Stone Corral Brewery 83 Huntington Rd
83 Huntington Rd
Richmond, VT 05477
APPETIZERS
Chips & Cheese
Lager cheese sauce & tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Craft salsa, tortilla chips
Dueling Dips
Tortilla chips, craft salsa, lager cheese sauce
Montreal Pretzel Bites
Pub pretzel bites with Montreal seasoning, served with garlic-maple aioli
Rice and Beans
Salted Pub Pretzel Bites
Large salted soft pretzel bites served with beer mustard and lager cheese sauce
Side House Salad
Side Kale Caesar
Side Autumn's Bounty
Maple balsamic greens tossed with cider roasted root vegetables, brussel sprouts, shredded Cabot cheddar, toasted pepitas & dry tart cranberries
Sweet Potato Wedges
Blackened sweet potato wedges with Hipster mayo
The Dirty Dozen
A dozen grilled shrimp tossed in blackening spice. Served with pickled carrots and jalapenos
SAUCES / SIDES
SALADS
TACOS
Batata Tomata Tacos
Two tacos with sweet potato & pinto bean hash, crimson peppers, sweet onion, roasted garlic, cotija and jack cheese, craft salsa, cerveza crema
Buffalo Big Bird Tacos
Two tacos with honey buffalo pulled chicken, tender baby kale, gorgonzola blue cheese dressing, brown butter & roasted garlic sourdough bread crumbs
High Thaid Tacos
Alaskan pollock in coconut curry broth, flax seed, sweet chili garlic sauce, pickled jalapeno & pineapple salsa, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo
Domo Arigato Mr.Shrimp Tacos
Two tacos with sesame tiger shrimp tossed in maple ginger sauce, Napa cabbage slaw, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo
Old Skool Tacos
Two tacos with taco spiced ground beef, Monterey jack cheese, Napa slaw, pickled red onions, Cerveza crema, blackened tortilla chips, chopped scallions
Ole' Reliable Tacos
Two tacos with slow roasted BBQ pork, Cabot cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema
Sticky Icky Chicky Tacos
Two tacos with maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Napa cabbage slaw, scallions
BURRITOS
Batata Tomata Burrito
Old Skool Burrito
Sticky Icky Chicky Burrito
Ole' Reliable Burrito
Buffalo Big Bird Burrito
High Thaid Burrito
Alaskan pollock in coconut curry broth, flax seed, sweet chili garlic sauce, pickled jalapeno & pineapple salsa, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo
RICE BOWLS
Batata Tomata Rice Bowl
Roasted sweet potato & pinto beans hash, locally grown baby kale, salsa Fresca, Grafton Sage Cheddar, Trailblazer crema
Buffalo Big Bird Rice Bowl
Honey buffalo pulled chicken, locally grown greens, gorgonzola blue cheese dressing, brown butter & roasted garlic sourdough crumbles
High Thaid Rice Bowl
Alaskan pollock in coconut curry broth, flax seed, sweet chili garlic sauce, pickled jalapeno & pineapple salsa, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo
Old Skool Rice Bowl
Taco spiced seasoned ground beef, cheese blend, house slaw, pickled red onion, Trailblazer crema, chili lime tortilla chips
Ole' Reliable Rice Bowl
Slow roasted BBQ pork, crumbled Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema
Sticky Icky Chicky Rice Bowl
Maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Savoy cabbage slaw
Domo Arigato Mr.Shrimp Rice Bowl
Sesame tiger shrimp tossed in maple ginger sauce, Napa cabbage slaw, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo
SANDWICHES
Bee & Buffalo Sandwich
Honey buffalo chicken, tender baby kale, creamy Gorgonzola dressing, breadcrumbs, served on grilled ciabatta with a side salad
Black Bean Burger
Vermont Bean Crafter's Black Bean Burger, your choice of cheddar or pepper jack, served on grilled ciabatta with a side of maple balsamic greens.
BLT Sandwich
Chopped smokehouse bacon, hot house tomato, Little Leaf Farms greens, VT maple garlic aioli, served on toasted sourdough with a side salad
Pesto Presto
Sage & caramelized onion pesto with salted pepitas, cotija cheese, thin sliced turkey, grilled bacon, local greens and Vermont butter & cheese Chevre
Pickleback Pig Sandwich
Snakebite BBQ pulled pork, Cabot cheddar, Honeycrisp and savoy cabbage slaw, chipotle ranch dressing, sliced dill pickles, served on grilled ciabatta with a side salad
Stone Corral Burger
Northeast raised seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, your choice of cheddar or pepper jack, served on a toasted brioche bun with dill pickle spear and side salad
Vermonter Sandwich
North Country Smokehouse turkey, american, honeycrisp apple, cranberry mayo, Little Leaf Farms greens, served on toasted sourdough with a side salad
Wrangler Wrap
Blackened chicken & sweet potato hash, baby kale, pepperjack cheese, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, trailblazer crema with a side salad
NACHOS
Bad Bill Nachos
Pickled onions and jalapenos, Monterey Jack cheese, lager cheese sauce, craft salsa, chopped scallions.
Buffalo Bacon Boo-Yah Nachos
Pulled honey buffalo chicken, diced smoke house bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, chopped scallions, pickled red onions & jalapeños
Huff & Puff Nachos
Snake Bite BBQ pulled pork, Cabot cheddar, pickled onions and jalapenos, passionfruit pineapple, chipotle crema and chopped sage.
Not Yo Nachos
Taco spiced northeast raised ground beef, Monterey jack cheese, pickled onions and jalapenos, craft salsa, blackened pinto beans, Cerveza crema, chopped scallions
Hash It Out Nachos
Sweet potato & pinto bean hash, crimson peppers, sweet onion, roasted garlic, cotija and jack cheese, craft salsa, chipotle crema
KIDS MENU
Beef and Bean Burrito
Taco spiced ground beef with rice, beans, and cheese in a flour tortilla
Cheesy Chips Nachos
Melted Monterey jack cheese over corn tortilla chips
Kids Burger
Beef patty cooked well done, served on grilled ciabatta with a side of tortilla chips and haystack apples
Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with a side of haystack Honeycrisp apples
Rice and Bean Burrito
Rice, beans & cheese in a flour tortilla
DESSERT
GLUTEN FREE
New School Taco
Two tacos with taco spiced beef, shredded jack cheese, pickled red onions, crushed blackened corn tortilla chips, chopped scallions
Sweet Hash Taco
Two tacos with blackened sweet potato hash with pinto beans, red peppers, sweet onions, cotija cheese, salted pepitas, craft salsa, chopped sage and parsley
Tradewind Tacos
Two tacos with coconut & five spice crusted Alaskan Pollock with Mckeon's Stout hoisin BBQ sauce, pineapple-jalapeno salsa, hipster mayo
Maple Ginger Shrimp Taco
Two tacos with maple ginger glazed shrimp, napa slaw, hipster mayo, sesame seeds
No Pain Caesar
Pitchfork Farms baby kale, roasted garlic and lemon dressing, grated cotija cheese
Autumn's Bounty
Local greens, maple balsamic dressing, cider roasted root vegetables and brussel sprouts, shredded Cabot cheddar, toasted pepitas & dry tart cranberries
GFBLT
Grilled bacon, local tomato and greens, garlic maple mayo on a gluten free roll
Pub Burger
NE raised beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun
Sweet Potato Wedges
Blackened sweet potato wedges with Hipster mayo
MAC & CHEESE
Smackin Mac
Campanelle pasta tossed in Jasper Cellars "Chef Blend" cheese, brown butter bread crumbs, scallions, oven baked goodness.
Mac & More
Campanelle pasta tossed in creamy cheese sauce, topped with snakebite BBQ pulled pork, chipotle ranch drizzle, chopped sage, and brown butter breadcrumbs.
Full Send Mac
Campanelle pasta tossed in creamy cheese sauce, topped w/ honey buffalo pulled chicken, crumbled Gorgonzola, smokehouse bacon, chopped scallions and brown butter bread crumbs
NON-ALCHOLIC
TO-GO BEER/CANS/GROWLERS
Bad Rooster Vermont IPA
IPA / 6.7% Brimming with fruity aromas and attitude, this brew is balanced with a complex malt profile that demands attention.
Black Beer - Schwarzbier
Schwarzbier / 6% A balanced, velvety, German-inspired black lager/porter cross.
Blueberry Ginger Kombucha
House made kombucha
Bramble
Ripe blackberries lend their delicate sweet-tartness and lovely hue to this delicious naturally soured brew.
Exit 11 - Vemont Valley Common
Vermont Valley Common / 5.5% This is YOUR beer: an easy-drinking, amber ale/lager hybrid created by the people, for the people in our first democratic, virtual community brewing experiment. Vienna, Munich and Crystal malts star, complimented with oats and Sterling, Rakau, & Mandarina Bavaria hops. Cheers to you!
Framboise Rasberry Sour
Raspberry Sour Beer | 6% ABV Sweet ripe raspberries perfectly intertwined with delicate acidity provide a sweet sip with a lightly tart finish.
Golden Lights Lager
Hipster Salad Double IPA
DIPA / 8.1% Citra for bright citrusy aroma, Azzaca for ripe fruit flavor, Rakau for intensity and Mosiac for complexity. Five separate hop additions to inundate your senses. This Hazy, juicy bliss is for times when you think hops should be a food group.
Local Yokel
Brewed by beer lovers, for beer lovers. Simply sophisticated, our traditional Pub Ale is the definition of balance between malt and hops.
Magnified
Maracuya Passion Fruit Sour
Passion Fruit Sour - 6% ABV Ripe passion fruit graces this naturally soured, golden brew, brimming with tropical fruit aromas and a pleasant tartness. Pucker up and cool down!
Mexican Chocolate Mousse Cake
Imperial Stout / 7.9% A A rich Imperial stout with dark roasted malt flavors, chocolate cocoa nibs, Vermont maple syrup, our special blend of Mexican chili peppers, and cinnamon sticks. Warm, full-bodied, un poco picante.
Mood Food Pilsner
Bohemian Pilsner / 5.2% Nurture your Mood with our expertly crafted golden brew featuring Bohemian Pilsner malt, Sterling hops, and authentic, slow fermenting yeast. Sip it in a hammock, savor it over a good book, or put one back after the game – we don’t mind. Pilsner is the window to the brewer’s soul, and this beer is pure love.
Oktoberfest
Lager / 5.6% A seasonal favorite, our cold-conditioned lager features luscious German malts, bright Sterling hops, and a smooth malty finish to welcome cooler weather. An addition of floor-malted Pilsner malt gives this brew a more traditional, deep, rich, and flavorful sip.
Palomino Pale Ale
American Pale Ale / 6.2% Dry-hopped with three different hop varieties. Layers of Pilsner, Vienna and wheat malts balance out the assertive hop aromas. This one is hoppy on the nose, but still has a balanced, malty finish. A great lunch beer. Pairs with mixed greens, toasted panini, or sautéed kale with garlic and tamari.
Petra - Blgn Blonde
Belgian Style Blonde Ale, 5.8%ABV Noble hops and our house Belgian yeast present complex aromas of honey, spice and everything nice with a dry finish that beckons you to go back for another sip
Rootbeer Fills
Stone Cold IPA
Cold IPA | 5.1% | 16oz | $7 It's about balance and we found the sweet spot. Crisp and sessionable, bearing a transcendent hop aroma, tamed bitterness and a clean finish. Galaxy, Simcoe, Calista and Azacca hops shine in this hop profile
Strawberry Rhubarb Gose
Fruited Gose / 4.4% Tart rhubarb compliment sweet strawberries for a clean summertime sipper in this traditionally brewed Gose.
Trailblazer Vienna Lager
Vienna Lager | 4.9% This refreshing amber lager is brewed with a luscious blend of Vienna, Pilsner, and aromatic malts, balanced with Saphir and Sterling hops. Cold aged for a crisp, clean finish.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy! TAKE-OUT ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 5PM!
83 Huntington Rd, Richmond, VT 05477