Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Stone Corral Brewery 83 Huntington Rd

review star

No reviews yet

83 Huntington Rd

Richmond, VT 05477

Popular Items

Vermonter Sandwich
Stone Corral Burger
Salted Pub Pretzel Bites

APPETIZERS

Chips & Cheese

$5.00

Lager cheese sauce & tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Craft salsa, tortilla chips

Dueling Dips

Dueling Dips

$8.00

Tortilla chips, craft salsa, lager cheese sauce

Montreal Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Pub pretzel bites with Montreal seasoning, served with garlic-maple aioli

Rice and Beans

$5.00
Salted Pub Pretzel Bites

Salted Pub Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Large salted soft pretzel bites served with beer mustard and lager cheese sauce

Side House Salad

$7.00
Side Kale Caesar

Side Kale Caesar

$7.00

Side Autumn's Bounty

$7.00

Maple balsamic greens tossed with cider roasted root vegetables, brussel sprouts, shredded Cabot cheddar, toasted pepitas & dry tart cranberries

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$10.00

Blackened sweet potato wedges with Hipster mayo

The Dirty Dozen

$15.00

A dozen grilled shrimp tossed in blackening spice. Served with pickled carrots and jalapenos

SAUCES / SIDES

Side Beer Mustard

$0.50

Side Maple Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Side Hipster Mayo

$0.50

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Trailblazer Crema

$0.50

Haystack Apples

$1.50

SALADS

Baby Kale Caesar

Baby Kale Caesar

$15.00

Tender baby kale, lemon-anchovy dressing, breadcrumbs, cotija cheese

Autumn's Bounty

Autumn's Bounty

$15.00

Maple balsamic greens tossed with cider roasted root vegetables, brussel sprouts, shredded Cabot cheddar, toasted pepitas & dry tart cranberries

TACOS

Batata Tomata Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos with sweet potato & pinto bean hash, crimson peppers, sweet onion, roasted garlic, cotija and jack cheese, craft salsa, cerveza crema

Buffalo Big Bird Tacos

Buffalo Big Bird Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos with honey buffalo pulled chicken, tender baby kale, gorgonzola blue cheese dressing, brown butter & roasted garlic sourdough bread crumbs

High Thaid Tacos

$13.00

Alaskan pollock in coconut curry broth, flax seed, sweet chili garlic sauce, pickled jalapeno & pineapple salsa, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo

Domo Arigato Mr.Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos with sesame tiger shrimp tossed in maple ginger sauce, Napa cabbage slaw, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo

Old Skool Tacos

Old Skool Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos with taco spiced ground beef, Monterey jack cheese, Napa slaw, pickled red onions, Cerveza crema, blackened tortilla chips, chopped scallions

Ole' Reliable Tacos

Ole' Reliable Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos with slow roasted BBQ pork, Cabot cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema

Sticky Icky Chicky Tacos

Sticky Icky Chicky Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos with maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Napa cabbage slaw, scallions

BURRITOS

Batata Tomata Burrito

$16.50

Old Skool Burrito

$16.50

Sticky Icky Chicky Burrito

$16.50

Ole' Reliable Burrito

$16.50

Buffalo Big Bird Burrito

$16.50

High Thaid Burrito

$17.50

Alaskan pollock in coconut curry broth, flax seed, sweet chili garlic sauce, pickled jalapeno & pineapple salsa, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo

RICE BOWLS

Batata Tomata Rice Bowl

Batata Tomata Rice Bowl

$15.00

Roasted sweet potato & pinto beans hash, locally grown baby kale, salsa Fresca, Grafton Sage Cheddar, Trailblazer crema

Buffalo Big Bird Rice Bowl

Buffalo Big Bird Rice Bowl

$15.00

Honey buffalo pulled chicken, locally grown greens, gorgonzola blue cheese dressing, brown butter & roasted garlic sourdough crumbles

High Thaid Rice Bowl

High Thaid Rice Bowl

$15.00

Alaskan pollock in coconut curry broth, flax seed, sweet chili garlic sauce, pickled jalapeno & pineapple salsa, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo

Old Skool Rice Bowl

Old Skool Rice Bowl

$15.00

Taco spiced seasoned ground beef, cheese blend, house slaw, pickled red onion, Trailblazer crema, chili lime tortilla chips

Ole' Reliable Rice Bowl

Ole' Reliable Rice Bowl

$15.00

Slow roasted BBQ pork, crumbled Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema

Sticky Icky Chicky Rice Bowl

Sticky Icky Chicky Rice Bowl

$15.00

Maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Savoy cabbage slaw

Domo Arigato Mr.Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.00

Sesame tiger shrimp tossed in maple ginger sauce, Napa cabbage slaw, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo

SANDWICHES

Bee & Buffalo Sandwich

Bee & Buffalo Sandwich

$16.00

Honey buffalo chicken, tender baby kale, creamy Gorgonzola dressing, breadcrumbs, served on grilled ciabatta with a side salad

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Vermont Bean Crafter's Black Bean Burger, your choice of cheddar or pepper jack, served on grilled ciabatta with a side of maple balsamic greens.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Chopped smokehouse bacon,  hot house tomato, Little Leaf Farms greens, VT maple garlic aioli, served on toasted sourdough with a side salad

Pesto Presto

$16.00

Sage & caramelized onion pesto with salted pepitas, cotija cheese, thin sliced turkey, grilled bacon, local greens and Vermont butter & cheese Chevre

Pickleback Pig Sandwich

Pickleback Pig Sandwich

$16.00

Snakebite BBQ pulled pork, Cabot cheddar, Honeycrisp and savoy cabbage slaw, chipotle ranch dressing, sliced dill pickles, served on grilled ciabatta with a side salad

Stone Corral Burger

$16.00

Northeast raised seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, your choice of cheddar or pepper jack, served on a toasted brioche bun with dill pickle spear and side salad

Vermonter Sandwich

Vermonter Sandwich

$16.00

North Country Smokehouse turkey, american,  honeycrisp apple, cranberry mayo, Little Leaf Farms greens, served on toasted sourdough with a side salad

Wrangler Wrap

$16.00

Blackened chicken & sweet potato hash, baby kale, pepperjack cheese, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, trailblazer crema with a side salad

NACHOS

Bad Bill Nachos

Bad Bill Nachos

$15.00

Pickled onions and jalapenos, Monterey Jack cheese, lager cheese sauce, craft salsa, chopped scallions.

Buffalo Bacon Boo-Yah Nachos

Buffalo Bacon Boo-Yah Nachos

$17.00

Pulled honey buffalo chicken, diced smoke house bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, chopped scallions, pickled red onions & jalapeños

Huff & Puff Nachos

Huff & Puff Nachos

$17.00

Snake Bite BBQ pulled pork, Cabot cheddar, pickled onions and jalapenos, passionfruit pineapple, chipotle crema and chopped sage.

Not Yo Nachos

Not Yo Nachos

$17.00

Taco spiced northeast raised ground beef, Monterey jack cheese, pickled onions and jalapenos, craft salsa, blackened pinto beans, Cerveza crema, chopped scallions

Hash It Out Nachos

Hash It Out Nachos

$17.00

Sweet potato & pinto bean hash, crimson peppers, sweet onion, roasted garlic, cotija and jack cheese, craft salsa, chipotle crema

KIDS MENU

Beef and Bean Burrito

Beef and Bean Burrito

$10.00

Taco spiced ground beef with rice, beans, and cheese in a flour tortilla

Cheesy Chips Nachos

Cheesy Chips Nachos

$8.00

Melted Monterey jack cheese over corn tortilla chips

Kids Burger

$10.00

Beef patty cooked well done, served on grilled ciabatta with a side of tortilla chips and haystack apples

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese quesadilla with a side of haystack Honeycrisp apples

Rice and Bean Burrito

Rice and Bean Burrito

$8.00

Rice, beans & cheese in a flour tortilla

DESSERT

Flourless chocolate cake topped with blackberry Bramble jam & salted pepitas

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Divine Desserts Flourless chocolate cake topped with salted pepitas

GLUTEN FREE

New School Taco

$11.00

Two tacos with taco spiced beef, shredded jack cheese, pickled red onions, crushed blackened corn tortilla chips, chopped scallions

Sweet Hash Taco

$11.00

Two tacos with blackened sweet potato hash with pinto beans, red peppers, sweet onions, cotija cheese, salted pepitas, craft salsa, chopped sage and parsley

Tradewind Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos with coconut & five spice crusted Alaskan Pollock with Mckeon's Stout hoisin BBQ sauce, pineapple-jalapeno salsa, hipster mayo

Maple Ginger Shrimp Taco

$13.00

Two tacos with maple ginger glazed shrimp, napa slaw, hipster mayo, sesame seeds

No Pain Caesar

$15.00

Pitchfork Farms baby kale, roasted garlic and lemon dressing, grated cotija cheese

Autumn's Bounty

$15.00

Local greens, maple balsamic dressing, cider roasted root vegetables and brussel sprouts, shredded Cabot cheddar, toasted pepitas & dry tart cranberries

GFBLT

$16.00

Grilled bacon, local tomato and greens, garlic maple mayo on a gluten free roll

Pub Burger

$16.00

NE raised beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun

Sweet Potato Wedges

$10.00

Blackened sweet potato wedges with Hipster mayo

MAC & CHEESE

Smackin Mac

$15.00+

Campanelle pasta tossed in Jasper Cellars "Chef Blend" cheese, brown butter bread crumbs, scallions, oven baked goodness.

Mac & More

$19.00

Campanelle pasta tossed in creamy cheese sauce, topped with snakebite BBQ pulled pork, chipotle ranch drizzle, chopped sage, and brown butter breadcrumbs.

Full Send Mac

$19.00

Campanelle pasta tossed in creamy cheese sauce, topped w/ honey buffalo pulled chicken, crumbled Gorgonzola, smokehouse bacon, chopped scallions and brown butter bread crumbs

NON-ALCHOLIC

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$5.00

Mexicane Cola

$5.00

Boylan's Shirley Temple

$4.50

Coconut water

$5.00

TO-GO BEER/CANS/GROWLERS

Bad Rooster Vermont IPA

Bad Rooster Vermont IPA

$3.25+

IPA / 6.7% Brimming with fruity aromas and attitude, this brew is balanced with a complex malt profile that demands attention.

Black Beer - Schwarzbier

Black Beer - Schwarzbier

$13.00+

Schwarzbier / 6% A balanced, velvety, German-inspired black lager/porter cross.

Blueberry Ginger Kombucha

$19.00+

House made kombucha

Bramble

$3.75+

Ripe blackberries lend their delicate sweet-tartness and lovely hue to this delicious naturally soured brew.

Exit 11 - Vemont Valley Common

Exit 11 - Vemont Valley Common

$13.00+

Vermont Valley Common / 5.5% This is YOUR beer: an easy-drinking, amber ale/lager hybrid created by the people, for the people in our first democratic, virtual community brewing experiment. Vienna, Munich and Crystal malts star, complimented with oats and Sterling, Rakau, & Mandarina Bavaria hops. Cheers to you!

Framboise Rasberry Sour

$20.00+

Raspberry Sour Beer | 6% ABV Sweet ripe raspberries perfectly intertwined with delicate acidity provide a sweet sip with a lightly tart finish.

Golden Lights Lager

$18.00+
Hipster Salad Double IPA

Hipster Salad Double IPA

$20.00+Out of stock

DIPA / 8.1% Citra for bright citrusy aroma, Azzaca for ripe fruit flavor, Rakau for intensity and Mosiac for complexity. Five separate hop additions to inundate your senses. This Hazy, juicy bliss is for times when you think hops should be a food group.

Local Yokel

$13.00+

Brewed by beer lovers, for beer lovers. Simply sophisticated, our traditional Pub Ale is the definition of balance between malt and hops.

Magnified

$11.00+

Maracuya Passion Fruit Sour

$3.75+

Passion Fruit Sour - 6% ABV Ripe passion fruit graces this naturally soured, golden brew, brimming with tropical fruit aromas and a pleasant tartness.  Pucker up and cool down!

Mexican Chocolate Mousse Cake

Mexican Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.50+

Imperial Stout / 7.9% A A rich Imperial stout with dark roasted malt flavors, chocolate cocoa nibs, Vermont maple syrup, our special blend of Mexican chili peppers, and cinnamon sticks. Warm, full-bodied, un poco picante.

Mood Food Pilsner

$18.00+

Bohemian Pilsner / 5.2% Nurture your Mood with our expertly crafted golden brew featuring Bohemian Pilsner malt, Sterling hops, and authentic, slow fermenting yeast. Sip it in a hammock, savor it over a good book, or put one back after the game – we don’t mind. Pilsner is the window to the brewer’s soul, and this beer is pure love.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

$3.00+

Lager / 5.6% A seasonal favorite, our cold-conditioned lager features luscious German malts, bright Sterling hops, and a smooth malty finish to welcome cooler weather. An addition of floor-malted Pilsner malt gives this brew a more traditional, deep, rich, and flavorful sip.

Palomino Pale Ale

Palomino Pale Ale

$3.00+

American Pale Ale / 6.2% Dry-hopped with three different hop varieties. Layers of Pilsner, Vienna and wheat malts balance out the assertive hop aromas. This one is hoppy on the nose, but still has a balanced, malty finish. A great lunch beer. Pairs with mixed greens, toasted panini, or sautéed kale with garlic and tamari.

Petra - Blgn Blonde

$13.00+

Belgian Style Blonde Ale, 5.8%ABV Noble hops and our house Belgian yeast present complex aromas of honey, spice and everything nice with a dry finish that beckons you to go back for another sip

Rootbeer Fills

$8.00+

Stone Cold IPA

$3.25+

Cold IPA | 5.1% | 16oz | $7 It's about balance and we found the sweet spot. Crisp and sessionable, bearing a transcendent hop aroma, tamed bitterness and a clean finish. Galaxy, Simcoe, Calista and Azacca hops shine in this hop profile

Strawberry Rhubarb Gose

Strawberry Rhubarb Gose

$20.00+

Fruited Gose / 4.4% Tart rhubarb compliment sweet strawberries for a clean summertime sipper in this traditionally brewed Gose.

Trailblazer Vienna Lager

Trailblazer Vienna Lager

$3.00+

Vienna Lager | 4.9% This refreshing amber lager is brewed with a luscious blend of Vienna, Pilsner, and aromatic malts, balanced with Saphir and Sterling hops. Cold aged for a crisp, clean finish.

TEE'S

Small Tee

$30.00

Medium Tee

$30.00

Large Tee

$30.00

XL Tee

$30.00

Shirt Sale

$15.00

ORANGE SC (BROWN LOGO)

Orange SC Brown Logo (Small)

$30.00

Orange SC Brown Logo (Medium)

$30.00

Orange SC Brown Logo (Large)

$30.00

Orange SC Brown Logo (XL)

$30.00

ORANGE SC (WHITE LOGO)

Orange SC White Logo (Small)

$30.00

Orange SC White Logo (Medium)

$30.00

Orange SC White Logo (Large)

$30.00

Orange SC White Logo (XL)

$30.00

Orange SC White Logo (2XL)

$30.00

BLACK SC (WHITE LOGO)

Black SC White Logo (Small)

$30.00

Black SC White Logo (Medium)

$30.00

Black SC White Logo (Large)

$30.00

Black SC White Logo (XL)

$30.00

Black SC White Logo (2XL)

$30.00

WOMENS HORSE TEE (PURPLE)

Women's Horse Tee- Purple (Small)

$30.00

Women's Horse Tee- Purple (Medium)

$30.00

Women's Horse Tee- Purple (Large)

$30.00

Women's Horse Tee- Purple (XL)

$30.00

WOMENS HORSE TEE (BLUE)

Women's Horse Tee- Blue (Small)

$30.00

Women's Horse Tee- Blue (Medium)

$30.00

Women's Horse Tee- Blue (Large)

$30.00

Women's Horse Tee- Blue (XL)

$30.00

WOMENS CHARCOAL TANKS

Women's Charcoal Tanks (Small)

$30.00

Women's Charcoal Tanks (Large)

$30.00

Women's Charcoal Tanks (XL)

$30.00

WOMENS PURPLE TANKS

Women's Purple Tanks (Medium)

$30.00

Women's Purple Tanks (Large)

$30.00

BLUE KOLSCH TEES

Blue Kolsch Tee (Small)

$30.00

Blue Kolsch Tee (Medium)

$30.00

Blue Kolsch Tee (Large)

$30.00

Blue Kolsch Tee (XL)

$30.00

Blue Kolsch Tee (2XL)

$30.00

BLACK KOLSCH TEES

Black Kolsch Tee (Small)

$30.00

Black Kolsch Tee (Medium)

$30.00

Black Kolsch Tee (Large)

$30.00

Black Kolsch Tee (2XL)

$30.00

HOODIES

Small Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

Medium Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

Large Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

XL Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

HATS

Winter Beanie

$20.00

SC Logo Hat (Green)

$20.00

Forest Green Felt Hat

$20.00

Black Felt Hat

$20.00

SC Logo Hat

$20.00

DRINKWARE

Black Stainless Steel Pint

Black Stainless Steel Pint

$12.00
Stainless Steel Pint

Stainless Steel Pint

$12.00

Taster

$5.00
Goblet

Goblet

$8.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$8.00
Growler Glass

Growler Glass

$5.00
Squealer Glass

Squealer Glass

$3.00

Libby

$8.00

Footed Goblet

$8.00

STICKERS & SIGNS

Exit 11 Stickers

$2.00

Bad Rooster Stickers

$2.00

MUG CLUB

Mug Club New Membership

$40.00

Mug Club Renewal

$40.00

Ice Bags

5lb Bag Of Ice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! TAKE-OUT ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 5PM!

Location

83 Huntington Rd, Richmond, VT 05477

Directions

Stone Corral Brewery image

