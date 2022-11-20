Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hen of the Wood Waterbury

review star

No reviews yet

92 Stowe Street

Waterbury, VT 05676

Snacks

Parker House Rolls

$7.00

Cultured Radish Butter & Sea Salt

Compostable Silverware

$0.05

Small Plates

Zucchini Fritters

$12.00

Labneh, Honey

Cucumber & Cherry Tomato Panzanella

$15.00

Whipped Ricotta, Grilled Scallions, Croutons, Dill

Garganelli

$18.00

Confit Cherry Tomatoes, Leeks, Basil, Breadcrumbs

Mixed Greens

$15.00

Snow Peas, Celery, Feta, Candied Walnuts, Tomato Oil

Mushroom Toast

$18.00

House Bacon, Poached Egg

Give a Hug to the Kitchen from 6 Feet Away!

$10.00

Show the kitchen some extra love in these crazy times

Crispy Halibut Cheeks

$18.00

Kimchi, Ginger, Dill Aioli, Scallion

Large Plates

Hanger Steak

$45.00

Celery Root, Grilled Wax Beans, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes

Poussin

$50.00

Parsnip, Braised Greens, Pickled Blueberry Jus

Chitarra

$34.00

Snow Peas, Farm Egg, Shaved Goat Romano, Breadcrumbs

Striped Bass

$40.00

Preserved Tomatoes, Pac Choi, Basil Salsa Verde

NY Strip For Two

$100.00

Grilled Escarole, Chioggia Beets, Buttermilk, Blue Cheese

Sides

Butternut Squash

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Dill Aioli

Creamy Polenta

$8.00

Smoked Cheddar

Grilled Carrots

$8.00

Carrot Top Salsa Verde

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta & Butter

$8.00

Cheese

Lazy Lady Farm 'Bonaparte'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salted Crackers

Blue Ledge Farm 'Lake's Edge'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Barn First Creamery 'Malloy'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Jasper Hill Farm 'Bayley Hazen Blue'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Parish Hill Creamery 'Humble'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Cobb Hill Farm 'Ascutney Mountain'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Woodcock Farm 'Weston Wheel'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Cabot 'Clothbound Cheddar'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Von Trapp Farmstead 'Savage'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Sage Farm 'Starr'

$10.00

Candied Hazelnuts, Fruit Butter, Maple Sea Salt Crackers

Desserts

Give a Hug to the Kitchen from 6 Feet Away!

$10.00

Show the kitchen some extra love in these crazy times!

Chocolate Tart

$14.00

Salted Caramel, Cultured Cream

Lemon Posset

$13.00

Strawberries, Brown Sugar Oats, Vanilla Meringue

Ashley's Curated Wine Packs!

Our Favorites 3 Pack!

$65.00

Rotating selection of what we are drinking these days!

White Wine 3 Pack!

$65.00

Some of my favorite white wines right now!

Red Wine 3 Pack!

$65.00

Some of my favorite red wines right now!

White Wine Bottles

Dealer's Choice White Wine!

Dealer's Choice White Wine!

$25.00

A bottle of white we are loving these days!

Rosé Wine Bottles

Dealer's Choice Rosé!

$25.00

A bottle of rosé we are loving these days!

Skin Contact Bottles

A bottle of skin contact wine we are loving these days!

Dealer's Choice Skin Contact!

$25.00

Red Wine Bottles

Dealer's Choice Red Wine!

Dealer's Choice Red Wine!

$25.00

A bottle of red we are loving these days!

Beer & Cider

Schilling 'Alexandr'

$8.00Out of stock

Lost Nation 'Mosaic IPA'

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for your support!

Website

Location

92 Stowe Street, Waterbury, VT 05676

Directions

