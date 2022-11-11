Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Latin American

The Little Grille

1,198 Reviews

$$

62 Cottage St

Littleton, NH 03561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sticky Vermonter
Quesadilla
Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger

Specials

Marinated tuna

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh sea scallops wrapped in bacon drizzled with maple gastric

Tamale Cakes

$11.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers “Boneless Wings”

Chicken Fingers “Boneless Wings”

$14.00

Our hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.

Guacomole and Chips

Guacomole and Chips

$9.00
LIttle Grille Nachos

LIttle Grille Nachos

$14.00

Chips topped with Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Galo, Fresh Guacamole and your choice of Steak or Chicken.

Tostada

Tostada

$12.00

Fresh native shrimp tossed in our famouse Chipotle BBQ sauce tops a crispy flour tortilla along with Monterey Jack cheese, Chipotle Sour Cream and Pico de Galo.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

A heaping pile of our homemade Potato Skins topped with lots of Bacon and Cheese.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Lightly breaded for crispness, then tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.

Chips N Salsa

Chips N Salsa

$3.00

Hand cut and fried Tortilla Chips served with our House made Salsa

Jalapeno Bacon Bombs

$13.00

Queso Dip

$10.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger

Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger

$17.00

Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE

Sticky Vermonter

Sticky Vermonter

$17.00

Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!

Dirty Burger

Dirty Burger

$17.00

This burger is topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Onion Rings.

The Classic

The Classic

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, and Pickles with our Special Sauce. Also available with Bacon.

BLT Burger

$17.00

Our fresh grilled burger topped with Bacon, our homemade Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Garlic Mayo.

Spicy Bleu Burger

$16.00

The unexpected combination of our homemade Onion Pepper Marmalade and a Bleu Cheese Spread gives this burger a unique flavor.

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Lettuce, Tomato, and our homemade Bleu Cheese.

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Tequila Lime Dressing and fresh Guacamole.

Aloha Burger

$16.00

Fresh ground burger topped with pineapple sal' mango habanero glaze and pepperjackcheese

Queso Burger

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Mexican Corner

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$18.00

Chicken, Cheese and Pico rolled in a Flour Tortilla and fried then smothered with Salsa Verde, cheese and baked. Topped with Pico, fresh guacamole and Chipotle Sour Cream

Fajita

Fajita

$19.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, and warm tortillas for rolling. Choose from Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie.

Combo Fajita 2 Meats

Combo Fajita 2 Meats

$21.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and warm Tortillas on a separate plate for full flavor.

Combo Fajita 3 Meats

Combo Fajita 3 Meats

$25.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and warm Tortillas on a separate plate for full flavor.

Burrito

Burrito

$17.00

Your choice of Steak, chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie. Hand rolled into a large Flour Tortilla with Black Beans and cheese. Covered in Red Chili Sauce and more cheese, then baked to perfection.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$17.00

Two Chicken Enchiladas smothered in Spicy Red Enchilada Sauce or Mild Tomatillo Sauce and cheese. Topped with Pico de Galo and Sour Cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$16.00

Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Veggies with warm gooey Cheese, Pico de Galo, and Chipotle Sour Cream all grilled inside a Flour Tortilla

Street Taco's

Street Taco's

$13.00

Two Tacos filled with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies. Served with Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Cheese, and fresh Cilantro. Rice and Beans.

Dankadilla

$17.00

Dinner Entreés

Moqueca

Moqueca

$20.00

The most popular Fish Stew in Brazil. Prepared with Haddock, Peppers and Onions simmered in Coconut Milk with a hint of Hot Peppers. Served over Jasmine rice.

Chicken Stroganoff

Chicken Stroganoff

$18.00

Sautéed tender chunks of Chicken combined with Bacon and fresh Corn in a Garlic Cream Sauce served over rice and topped with Potato Sticks.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$23.00

1LB of fresh cut Steak marinated in our house marinade and served with choice of two sides.

Tips and Scallops

Tips and Scallops

$30.00

Our Steak Tips paired up with Broiled or Fried Scallops and served with two sides.

Fried Scallops

Fried Scallops

$30.00

Sea Scallops broiled to perfection or lightly battered and fried and served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$31.00

Haddock, Shrimp, and Sea Scallops lightly breaded and fried. Served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Our Crisp golden fresh Haddock is hand battered, fried and served with French Fries and Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Aloha Shrimp

Aloha Shrimp

$23.00

A heaping pile of hand battered and fried, or perfectly grilled Native Shrimp served with French Fries and homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Broiled Scallops

Broiled Scallops

$30.00

Sea Scallops broiled to perfection served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Cowboy Steak

$32.00

Seafood Moqueca

$31.00

Pineapple Chicken

$20.00

Curried Ravioli

$20.00

Buffet no Meat

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$6.00

Their choice between One Hard or Soft Taco filled with either Steak, Chicken, or Beef, lettuce and cheese. Served with One Side.

Kid Cheese Burger

Kid Cheese Burger

$4.99

Just a good ole fashioned Cheeseburger with or without Vegetables. Served with One side.

Kid Fingers

$6.00

Hand battered and lightly fried Chicken Strips served with One side

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with One side.

Kids Caesar

Kids Caesar

$5.00

The same great tasting Caesar only in Kids size.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

A healthy Grilled Chicken ready for that perfect amount of Kid Sauce. Served with One side.

Kids Steak

$8.00

Juicy Steak grilled to their liking. Served with One side.

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

The almighty Kraft Mac N Cheese is always a kid pleaser. Served with One side.

Salads and Sides

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.00

Topped with grilled Chicken, fresh Apples, crumbled Bleu Cheese, and sweet Candied Walnuts. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine tossed with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. Can add Chicken, Mushroom, Steak, or Shrimp.

South West Salad

South West Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken or Steak, fresh Guacamole, Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, and corn and Salsa. Served with our Tequila-Lime Dressing

Side O-Rings

Side O-Rings

$3.50

Hand cut and Lightly battered and fried Onion Rings.

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Our original French Fries.....All By Themselves.

Side Mashed

$3.00Out of stock

Side Rice Beans

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

SIDE VEG

$2.50

Large Salad

$8.00

Small Salad

$5.00

Lg Guac

$4.00

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Salsa 12 oz

$8.00

Salsa 8oz

$6.00

Chips N Salsa

$3.00

Maple glazed carrots

$2.50Out of stock

Chili

$10.00

Sunshine Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Landslide

$6.00

Tiramissu

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Lemon Berry

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$6.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Pistachio creme cake

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Crunch Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Berry Trifle

$6.00Out of stock

Customer

"Think Dirty" Snap Back

$25.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

V-Neck

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

62 Cottage St, Littleton, NH 03561

Directions

Gallery
The Little Grille image
The Little Grille image
The Little Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Common Man - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
10 Pollard Road Lincoln, NH 03251
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Littleton
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston