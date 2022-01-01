Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grazers WINOOSKI

24 Main Street

Winooski, VT 05404

Order Again

Popular Items

Grazer
Southern Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bacon BBQ Burger

Small Plates...

Grazers Bone-In Wings

Grazers Bone-In Wings

$12.75

with your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ, bourbon honey mustard, or garlic parm - carrots, celery, buttermilk blue cheese or ranch dressing

Boneless Wings

$12.75
Fried Cauliflower Wings

Fried Cauliflower Wings

$12.75

battered and fried cauliflower tossed in house made buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese

Vermont Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

local cheddar, buttery garlic bread crumbs

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

with house made tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Bacon Jalapeno Rangoon

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy chopped bacon, fresh diced jalapenos, maple cream cheese, flash fried and served with honey-lime aioli

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.00

sliced steak, caramelized onions and peppers, VT cheddar cheese, hand rolled and fried crispy, sriacha aioli

Fried VT Mozzarella

Fried VT Mozzarella

$11.50

house cut and hand battered Maplebrook Farms mozzarella, lightly fried and served with marinara

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

lightly fried tossed with chopped bacon, parm cheese, served with garlic aioli

Salads...

Organic Greens

Organic Greens

$11.00

spring mix, avocado, cherry tomato, shredded carrots, pickled red onion,sprouts, sherry dijon vinaigrette, shaved Grafton cheddar

Spinach & Arugula Salad

Spinach & Arugula Salad

$11.50

cranberries, candied walnuts, celery, shredded carrots, goats cheese, maple vinaigrette

Buffalo Wedge

$11.50

Beet Salad

$12.00

oranges, arugula, local goat cheese, avocado, basil buttermilk dressing

Burgers...

Grazer

$13.75

VT ground beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local cheddar, Grazer's secret sauce

Green Mountain Burger

Green Mountain Burger

$15.50

VT ground beef, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli

Bacon BBQ Burger

Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.75

VT beef, applewood smoked bacon, VT cheddar, bbq sauce, onion ring, arugula, tomato

Barn Burner

$14.75

VT ground beef, fresh jalapeno, habanero cheddar, arugula, pickled red onion, sriracha aioli

Farm Burger

Farm Burger

$15.00

VT ground beef, fried egg, local cheddar, bacon, arugula, Grazer's secret sauce

VT Mozzarella Burger

VT Mozzarella Burger

$14.75

VT ground beef, fried Maplebrook Farms mozzarella, bacon, onion jam, mixed greens, garlic aioli

Full Belly Burger

$17.50

Stonewood Farm Turkey Burger

$15.50

Pasture raised VT turkey, orange-cranberry chutney, baby spinach, garlic aioli, red onion, Grafton sage infused cheddar

Plain Burger

$13.25

Chicken Sandwiches...

Thai Chili Fried Chicken

$14.75

all natural chicken breast, baby spinach, sriracha aioli, bacon, cheddar, fresh apples

Southern Style Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, house made pickles, Grazers secret sauce

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$14.75
Avocado Grilled Chicken Club

Avocado Grilled Chicken Club

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, garlic aioli

Beyond the Beef...

Impossible Burger

$14.50

Plant based veggie burger, Grazers secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado

Beet Burger

Beet Burger

$14.25

Arugula, pickled red onion, goat cheese, garlic aioli

Black Bean Vegetable Burger

$14.00

made from VT Bean Crafters, sriracha aioli, arugula, tomato, avocado, VT cheddar, pickled red onion

Pumpkin and Quinoa Burger

$14.25

Vegan "Chicken" Tenders

$14.00

Beyond the Burger...

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$17.00Out of stock

Fresh Atlantic haddock, hand battered and deep fried served with hand cut fries, artichoke-lemon caper aioli and a lemon wedge

Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Fried fish, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa, pickled red onion, sriracha aioli

Vermont Cheese Steak

$15.50

thinly sliced steak, Vermont cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, sriracha aioli, toasted hoagie roll - Substitute Vermont habanero cheddar for $1

French Fries...

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

served with honey mustard

Truffle Fries

$10.00

garlic rosemary infused oil, Parmesan cheese, parsley, served with ranch

Poutine

Poutine

$11.75

black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds

Onion Rings

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato and onion

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and Cabot cheddar

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Misc.

Side - Beet Salad

$4.00

Side - Poutine

$5.00

Side - Spinach Arugula

$4.00

Side - Organic Greens

$4.00

Side- Mixed Greens

$2.00

Side - Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side - Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side - Fry

$3.00

Side - Poutine

$5.00

Fried chicken add-on

$5.50

Grilled chicken add-on

$5.50

Beef patty add-on

$5.50

Beet burger patty add-on

$5.50

Impossible burger patty add-on

$6.00

Vt turkey burger add-on

$6.00

Quinoa burger burger add-on

$6.00

Black Bean burger add-on

$5.50

Desserts

Layered Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.50

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Mocktails

Ginger Mockito

$6.50

Cool as a Cucumber

$6.50

Pink Lemon Fizz

$6.50

Sodas/Other

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.49

Tonic

$3.49

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Kid Drinks

$1.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Coffee

$2.59

Hot Cocoa

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Maine Root Root Beer

$4.00

Milkshakes

Chocolate

$8.00

Vanilla

$8.00

Maple

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$8.00

Birthday Cake Shake

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24 Main Street, Winooski, VT 05404

Directions

