Richmond restaurants you'll love

Hatchet
30 bridge st, richmond
Popular items
|Hatchet Burger
|$16.00
challah bun, Hatchet sauce, Grafton cheddar cheese, mustard onions, lettuce, pickles served with a side of fries
|Crab Rangoon
|$10.00
House made cream cheese and crab rangoons, with sweet chili dipping sauce, just like you've always known and loved.
|The Basic Bae Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Two crispy (not spicy) chicken thighs, garlic mayo, homemade pickles and lettuce on a bun, with a side of fries
Fireside
4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Richmond
Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
5 Tenders with a side of sauce.
|Bolton Smash Burger
|$16.00
A Gourmet Version of an American Burger!
Classic burger made with two Patties of VT Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion & Bolton's Secret Sauce
Served with Fries
|The Bolton Bird
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Chipotle Mayo.
Served with Fries
Stone Corral Brewery
83 Huntington Rd, Richmond
Popular items
|Salted Pub Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
Large salted soft pretzel bites served with beer mustard and lager cheese sauce
|Ole' Reliable Taco
|$5.50
Slow roasted BBQ pork, Cabot cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema
|Sticky Icky Chicky Taco
|$5.50
Maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Napa cabbage slaw, scallions
The Big Spruce
39 Bridge St, Richmond
Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$6.00
Organic chicken slow cooked in a rustic Mexican tomato sauce with, queso fresco, chopped onion, cilantro, THE OG TACO
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$17.00
Corn tortillas, filled with choice of chicken, pork or vegetable covered in
mole poblano and queso fresco with cilantro, lime crema, and onion
|Carnitas
|$6.00
Ever so slowly roasted pork shoulder, lime cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, sweet pickled jalapeños
Base Cafe
4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton
Popular items
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Nashville hot chicken, pickles and coleslaw on a Martin roll.
|Sure Shot
|$6.00
Griddled egg with american cheese, sliced tomato and avocado served on a telara roll .
|Hash Brown
|$2.00
It's a hash brown!
Stone's Throw Pizza - Richmond
39 Esplanade, Richmond
Deli - Bolton Valley
4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton