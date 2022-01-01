Winooski restaurants you'll love
El Cortijo WINOOSKI
3 East Allen Street, Winooski
|Carnitas Burrito - LARGE
|$11.95
slow cook pork shoulder, salsa taquera, lettuce, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
|Two Taco Plate
|$15.95
Choose two tacos with two sides
|Pescado Taco
|$5.00
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw
FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks
20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski
|Garlic Fries
|$5.00
crispy garlic fries served with ketchup and house made garlic aioli.
|The Burger
|$16.00
double patty. B n B pickles. dijonaise. American cheese. onions, house made brioche bun. garlic fries.
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
house garlic fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese and served with ketchup and garlic aioli.
Sarom’s Cafe
10 Manseau Street, Winooski
Grazers: Winooski
24 Main Street, Winooski