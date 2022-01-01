American
Hatchet
429 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
30 bridge st, richmond, VT 05477
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cody's Irish Pub and Grille
No Reviews
4 Carmichael St Unit 106 Essex Junction, NY 05452
View restaurant
Guild Tavern Presents, FARMHOUSE GROUP TO-GO!
4.4 • 2,230
1633 Williston Rd South Burlington, VT 05403
View restaurant