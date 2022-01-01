Waitsfield restaurants you'll love

Waitsfield restaurants
Toast
  • Waitsfield

Waitsfield's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Waitsfield restaurants

American Flatbread image

PIZZA

American Flatbread

46 Lareau Road, Waitsfield

Avg 4.5 (748 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Porchetta$29.00
Von Trapp porchetta, house tomato sauce, organic arugula, roasted fennel, sautéed onions, Calabrian chilies, maple brook hand dipped ricotta, Grana Padano, house herbs.
Punctuated Equilibrium$24.00
Kalamata olives, clay oven-roasted sweet red peppers, Vermont creamery chevre, mozzarella, red and green onions and fresh rosemary
Cheese and Herb$16.00
White Flatbread! No tomato sauce.
Garlic-infused olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, Italian Grana Padano, and fresh herbs
More about American Flatbread
Worthy Burger Too image

 

Worthy Burger Too

114 Mad River Green, Waitsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Torpedo$9.00
Southwest Roasted Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Topped with House Chipotle Ranch, Pico de Gallo and Pickled Jalapenos.
Worthy Burger$16.00
Local Vermont Wagyu Beef Pattie, Bib Lettuce, Plymouth Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce Served W/ Fries
Kids Cheeseburger$11.00
Grilled Beef patty With Cheddar Cheese
On Worthy Bun with Fries.
More about Worthy Burger Too
The Blue Stone image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Blue Stone

5351 Main Street, Waitsfield

Avg 4.1 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duke Wrap$15.00
Pepper Crusted Steak, Roasted Mushroom, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Flatbread Wrap
Stone Salad$10.00
Field Greens, Seasonal Veggies, Sweet Potato Curls, Goat Cheese, Maple Sage Vinaigrette
Large Cheese$17.00
All custom pies come with red sauce and mozzarella unless otherwise specified
More about The Blue Stone
Main pic

 

Mad Taco - Waitsfield

5101 Main St, Waitsfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mad Taco - Waitsfield
