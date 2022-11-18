Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sarom’s Cafe

10 Manseau Street

Winooski, VT 05404

Order Again

Popular Items

Banh Mi Box
Grilled Beef
Grilled Chicken Box

Appetizers | Mon Khai Vi

Spring Rolls

$5.99

chicken, taro, carrots, mushrooms, and mung bean noodles. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$5.99

Carrots, taro, mushrooms, and mung bean noodles. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Rolls

$5.99

Shrimp marinated in house seasonings. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Tiger Rolls

$5.99

Cream cheese, bell peppers, onions, and scallions. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Beef Sombusa

$2.99

Limited Special! Ground beef, mixed veggies, spices and seasonings wrapped in a homemade crispy and flakey wrapper and deep fried to perfection!

Chicken Sombusa

$2.99

Limited Special! Ground chicken, mixed veggies, spices and seasonings wrapped in a homemade crispy and flakey wrapper and deep fried to perfection!

Seasonal Soups

Beef Stew | Bò Kho

$13.99

Vietnamese Stew - beef, carrots, potatoes, and onions, simmered in a rich aromatic broth packed with flavor. Paired with choice of Baguette, Rice, or Noodles.

Veg. Stew | Bò Kho Chay

$11.99

Vietnamese Stew - carrots, potatoes, and onions, simmered in a rich aromatic broth packed with flavor. Paired with choice of Baguette, Rice, or Noodles.

Vietnamese Sandwiches | Banh Mi

Sarom's Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Fried eggs, homemade mayo, soy sauce, and sriracha. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.

Vegetarian Cold Cuts

$6.99

Vietnamese vegetarian cold cuts, homemade mayo, and soy sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.

Seasoned Tofu

$6.99

Seasoned tofu, homemade mayo, and soy sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.

Grilled Beef

$7.99

Grilled marinated beef, homemade mayo, scallion oil, and sweet fish sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled marinated chicken, homemade mayo. scallion oil, and sweet fish sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.

Meal Boxes

Banh Mi Box

$10.99

Any (1) Vietnamese Banh Mi choice + (2) Vegetarian Spring Rolls served with sweet chili sauce.

Seasoned Tofu Box

$10.99

Choice of rice or vermicelli rice noodles. Seasoned tofu, vegetarian spring roll, salad, pickled carrots and green papaya, scallion oil & sweet fish sauce. *Rice Noodles have chopped peanuts included*

Grilled Beef Box

$11.99

Choice of rice or vermicelli rice noodles. Grilled marinated beef, vegetarian spring roll, salad, pickled carrots and green papaya, scallion oil & sweet fish sauce. *Rice Noodles have chopped peanuts included*

Grilled Chicken Box

$11.99

Choice of rice or vermicelli rice noodles. Grilled marinated chicken, vegetarian spring roll, salad, pickled carrots and green papaya, scallion oil & sweet fish sauce. *Rice Noodles have chopped peanuts included*

Fried Rice Box

$10.99

Limited Time Special! Vegetable Fried Rice with mix veggies, eggs, and house seasonings.

Beverages | Thuc Uong

Hot Vietnamese Milk Coffee

$4.49

Vietnamese phin dripped black coffee w/ condensed milk.

Hot Vietnamese Black Coffee

$3.49

Vietnamese phin dripped black coffee.

Hot Chai Milk Tea

$4.49

Iced Vietnamese Milk Coffee

$4.99

Iced Vietnamese phin dripped black coffee w/ condensed milk.

Iced Vietnamese Black Coffee

$3.99

Iced Vietnamese phin dripped black coffee

Iced Chai Milk Tea

$4.99

Hot Honey Citron & Mango Tea

$2.99

Hot Limeade

$2.99

Hot Jasmine Tea

$1.99

Iced Honey Citron & Mango Tea

$3.49

Iced Limeade

$3.49

Lime and Club Soda.

Iced Jasmine Tea

$2.49

Coconut Water

$2.49

Green Valley Co. 100% Vietnamese Coconut Water

Coconut Pineapple Water

$2.49

Green Valley Co. Vietnamese Coconut Water infused with natural pineapple flavoring.

Coconut Juice Can

$2.99

Coconut Mango Water

$2.49

Green Valley Co. Vietnamese Coconut Water infused with natural mango flavoring.

Yeo’s Chrysanthemum Tea Can

$1.99

Yeo’s Soy Milk Can

$1.99

Yeo’s sweet soy milk from Canadian Whole Soy Beans.

Hot Honey Citron & Ginger Tea

$2.99

Iced Honey Citron & Ginger Tea

$3.49
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sarom’s Cafe is family owned and operated, offering a variety of freshly made and handcrafted Vietnamese sandwiches (Banh Mi), appetizers, meal box specials, phin-dripped coffees, beverages, and sweet treats.

Website

Location

10 Manseau Street, Winooski, VT 05404

Directions

