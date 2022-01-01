- Home
- The Local - Abilene
The Local Abilene
62 Reviews
$$
250 Cypress St
Abilene, TX 79601
Popular Items
Apps
Chips and Queso
Queso topped with ground beef, cotija cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro. Choice of chips or pork rinds.
Chips and Salsa
Chips And Guac Only
Asada Fries
Seasoned curly fries topped with queso, carne asada, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese
Wonton Tacos
(3) Wonton shells stuffed with shredded chicken topped with avocado ranch, cotija cheese, in house seasoning and cilantro
Chimichanga Egg Rolls
Shredded beef and cheese, inside a deep fried egg roll wrap, topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce, sweet peppers and cilantro
Nacho Libre
Chips, queso, ground beef, sour cream, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo and cilantro
Shrimp Tostada
(5) Grilled shrimp on bite-sized fried tortilla chips, topped with guacamole, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro
Pork Rinds and Salsa
Bean Dip
Refried Chato beans, pico de Gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese and a choice of chips or pork rinds
Frito Pie
Bag of Fritos with ground beef and beans, topped with cotija cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro.
2 for $11
3 for $15
Beef
Pork
Al Pastor
Pineapple marinated pork, topped with white onion, tomatillo salsa and cilantro.
Carnitas Taco
Shredded pork, cilantro pesto, white onions and cilantro.
Bacon and Egg
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cotija cheese and chives.
Chorizo and Egg
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cotija cheese and chives.
Chicken
Huevos Rancheros Taco
Fried egg, bacon bits, red enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and chives.
Ruthie's Chicken Taco
Shredded chicken, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, in house seasoning and cilantro.
St Croix Taco
Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, mango salsa, watermelon radishes, cotija cheese and chives.
Texas 3 Step Taco
Grilled chicken, bacon, cotija cheese, cilantro pesto, jalapeños and chives.
Fish
Blackened Fish Tacos
Blackened fish, guacamole, cotija cheese, red cabbage, cilantro pesto and jalapeños.
Fried Fish Tacos
Deep fried fish and jalapeño coleslaw topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce and chives
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp and mango salsa, topped with a shrimp sauce and chives.
Fried Shrimp Taco
Deep fried shrimp, red cabbage and pico de Gallo topped with shrimp sauce
Fly Fish
Pan seared salmon topped with pico de Gallo and cotija cheese. Drizzled with a chipotle aioli and chili powder.
Veggie
La Mejor ( fried Avo)
Tempura fried avocado, corn salsa and red cabbage topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce an cotija cheese
Portabella Mushroom Taco
Grilled portabella mushroom, guacamole, red cabbage, jalapeños and cilantro pesto.
Sweet Potato Taco
Roasted sweet potatoes, corn salsa, habanero salsa and cotija cheese.
Sides
Sides of Queso
Sides of Guac
Traditional Sides
Choose from Chato beans, cilantro lime rice, street corn, asparagus, cotija potatoes or a side salad.
Sauces/Salad Dressings
Choose any of our in-house sauces or salad dressings!
Sides of Fries
Sides of Salsa
Choose from red salsa, tomatillo salsa or habanero salsa.
Toppings
Choose to add extras of any in-house toppings!
Protein Sides
Choose from shredded chicken, pork or beef. Grilled asada, pastor (pork) or chicken. Sweet potato, mushroom, shrimp, and salmon.
Entrees
Big Chimi
Shredded beef, cheese and Spanish rice inside a deep fried flour tortilla. Topped with red enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and cilantro salad.
Damn Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped inside of a flour tortilla. Choice of salsa on the side.
Damn Burrito
Choice of protein, Chato beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de Gallo, cheese and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of salsa on the side.
Cali Burrito
Carne Asada Torta
Carne asada, grilled cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of curly fries.
Quesadillas
Choice of protein topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce and sour cream. Watermelon radishes and pickled red onions on the side. Choice of two sides: cilantro lime rice, Chato beans or street corn.
Chicken Encha Pizza
Grilled chicken, white enchilada sauce, cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream and cilantro on top of naan bread.
Fajita Pizza
Carne asada, Chato beans, onions, peppers, cheese and pico de Gallo on top of naan bread.
Tx 3 Step Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, cilantro pesto, cheese, jalapeño and chives on top of naan bread
Tacos Americanos
3 crunchy tacos, ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and a side of hot sauce
Guacamole Burger
8oz ground sirloin patty, guacamole, pico de Gallo and cotija cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side of curly fries.
Street Enchiladas
Choice of protein, topped with red or white enchilada sauce, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Choose two sides: cilantro lime rice, Chato beans or street corn.
Al Pastor Burger
Glorified Quesadilla
Dinner Entreés
Chipotle Sirloin
8oz grilled sirloin served in a hot skillet with chipotle butter and Dos Equis braised onions. Choice of two sides: cotija potatoes, asparagus, Chato beans, cilantro lime rice or street corn.
The Local Pasta
Bowtie pasta tossed in a smoky poblano Alfredo, served with grilled shrimp. Topped with cotija cheese and cilantro.
Borracho Salmon
8oz Salmon seared to perfection, then baked with an Avion Tequila pineapple glaze. Finished with fresh pico de Gallo and chives.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
NY Strip
Pasta Primavera
Salads/Bowls
Bacon Avo Salad
bacon, avocado, mixed greens, corn salsa, red cabbage, cotija cheese and avocado ranch.
Caesar Chavez Salad
Choice of protein, mixed greens, mango salsa, cotija cheese, deep fried onions and chipotle caesar dressing on the side.
Grilled Shrimp & Corn Salad
Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, watermelon radishes, grilled corn, red cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese and chili lime dressing on the side.
Rice Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed on cilantro lime rice, grilled corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, Chef Cody's secret sauce and sour cream.
Steak Salad
Carne asada meat, mixed greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, cotija cheese and chili lime dressing on the side.
Wonton Salad
grilled chicken, mixed greens, watermelon radish, tomatoes, red cabbage, corn salsa, avocado ranch and an oversized wonton shell.
Fajitas
Beef Fajita
grilled steak, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
Chicken Fajita
grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
Combo Fajita
Your combination of any two or three proteins with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
Shrimp Fajita
grilled shrimp, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
Veggie Fajita
grilled mushroom, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Traditional style made in-house!
Churros
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside! Tossed in cinnamon sugar. Syrup choices: raspberry, chocolate or caramel .
Sopapilla's
Deep fried, fluffy and delicious! Tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with honey on the side.
Cheesecake Chimi's
Deep fried cheesecake wrapped in a sweet wonton paper. Tossed in cinnamon sugar.
Abuelita Chocolate Cake
In-house made 3 tier chocolate cake topped with abuelitas chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.
Family Style Meals TOGO
Any 2 Combo Fajitas
Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Choose TWO of our proteins, served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!
Asada Bowl 8x10
Feed 4-6 people with our family sized rice bowl! Asada, cilantro lime rice, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, sour cream, Chef Cody's secret sauce and cilantro.
Asada Fries For Two
Seasoned curly fries, carne asada, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese. (8x10 pan)
Asada Nachos 8x10
Chips, queso, carne asada, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and sour cream.
Beef Enchilada
Feed 4-6 people with our family style beef enchiladas. Topped with a red enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.
Chicken Bowl 8x10
Feed 4-6 people with our family sized rice bowl! Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, sour cream, Chef Cody's secret sauce and cilantro.
Chicken Enchilada
Feed 4-6 people with our family style chicken enchiladas. Topped with a white enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.
Chicken Nachos 8x10
Chips, queso, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and sour cream.
Chicken Wonton Tacos (12)
Can't get enough of our famous chicken wontons? This is your chance to order 12! Shredded chicken stuffed inside a fried wonton shell, topped with avocado ranch, cotija cheese, an in-house seasoning and cilantro.
Family Asada Fajitas
Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Beef fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!
Family Chicken Fajitas
Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Chicken fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!
Family Mushroom Fajitas
Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Portabella mushroom fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!
Family Shrimp Fajitas
Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Shrimp fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!
Family Sopapillas (18)
Order 18 of our delicious deep fried sopapillas, tossed in a cinnamon sugar mix and served with honey on the side.
Mushroom Bowl 8x10
Feed 4-6 people with our family sized rice bowl! Portabella mushroom, cilantro lime rice, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, sour cream, Chef Cody's secret sauce and cilantro.
Pork Enchilada
Feed 4-6 people with our family style pork enchiladas. Topped with a white enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.
NON ALCOHOLIC BEVS
Traditional Cocktails A-Z
Custom Cocktail
Custom Shot
30 min flight
bourbon, aperol, lemon juice, ancho reyes
Aperol Spritz
aperol, soda, bubbles
Bees Knees
gin, lemon juice, honey
Bloody Mary (HH)
vodka, house Bloody Mary mix
Bloody Maria (HH)
tequila, house Bloody Mary mix
Bourbon Renewal
bourbon, lime juice, creme de cassis, sugar, angostura bitters
Boulevardier
bourbon, campari, sweet vermouth
Chilton
vodka, lemon juice, soda
Collins
gin, lemon juice, simple, soda
Cosmopolitan
vodka, cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice, sugar
Daiquiri (HH)
rum, lime juice, sugar
Dark & Stormy
Gosling's rum, lime juice, sugar, ginger beer
El Diablo (HH)
blanco tequila, lime juice, creme de cassis, ginger beer
French 75
gin, lemon juice, sugar, cava
Garibaldi
campari, fluffy orange juice
Gimlet
gin, lime juice, sugar
Gold Rush
bourbon, lemon juice, honey
Irish Coffee
coffee, Jameson, whipped cream
Last Word
gin, maraschino liqueur, chartreuse, lime juice
Lemon Drop
vodka, cointreau, lemon juice, sugar
Long Island
vodka, gin, rum, blanco tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, sugar, Coca Cola
Mai Tai
rum, lime juice, orgeat, curacao, dark rum
Manhattan
rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters
Mexican Martini
reposado tequila, cointreau, lime juice, olive brine
Gin Martini
gin, dry vermouth
Vodka Martini
vodka, dry vermouth
Mimosa
orange juice, cava
Mojito
rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, soda
Moscow Mule
vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, mint
Mexican Mule
tequila, lime juice, ginger beer, mint
Irish Mule
Irish whiskey, lime juice, ginger beer, mint
Kentucky Mule
Kentucky bourbon, lime juice, ginger beer, mint
London Mule
London dry gin, lime juice, ginger beer, mint
Negroni
campari, gin, sweet vermouth
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
reposado tequila, mezcal, agave, angostura bitters, mole bitters
Paloma (HH)
blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, grapefruit soda
Ranch Water
Pina Colada
rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice
Salty Dog
vodka, grapefruit juice, salt
Sazerac
rye, sugar, absinthe, peychaud's bitters
Screwdriver
vodka, orange juice
Sidecar
Courvoisier, cointreau, sugar, lemon juice
Whiskey Smash
bourbon, lemon, mint, sugar
Amaretto Sour
amaretto, lemon, simple syrup, egg white
Whiskey Sour
bourbon, lemon, simple syrup, egg white
Vodka Sour
choice spirit, lemon juice, sugar, egg white
Southside
gin, lime juice, sugar, mint
White Russian
vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, heavy whipping cream
HOUSE LIQUOR
Chairman's Spiced Rum
Flor De Cana 4yr
Flor De Cana 7yr
Flor de Cana blanco (House)
Goslings Rum
Lemonhart 151 Rum
Uruapan Agricole
Uruapan Charanda Anejo
Uruapan Charanda Blanco
Alipus Artesanal
Alipus Ensamble
Bozal Cuishe
Bozal Ensamble
Flor del Desierto Sotol
Flor del Sierra Sotol
Gem and Bolt
La Venenosa
Rey Campo Cuishe
Rey Campo Espadin
Rey Campo Tepextate
Aperol
Campari
Italicus
Luxardo Marachino Cherry Liqeur
Midori Melon Liquer
Belvedere
Greygoose
Stolichnaya
Tito's
Ancho Reyes
Ancho Reyes Poblano
Cachaca
Chareau
Cointreau Dry
Courvosier
Disaronno Amaretto
Giffard Abricot
Giffard Banana
Giffard Cacao
Giffard Peach
Giffard Violette
Hennessy
Nixta Lote Liqour
Orange Liqour
St George Absinthe
St. Germain
Ardbeg 10yr Scotch
Balcones Texas Rye
Bullet Bourbon
Bullet Rye
Crown Royal
Four Roses Bourbon
Garrison Brothers Texas Bourbon
Glenmoragnie 10yr Scotch
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jim Bean
Knob Creek Bourbon
Legent Blended Whiskey
Macallen 12yr Scotch
Makersmark
Oak And Eden Rye
Old Forrester Statesman Bourbon
Redbreast 12
Slow and Low
Still Austin Bourbon
The Balvenie 12yr Scotch
Tx Blended Whiskey
Western Son's (Well)
Woodfor Reserve Bourbon
Altos Blanco
Avion Silver
Corazon Anejo
Corazon Reposado
Del Maguey Tepaxtate
El Tesero Anejo
El Tesero Blanco
El Tesero Reposado
Hacinda Organic Sotol
Insolito Anejo
Marfa Desert Sotol
Mi Campo
Mijenta Anejo
Mijenta Blanco
Mijenta Reposado
Partida Anejo
Partida Reposado
Siembra Azul Blanco
Siembra Azul Reposado
Bombay
Dripping Springs
Ford's
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Brunch Menu
Chorizo Omelet
Chorizo Omelet topped with cotija cheese and chives. Served with bacon on the side.
Huevos Hash Skillet
Eggs cooked anyway with chorizo, sweet potatoes, and bell pepper. Topped with cotija cheese, chives and watermelon radishes.
Huevos Anyway
2 eggs cooked anyway, served with Chato beans, corn tortillas, bacon and salsa.
Migas
Scrambled eggs mixed with pan fried corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de Gallo, and cotija cheese. Bacon served on the side.
Tostadas
(2) Eggs anyway, layered with Chato beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro and salsa. Bacon served on the side.
TL Cooler Bag
Black t-shirt with mural on back
Black t-shirt with lady on front
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Please call 325-232-6463 for reservations or to be put on our waitlist! Thank you for choosing The Local!
250 Cypress St, Abilene, TX 79601