Sarom’s Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sarom’s Cafe is family owned and operated, offering a variety of freshly made and handcrafted Vietnamese sandwiches (Banh Mi), appetizers, meal box specials, phin-dripped coffees, beverages, and sweet treats.
Location
10 Manseau Street, Winooski, VT 05404
Gallery
