Winooski restaurants you'll love

Must-try Winooski restaurants

El Cortijo WINOOSKI image

 

El Cortijo WINOOSKI

3 East Allen Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Burrito - LARGE$11.95
slow cook pork shoulder, salsa taquera, lettuce, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
Two Taco Plate$15.95
Choose two tacos with two sides
Pescado Taco$5.00
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw
More about El Cortijo WINOOSKI
Waterworks image

FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks

20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski

Avg 4.5 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Fries$5.00
crispy garlic fries served with ketchup and house made garlic aioli.
The Burger$16.00
double patty. B n B pickles. dijonaise. American cheese. onions, house made brioche bun. garlic fries.
Truffle Fries$8.00
house garlic fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese and served with ketchup and garlic aioli.
More about Waterworks
Restaurant banner

 

Wicked Wings

211 Main Street #2, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wicked Wings
Sarom’s Cafe image

 

Sarom’s Cafe

10 Manseau Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sarom’s Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Grazers: Winooski

24 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Grazers: Winooski
