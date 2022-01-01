Waitsfield restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
American Flatbread
46 Lareau Road, Waitsfield
Popular items
Porchetta
$29.00
Von Trapp porchetta, house tomato sauce, organic arugula, roasted fennel, sautéed onions, Calabrian chilies, maple brook hand dipped ricotta, Grana Padano, house herbs.
Punctuated Equilibrium
$24.00
Kalamata olives, clay oven-roasted sweet red peppers, Vermont creamery chevre, mozzarella, red and green onions and fresh rosemary
Cheese and Herb
$16.00
White Flatbread! No tomato sauce.
Garlic-infused olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, Italian Grana Padano, and fresh herbs
Worthy Burger Too
114 Mad River Green, Waitsfield
Popular items
Torpedo
$9.00
Southwest Roasted Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Topped with House Chipotle Ranch, Pico de Gallo and Pickled Jalapenos.
Worthy Burger
$16.00
Local Vermont Wagyu Beef Pattie, Bib Lettuce, Plymouth Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce Served W/ Fries
Kids Cheeseburger
$11.00
Grilled Beef patty With Cheddar Cheese
On Worthy Bun with Fries.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Blue Stone
5351 Main Street, Waitsfield
Popular items
Duke Wrap
$15.00
Pepper Crusted Steak, Roasted Mushroom, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Flatbread Wrap
Stone Salad
$10.00
Field Greens, Seasonal Veggies, Sweet Potato Curls, Goat Cheese, Maple Sage Vinaigrette
Large Cheese
$17.00
All custom pies come with red sauce and mozzarella unless otherwise specified
Mad Taco - Waitsfield
5101 Main St, Waitsfield