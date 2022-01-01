Go
The Mad Taco

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-496-3832 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

5101 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito$14.00
Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Smoked chicken. With guacamole, diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Sd Crema$0.50
2oz portion
Toastada$5.00
Crispy baked tostada, topped with beans, guacamole, salsa and cilantro. Add a protien if you're looking for more.
Guacamole & Chips$8.00
Beef Burrito$15.00
House seasoned von Trapp ground beef with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Carnitas Burrito Bowl$14.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Carnitas Burrito$14.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Yam Burrito$13.00
Roasted yams, with rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Location

Waitsfield VT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
