$35.00

MBL - small bag

$25.00

MBL - Wallet

$10.00

MBL - Xtra Small Bag

$15.00

MBL -Tassel

$3.00

Plant - Retail

$5.00

Post it Notes

$2.95

Puzzle

$35.00

Shirt

$35.00

Dried Citrus

$4.50

MBL - Xtra Large Bag

$65.00

MMA - Wax Wraps

$15.00

MMA - Paper Tags

$5.00

MMA - Hand MAde Paper

$8.00

MMA - key Chains

$6.00

NA Retail

Aloevine Mango Aloe Drink

$2.50

Arizona Mango Iced Tea

$1.00

Assorted nuts

$1.00

Cheezits

$1.50

Chips - Dirty

$2.75

Diet Snapple

$3.00

Fever Tree - Cola

$2.25

Fever Tree - Cucumber

$2.25

Fever Tree - Ginger Ale

$2.25

Fever Tree - Grapefruit

$2.25

Fever Tree - Yuzu

$2.25

Focus Vitamin Water

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$5.25

Juicy Juice Apple Juice

$2.00

Mango Water

$3.50

Nantucket Nectars orange juice

$2.50

Natalies Orange Juice

$6.00

Oak Farm Aloe Drink

$2.50

Orbitz gum

$1.50

Plantain Chips - Tumbis

$2.50

Poland Springs

$1.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00

Revive Vitamin Water

$3.00

Smartwater

$2.75

Soda

$2.00

Tropicana - Orange Juice

$4.00

Tropicana Juice

$2.50

V8 Juice

$2.75

Vickie Chips

$2.75

Water Bottle

$2.00

Welchs Grapefruit Snacks

$2.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1268 Osgood St, North Andover, MA 01845, North Andover, MA 01845

Bird&Wolf image
Bird&Wolf image
Bird&Wolf image

