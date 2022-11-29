Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waterworks

3,129 Reviews

$$

20 Winooski Falls Way

Winooski, VT 05404

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Waterworks is nestled in the Champlain Mill on the Winooski River and there is hardly a seat in the house that does not offer a spectacular view of the Winooski River. Our menus features creative american cuisine, award-winning cocktails and the best of Vermont beers and ciders. We have an upbeat, fun approach with a focus on the guest experience and genuine hospitality.

20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski, VT 05404

