Richmond restaurants you'll love

Richmond restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Richmond

Richmond's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Richmond restaurants

Hatchet image

FRENCH FRIES

Hatchet

30 bridge st, richmond

Avg 4.1 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hatchet Burger$16.00
challah bun, Hatchet sauce, Grafton cheddar cheese, mustard onions, lettuce, pickles served with a side of fries
Crab Rangoon$10.00
House made cream cheese and crab rangoons, with sweet chili dipping sauce, just like you've always known and loved.
The Basic Bae Chicken Sando$15.00
Two crispy (not spicy) chicken thighs, garlic mayo, homemade pickles and lettuce on a bun, with a side of fries
More about Hatchet
Fireside image

 

Fireside

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$8.00
5 Tenders with a side of sauce.
Bolton Smash Burger$16.00
A Gourmet Version of an American Burger!
Classic burger made with two Patties of VT Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion & Bolton's Secret Sauce
Served with Fries
The Bolton Bird$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Chipotle Mayo.
Served with Fries
More about Fireside
Stone Corral Brewery image

 

Stone Corral Brewery

83 Huntington Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salted Pub Pretzel Bites$8.00
Large salted soft pretzel bites served with beer mustard and lager cheese sauce
Ole' Reliable Taco$5.50
Slow roasted BBQ pork, Cabot cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema
Sticky Icky Chicky Taco$5.50
Maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Napa cabbage slaw, scallions
More about Stone Corral Brewery
The Big Spruce image

 

The Big Spruce

39 Bridge St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$6.00
Organic chicken slow cooked in a rustic Mexican tomato sauce with, queso fresco, chopped onion, cilantro, THE OG TACO
Enchiladas de Mole$17.00
Corn tortillas, filled with choice of chicken, pork or vegetable covered in
mole poblano and queso fresco with cilantro, lime crema, and onion
Carnitas$6.00
Ever so slowly roasted pork shoulder, lime cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, sweet pickled jalapeños
More about The Big Spruce
Restaurant banner

 

Base Cafe

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Nashville hot chicken, pickles and coleslaw on a Martin roll.
Sure Shot$6.00
Griddled egg with american cheese, sliced tomato and avocado served on a telara roll .
Hash Brown$2.00
It's a hash brown!
More about Base Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Stone's Throw Pizza - Richmond

39 Esplanade, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stone's Throw Pizza - Richmond
Restaurant banner

 

Deli - Bolton Valley

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Deli - Bolton Valley

Map

Map

