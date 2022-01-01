Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Hatchet

429 Reviews

$$

30 bridge st

richmond, VT 05477

Order Again

Popular Items

Hatchet Smashburger
Popcorn Chicken
Sec 119 Fried Chicken Sandwich

Specials - No Substitutions

Marinated Chicken OR tempeh, tossed in a citrus soy and ginger marinade, grilled and served with a sweet chili peanut sauce and pickles

Onigiri (2)

$12.00

Slightly spicy Ahi Tuna stuffed inside sushi rice and topped with tobiko

Veggie Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$10.00Out of stock

Shiitake, carrot, daikon radish, napa cabbage, scallion, hoisin and chili oil with fermented soy beans, steamed and served with house ponzu

The North Country

$18.00

Two crispy fried (not spicy) chicken thighs, house made apple butter, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar and applewood smoked bacon on a challah roll, served with your choice of fries or greens

Potato Leek Soup

$9.00

Leeks, onions, garlic, butter, cream & potato, topped with crispy shallot and chive oil, served with grilled bread

Kale & Beet Salad

$12.00

Baby kale, squash, pickled beets, craisins, grapefruit pepita citronette, Bayley Hazen blue cheese, pea shoots

Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$14.00

You know the drill, seasoned, fried, and tossed in your choice of flavor. With ranch or bleu cheese sauce.

House Cocktails

Garden Goddess

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Barr Hill Gin, lemon, honey

30 Bridge Sour

30 Bridge Sour

$11.00

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon, amaretto, peach puree, lemon

Jungle Cat

$12.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin, Campari, pineapple, lime, maple syrup

Roku Smash

$12.00

Roku Gin, lemon, basil, simple

This One Time, At Hatchet

$11.00

Orange Vodka, amaretto, lime, ginger, sesame, simple

What Yuzu to Me

$10.00

Silver Tequila, Cointreau, yuzu, agave (You should add an egg white + $1)

The Smokin' Word

$13.00

Mezcal, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, lime

Salads

Tokyo Caesar Salad

Tokyo Caesar Salad

$12.00

Winter greens, red onion, ginger sesame dressing, shredded local carrot, sesame seeds, wasabi peas, grilled shiitakes

Watermelon & Beet Poke

$13.00Out of stock

Watermelon and beets in a citrus soy dressing with greens, cilantro, pickled ginger, coconut rice, sesame, carrots and cucumber

Summer Salad

$12.00

Local greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, sweet corn, fennel, pepitas, basil vinaigrette, parmesan croutons

Chilled Peanut Noodle Salad

$12.00

Chopped rice noodles, cabbage, onion, carrot, scallion, peanuts, lime, basil and mint served over greens with a sesame ginger peanut dressing

Appetizers & Shares

French Fries

French Fries

$6.50

Hand cut every dang day.

Dirty Burger Cat Fries

$9.00

Da fries, tossed in togarashi, with scallion, cilantro, sriracha lime drizzle, hoisin drizzle, sesame and nori

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Deep fried chicken nuggets, tossed in your favorite sauce

Bao (2)

$10.00

Pork Belly or Tofu in a sweet sticky sauce with cucumber, pickled onion and cilantro with a side of spicy mustard

Brussels

$11.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts, house made red kimchi, sesame, scallion, and ginger honey drizzle

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

House made cream cheese and crab rangoons, with sweet chili dipping sauce, just like you've always known and loved.

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

Cauliflower florets fried in beer batter, side of homemade pickles.

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$10.00

Vietnamese rice wraps filled with red cabbage, sesame rice noodles, mint, carrot, mango, cucumber, with a house chili dipping sauce

Chili Crisp Tuna

$14.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna tossed in lime chili crisp served on lettuce wraps with mint, scallion, and a side of cucumber yogurt

Chili Crisp Tofu

$12.00Out of stock

tofu tossed in lime chili crisp served on lettuce wraps with mint, scallion, and a side of cucumber yogurt

Sandwiches & Burgers

OG Smashburger

OG Smashburger

$16.00

Two Boyden beef patties, smashed thin, with two slices of that good American cheese, pickles, lettuce, white onion and Hatchet sauce. Served with fries

Hatchet Smashburger

Hatchet Smashburger

$16.00

Two Boyden beef patties, smashed thin with Cabot Cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, mustard onions and Hatchet sauce, served with a side of fries (Beyond Meat veggie option available)

Sec 119 Fried Chicken Sandwich

Sec 119 Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Habanero Buttermilk marinated Chicken, Pickles, Lettuce, Habanero Aioli and served with a side of Fries

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken, House KBBQ sauce, pickles, creamy coleslaw served with a side of fries

Plain Jane Smashburger

Plain Jane Smashburger

$15.00

Two Boyden beef patties, Cabot cheddar, side of fries, that's it. (Beyond Meat veggie option available)

The Basic Bae Chicken Sando

The Basic Bae Chicken Sando

$16.00

Two crispy (not spicy) chicken thighs, garlic mayo, homemade pickles and lettuce on a bun, with a side of fries

Veggie OG Smashburger

$16.00

Veggie Hatchet Smashburger

$16.00

Veggie Plain Jane Smashburger

$16.00

Entrees

Spicy Red Curry Rice Bowl

Spicy Red Curry Rice Bowl

$17.00

Vegan and Gluten free, jasmine rice, sweet & spicy coconut broth, crispy tofu, pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, cilantro

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Half or Whole rack of VT Grown pork ribs, with Maple BBQ, Korean BBQ, or xtra spicy BBQ, with Mac & Cheese, Grilled corn, slaw and pickles

Udon Noodles

$18.00

Pan fried udon noodles tossed with sauteed onion, green beans, snow peas, mushrooms, broccoli, tofu, and pineapple in house sichuan sauce

Korean Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

thinly sliced beef, chicken or tempeh cooked in a Korean bulgogi sauce served with rice, kimchi, ginger carrots, cilantro, scallion, lime kosho and lettuce wraps

Kids

Kids Buttered Noodle

$10.00

Kid Popcorn Chix

$10.00

Kid Dog

$10.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Smashburger

$10.00

Sides

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Corn On The Cob

$5.00

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Green Side

$4.00

House Made Pickles

$4.00

Pickled Veggies

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Ketchup

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

**CHEESE SAUCE**

$3.00

Buffalo

$0.50

Maple BBQ

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Nashville

$0.50

Cajun Spice

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Habanero Aioli

$0.50

Sake Mustard

$0.50

Hatchet Special Sauce

$0.50

Srircha

Sweets

Sweet mission fig, date and wlanut layered pastry with lemon honey, vanilla ice cream and fresh seasonal fruit.

Round for the Kitchen

$10.00

Whoopie Pie

$7.00

Chocolate whoopie pie shell filled with brown butter, roasted local pumpkin, cream cheese and autumn spices

Canned Beer / Cider

Mystery Bucket

$15.00

Alchemist Focal Banger 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Anchor Hope Rosé Spritzer

$9.00

Bucket Of Ponies

$10.00

Crooked Stave Serenata Notturna 750ml

$18.00

Dieu du Ciel! Péché Mortel 11.5oz

$9.00

Second Fiddle 16oz

$8.00

Shacksbury Yuzu Ginger 12oz

$7.00

Shacksbury Dry

$7.00

Shacksbury Vermonter 12oz

$7.00

Von Trapp Trösten

$6.00

White Claw 12oz

$6.00

Zero Gravity Conehead 16oz

$7.00

Zero Gravity Little Wolf 16oz

$7.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Zero Gravity GSL 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Citizen Cider Lake Hopper

$7.00

Weird Window Cersei's Wildfire

$7.00

Zero Gravity Madonna 16oz

$8.00

Double IPA from ZG with pilsner malt and American Wheat. Citra, Moteuka and El Dorado hops, 90 IBU 8% abv, a greart winter IIPA

Online Beer, Cider, Sake

Zero Gravity 'Madonna' - 16oz - 4 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

The Double IPA that goes with everything, ABV 8%

Merchandise

Custom Design Scott Lenhardt Burger Cat Tee

Custom Design Scott Lenhardt Burger Cat Tee

$25.00

Scott Lenhardt Design - Unisex Tri Blend Super Awesome Shirt

Be Hatchet Now T-Shirt

Be Hatchet Now T-Shirt

$25.00
Burger Cat Hoodie - Custom Design by Scott Lenhardt

Burger Cat Hoodie - Custom Design by Scott Lenhardt

$45.00

Model is wearing size XS

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 bridge st, richmond, VT 05477

Directions

Gallery
Hatchet image
Hatchet image

