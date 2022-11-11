The Little Grille
62 Cottage St
Littleton, NH 03561
Specials
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers “Boneless Wings”
Our hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.
Guacomole and Chips
LIttle Grille Nachos
Chips topped with Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Galo, Fresh Guacamole and your choice of Steak or Chicken.
Tostada
Fresh native shrimp tossed in our famouse Chipotle BBQ sauce tops a crispy flour tortilla along with Monterey Jack cheese, Chipotle Sour Cream and Pico de Galo.
Potato Skins
A heaping pile of our homemade Potato Skins topped with lots of Bacon and Cheese.
Wings
Lightly breaded for crispness, then tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.
Chips N Salsa
Hand cut and fried Tortilla Chips served with our House made Salsa
Jalapeno Bacon Bombs
Queso Dip
Burgers and Sandwiches
Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger
Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE
Sticky Vermonter
Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!
Dirty Burger
This burger is topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Onion Rings.
The Classic
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, and Pickles with our Special Sauce. Also available with Bacon.
BLT Burger
Our fresh grilled burger topped with Bacon, our homemade Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Garlic Mayo.
Spicy Bleu Burger
The unexpected combination of our homemade Onion Pepper Marmalade and a Bleu Cheese Spread gives this burger a unique flavor.
Buffalo Chix Sandwich
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Lettuce, Tomato, and our homemade Bleu Cheese.
Southwest Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Tequila Lime Dressing and fresh Guacamole.
Aloha Burger
Fresh ground burger topped with pineapple sal' mango habanero glaze and pepperjackcheese
Queso Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pineapple Chicken Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Mexican Corner
Chimichanga
Chicken, Cheese and Pico rolled in a Flour Tortilla and fried then smothered with Salsa Verde, cheese and baked. Topped with Pico, fresh guacamole and Chipotle Sour Cream
Fajita
Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, and warm tortillas for rolling. Choose from Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie.
Combo Fajita 2 Meats
Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and warm Tortillas on a separate plate for full flavor.
Combo Fajita 3 Meats
Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and warm Tortillas on a separate plate for full flavor.
Burrito
Your choice of Steak, chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie. Hand rolled into a large Flour Tortilla with Black Beans and cheese. Covered in Red Chili Sauce and more cheese, then baked to perfection.
Enchiladas
Two Chicken Enchiladas smothered in Spicy Red Enchilada Sauce or Mild Tomatillo Sauce and cheese. Topped with Pico de Galo and Sour Cream.
Quesadilla
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Veggies with warm gooey Cheese, Pico de Galo, and Chipotle Sour Cream all grilled inside a Flour Tortilla
Street Taco's
Two Tacos filled with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies. Served with Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Cheese, and fresh Cilantro. Rice and Beans.
Dankadilla
Dinner Entreés
Moqueca
The most popular Fish Stew in Brazil. Prepared with Haddock, Peppers and Onions simmered in Coconut Milk with a hint of Hot Peppers. Served over Jasmine rice.
Chicken Stroganoff
Sautéed tender chunks of Chicken combined with Bacon and fresh Corn in a Garlic Cream Sauce served over rice and topped with Potato Sticks.
Steak Tips
1LB of fresh cut Steak marinated in our house marinade and served with choice of two sides.
Tips and Scallops
Our Steak Tips paired up with Broiled or Fried Scallops and served with two sides.
Fried Scallops
Sea Scallops broiled to perfection or lightly battered and fried and served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.
Seafood Platter
Haddock, Shrimp, and Sea Scallops lightly breaded and fried. Served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw
Fish and Chips
Our Crisp golden fresh Haddock is hand battered, fried and served with French Fries and Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.
Aloha Shrimp
A heaping pile of hand battered and fried, or perfectly grilled Native Shrimp served with French Fries and homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.
Broiled Scallops
Sea Scallops broiled to perfection served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.
Cowboy Steak
Seafood Moqueca
Pineapple Chicken
Curried Ravioli
Buffet no Meat
Kids Menu
Kids Taco
Their choice between One Hard or Soft Taco filled with either Steak, Chicken, or Beef, lettuce and cheese. Served with One Side.
Kid Cheese Burger
Just a good ole fashioned Cheeseburger with or without Vegetables. Served with One side.
Kid Fingers
Hand battered and lightly fried Chicken Strips served with One side
Kid Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla served with One side.
Kids Caesar
The same great tasting Caesar only in Kids size.
Kids Grilled Chicken
A healthy Grilled Chicken ready for that perfect amount of Kid Sauce. Served with One side.
Kids Steak
Juicy Steak grilled to their liking. Served with One side.
Mac & Cheese
The almighty Kraft Mac N Cheese is always a kid pleaser. Served with One side.
Salads and Sides
Apple Walnut Salad
Topped with grilled Chicken, fresh Apples, crumbled Bleu Cheese, and sweet Candied Walnuts. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine tossed with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. Can add Chicken, Mushroom, Steak, or Shrimp.
South West Salad
Grilled Chicken or Steak, fresh Guacamole, Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, and corn and Salsa. Served with our Tequila-Lime Dressing
Side O-Rings
Hand cut and Lightly battered and fried Onion Rings.
Side Sweet Fries
Side Fries
Our original French Fries.....All By Themselves.
Side Mashed
Side Rice Beans
Side Slaw
SIDE VEG
Large Salad
Small Salad
Lg Guac
Small Guacamole
Side Dressing
Side Sauce
Salsa 12 oz
Salsa 8oz
Chips N Salsa
Maple glazed carrots
Chili
Sunshine Shrimp Salad
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Peanut Butter Landslide
Tiramissu
Chocolate Lava Cake
Lemon Berry
Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Lemon Cream Cake
Key Lime Cheesecake
Pistachio creme cake
Caramel Crunch Cake
Berry Trifle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
