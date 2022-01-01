Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

The Local Abilene

62 Reviews

$$

250 Cypress St

Abilene, TX 79601

Popular Items

2 for $11 Tacos
Chicken Enchilada
Asada Fries

Apps

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Queso topped with ground beef, cotija cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro. Choice of chips or pork rinds.

Chips and Salsa
$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Chips And Guac Only

$7.00
Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$12.00

Seasoned curly fries topped with queso, carne asada, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese

Wonton Tacos

Wonton Tacos

$9.00

(3) Wonton shells stuffed with shredded chicken topped with avocado ranch, cotija cheese, in house seasoning and cilantro

Chimichanga Egg Rolls

Chimichanga Egg Rolls

$9.00

Shredded beef and cheese, inside a deep fried egg roll wrap, topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce, sweet peppers and cilantro

Nacho Libre

Nacho Libre

$10.00

Chips, queso, ground beef, sour cream, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo and cilantro

Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$12.00

(5) Grilled shrimp on bite-sized fried tortilla chips, topped with guacamole, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro

Pork Rinds and Salsa
$6.00

Pork Rinds and Salsa

$6.00
Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$9.00

Refried Chato beans, pico de Gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese and a choice of chips or pork rinds

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$7.00

Bag of Fritos with ground beef and beans, topped with cotija cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro.

2 for $11

Your choice of two tacos and one side!

2 for $11 Tacos

$11.00

3 for $15

Your choice of 3 tacos and two sides!

3 for $15 Tacos

$15.00

Beef

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Carne asada, pico de Gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese and sour cream. Topped with cilantro. *Tijuana style pictured*

Enchilada Taco

Enchilada Taco

$5.00

Ground beef, red enchilada sauce, cotija cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro.

Pork

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$5.00

Pineapple marinated pork, topped with white onion, tomatillo salsa and cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Shredded pork, cilantro pesto, white onions and cilantro.

Bacon and Egg

Bacon and Egg

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cotija cheese and chives.

Chorizo and Egg

Chorizo and Egg

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cotija cheese and chives.

Chicken

Huevos Rancheros Taco

Huevos Rancheros Taco

$5.00

Fried egg, bacon bits, red enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and chives.

Ruthie's Chicken Taco

Ruthie's Chicken Taco

$5.00

Shredded chicken, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, in house seasoning and cilantro.

St Croix Taco

St Croix Taco

$5.75

Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, mango salsa, watermelon radishes, cotija cheese and chives.

Texas 3 Step Taco

Texas 3 Step Taco

$5.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, cotija cheese, cilantro pesto, jalapeños and chives.

Fish

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$5.75

Blackened fish, guacamole, cotija cheese, red cabbage, cilantro pesto and jalapeños.

Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$5.75

Deep fried fish and jalapeño coleslaw topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce and chives

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$5.75

Grilled shrimp and mango salsa, topped with a shrimp sauce and chives.

Fried Shrimp Taco

Fried Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Deep fried shrimp, red cabbage and pico de Gallo topped with shrimp sauce

Fly Fish

Fly Fish

$5.75

Pan seared salmon topped with pico de Gallo and cotija cheese. Drizzled with a chipotle aioli and chili powder.

Veggie

La Mejor ( fried Avo)

La Mejor ( fried Avo)

$5.00

Tempura fried avocado, corn salsa and red cabbage topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce an cotija cheese

Portabella Mushroom Taco

Portabella Mushroom Taco

$5.00

Grilled portabella mushroom, guacamole, red cabbage, jalapeños and cilantro pesto.

Sweet Potato Taco

Sweet Potato Taco

$5.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, corn salsa, habanero salsa and cotija cheese.

Sides

Sides of Queso

$1.50+

Sides of Guac

$1.50+

Traditional Sides

$3.50+

Choose from Chato beans, cilantro lime rice, street corn, asparagus, cotija potatoes or a side salad.

Sauces/Salad Dressings

$0.75+

Choose any of our in-house sauces or salad dressings!

Sides of Fries

$4.00

Sides of Salsa

$0.75+

Choose from red salsa, tomatillo salsa or habanero salsa.

Toppings

$0.50+

Choose to add extras of any in-house toppings!

Protein Sides

$4.00+

Choose from shredded chicken, pork or beef. Grilled asada, pastor (pork) or chicken. Sweet potato, mushroom, shrimp, and salmon.

Entrees

Big Chimi

Big Chimi

$14.00

Shredded beef, cheese and Spanish rice inside a deep fried flour tortilla. Topped with red enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and cilantro salad.

Damn Breakfast Burrito

Damn Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped inside of a flour tortilla. Choice of salsa on the side.

Damn Burrito

Damn Burrito

$10.00

Choice of protein, Chato beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de Gallo, cheese and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of salsa on the side.

Cali Burrito

$13.00
Carne Asada Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$13.00

Carne asada, grilled cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of curly fries.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.00

Choice of protein topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce and sour cream. Watermelon radishes and pickled red onions on the side. Choice of two sides: cilantro lime rice, Chato beans or street corn.

Chicken Encha Pizza

Chicken Encha Pizza

$13.00

Grilled chicken, white enchilada sauce, cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream and cilantro on top of naan bread.

Fajita Pizza

Fajita Pizza

$14.00

Carne asada, Chato beans, onions, peppers, cheese and pico de Gallo on top of naan bread.

Tx 3 Step Pizza

Tx 3 Step Pizza

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, cilantro pesto, cheese, jalapeño and chives on top of naan bread

Tacos Americanos

Tacos Americanos

$13.00

3 crunchy tacos, ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and a side of hot sauce

Guacamole Burger

Guacamole Burger

$13.00

8oz ground sirloin patty, guacamole, pico de Gallo and cotija cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side of curly fries.

Street Enchiladas

Street Enchiladas

$13.00

Choice of protein, topped with red or white enchilada sauce, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Choose two sides: cilantro lime rice, Chato beans or street corn.

Al Pastor Burger

$13.00

Glorified Quesadilla

$13.00

Dinner Entreés

Chipotle Sirloin

Chipotle Sirloin

$16.00

8oz grilled sirloin served in a hot skillet with chipotle butter and Dos Equis braised onions. Choice of two sides: cotija potatoes, asparagus, Chato beans, cilantro lime rice or street corn.

The Local Pasta

The Local Pasta

$18.00

Bowtie pasta tossed in a smoky poblano Alfredo, served with grilled shrimp. Topped with cotija cheese and cilantro.

Borracho Salmon

Borracho Salmon

$20.00

8oz Salmon seared to perfection, then baked with an Avion Tequila pineapple glaze. Finished with fresh pico de Gallo and chives.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$22.00

NY Strip

$24.00

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Salads/Bowls

Bacon Avo Salad

Bacon Avo Salad

$12.00

bacon, avocado, mixed greens, corn salsa, red cabbage, cotija cheese and avocado ranch.

Caesar Chavez Salad

Caesar Chavez Salad

$11.00

Choice of protein, mixed greens, mango salsa, cotija cheese, deep fried onions and chipotle caesar dressing on the side.

Grilled Shrimp & Corn Salad

Grilled Shrimp & Corn Salad

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, watermelon radishes, grilled corn, red cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese and chili lime dressing on the side.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$11.00

Choice of protein on a bed on cilantro lime rice, grilled corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, Chef Cody's secret sauce and sour cream.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$14.00

Carne asada meat, mixed greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, cotija cheese and chili lime dressing on the side.

Wonton Salad

Wonton Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, watermelon radish, tomatoes, red cabbage, corn salsa, avocado ranch and an oversized wonton shell.

Fajitas

Beef Fajita

Beef Fajita

$18.00

grilled steak, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$16.00

grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.

Combo Fajita

Combo Fajita

$24.00

Your combination of any two or three proteins with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$30.00

grilled shrimp, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.

Veggie Fajita

Veggie Fajita

$14.00

grilled mushroom, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Traditional style made in-house!

Churros

Churros

$7.00

Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside! Tossed in cinnamon sugar. Syrup choices: raspberry, chocolate or caramel .

Sopapilla's

Sopapilla's

$8.00

Deep fried, fluffy and delicious! Tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with honey on the side.

Cheesecake Chimi's

Cheesecake Chimi's

$12.00

Deep fried cheesecake wrapped in a sweet wonton paper. Tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Abuelita Chocolate Cake

Abuelita Chocolate Cake

$9.00

In-house made 3 tier chocolate cake topped with abuelitas chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.

Family Style Meals TOGO

Any 2 Combo Fajitas

$50.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Choose TWO of our proteins, served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!

Asada Bowl 8x10

$30.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family sized rice bowl! Asada, cilantro lime rice, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, sour cream, Chef Cody's secret sauce and cilantro.

Asada Fries For Two

$18.00

Seasoned curly fries, carne asada, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese. (8x10 pan)

Asada Nachos 8x10

$25.00

Chips, queso, carne asada, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and sour cream.

Beef Enchilada

$30.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family style beef enchiladas. Topped with a red enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.

Chicken Bowl 8x10

$25.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family sized rice bowl! Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, sour cream, Chef Cody's secret sauce and cilantro.

Chicken Enchilada

$30.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family style chicken enchiladas. Topped with a white enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.

Chicken Nachos 8x10

$20.00

Chips, queso, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and sour cream.

Chicken Wonton Tacos (12)

$25.00

Can't get enough of our famous chicken wontons? This is your chance to order 12! Shredded chicken stuffed inside a fried wonton shell, topped with avocado ranch, cotija cheese, an in-house seasoning and cilantro.

Family Asada Fajitas

$35.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Beef fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!

Family Chicken Fajitas

$30.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Chicken fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!

Family Mushroom Fajitas

$30.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Portabella mushroom fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!

Family Shrimp Fajitas

$40.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family style fajitas! Shrimp fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa on the side. Toppings included: cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Don't forget to add guacamole to your order!

Family Sopapillas (18)

$20.00

Order 18 of our delicious deep fried sopapillas, tossed in a cinnamon sugar mix and served with honey on the side.

Mushroom Bowl 8x10

$30.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family sized rice bowl! Portabella mushroom, cilantro lime rice, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, sour cream, Chef Cody's secret sauce and cilantro.

Pork Enchilada

$30.00

Feed 4-6 people with our family style pork enchiladas. Topped with a white enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.

Employee Food

1 Taco

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVS

Pineapple Jarritos, Grapefruit Jarritos, Mineragua, Mexican Sprite, Mexican Coke

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fresh Lemonade

$2.99

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

Mexican Coke

Mexican Sprite

Pineapple Jarritos

Soda Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Traditional Cocktails A-Z

Custom Cocktail

$1.00

Custom Shot

$1.00

30 min flight

$9.00

bourbon, aperol, lemon juice, ancho reyes

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

aperol, soda, bubbles

Bees Knees

$8.00

gin, lemon juice, honey

Bloody Mary (HH)

$8.00

vodka, house Bloody Mary mix

Bloody Maria (HH)

$8.00

tequila, house Bloody Mary mix

Bourbon Renewal

$8.00

bourbon, lime juice, creme de cassis, sugar, angostura bitters

Boulevardier

$9.00

bourbon, campari, sweet vermouth

Chilton

$7.00

vodka, lemon juice, soda

Collins

$8.00

gin, lemon juice, simple, soda

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

vodka, cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice, sugar

Daiquiri (HH)

$8.00

rum, lime juice, sugar

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Gosling's rum, lime juice, sugar, ginger beer

El Diablo (HH)

$8.00

blanco tequila, lime juice, creme de cassis, ginger beer

French 75

$8.00

gin, lemon juice, sugar, cava

Garibaldi

$10.00

campari, fluffy orange juice

Gimlet

$8.00

gin, lime juice, sugar

Gold Rush

$8.00

bourbon, lemon juice, honey

Irish Coffee

$10.00

coffee, Jameson, whipped cream

Last Word

$10.00

gin, maraschino liqueur, chartreuse, lime juice

Lemon Drop

$8.00

vodka, cointreau, lemon juice, sugar

Long Island

$9.00

vodka, gin, rum, blanco tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, sugar, Coca Cola

Mai Tai

$11.00

rum, lime juice, orgeat, curacao, dark rum

Manhattan

$9.00

rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters

Mexican Martini

$9.00

reposado tequila, cointreau, lime juice, olive brine

Gin Martini

$9.00

gin, dry vermouth

Vodka Martini

$9.00

vodka, dry vermouth

Mimosa

$7.00+

orange juice, cava

Mojito

$7.00

rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, soda

Moscow Mule

$8.00

vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, mint

Mexican Mule

$8.00

tequila, lime juice, ginger beer, mint

Irish Mule

$10.00

Irish whiskey, lime juice, ginger beer, mint

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Kentucky bourbon, lime juice, ginger beer, mint

London Mule

$7.00

London dry gin, lime juice, ginger beer, mint

Negroni

$7.00

campari, gin, sweet vermouth

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$9.00

reposado tequila, mezcal, agave, angostura bitters, mole bitters

Paloma (HH)

$9.00

blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, grapefruit soda

Ranch Water

Pina Colada

$9.00

rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice

Salty Dog

$7.00

vodka, grapefruit juice, salt

Sazerac

$9.00

rye, sugar, absinthe, peychaud's bitters

Screwdriver

$9.00

vodka, orange juice

Sidecar

$8.00

Courvoisier, cointreau, sugar, lemon juice

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

bourbon, lemon, mint, sugar

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

amaretto, lemon, simple syrup, egg white

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

bourbon, lemon, simple syrup, egg white

Vodka Sour

$8.00

choice spirit, lemon juice, sugar, egg white

Southside

$8.00

gin, lime juice, sugar, mint

White Russian

$8.00

vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, heavy whipping cream

HOUSE LIQUOR

Chairman's Spiced Rum

$6.00+

Flor De Cana 4yr

$6.00+

Flor De Cana 7yr

$8.00+

Flor de Cana blanco (House)

Goslings Rum

$11.00+

Lemonhart 151 Rum

$6.00+

Uruapan Agricole

$7.00+

Uruapan Charanda Anejo

$6.00+

Uruapan Charanda Blanco

$5.00+

Alipus Artesanal

$10.00+

Alipus Ensamble

$13.00+

Bozal Cuishe

$15.00+

Bozal Ensamble

$15.00+

Flor del Desierto Sotol

$11.00+

Flor del Sierra Sotol

$15.00+

Gem and Bolt

$9.00+

La Venenosa

$10.00+

Rey Campo Cuishe

$16.00+

Rey Campo Espadin

$8.00+

Rey Campo Tepextate

$19.00+

Aperol

$5.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Italicus

Luxardo Marachino Cherry Liqeur

$6.00+

Midori Melon Liquer

$4.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Greygoose

$10.00+

Stolichnaya

$7.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Ancho Reyes

$4.00+

Ancho Reyes Poblano

$4.00+

Cachaca

$7.00+

Chareau

$12.00+

Cointreau Dry

$6.00+

Courvosier

$6.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00+

Giffard Abricot

$8.00+

Giffard Banana

$8.00+

Giffard Cacao

$8.00+

Giffard Peach

$8.00+

Giffard Violette

$8.00+

Hennessy

$11.00+

Nixta Lote Liqour

$4.00+

Orange Liqour

$5.00+

St George Absinthe

$8.00+

St. Germain

$4.00+

Ardbeg 10yr Scotch

$12.00+

Balcones Texas Rye

$12.00+

Bullet Bourbon

$8.00+

Bullet Rye

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Four Roses Bourbon

$11.00+

Garrison Brothers Texas Bourbon

$20.00+

Glenmoragnie 10yr Scotch

$9.00+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00+

Jim Bean

$6.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00+

Legent Blended Whiskey

$9.00+

Macallen 12yr Scotch

$13.00+

Makersmark

$8.00+

Oak And Eden Rye

$8.00+

Old Forrester Statesman Bourbon

$12.00+

Redbreast 12

$12.00+

Slow and Low

$8.00+

Still Austin Bourbon

$11.00+

The Balvenie 12yr Scotch

$15.00+

Tx Blended Whiskey

$10.00+

Western Son's (Well)

$5.00+

Woodfor Reserve Bourbon

$12.00+

Altos Blanco

$7.00+

Avion Silver

$11.00+

Corazon Anejo

$9.00+

Corazon Reposado

$8.00+

Del Maguey Tepaxtate

$19.00+

El Tesero Anejo

$16.00+

El Tesero Blanco

$11.00+

El Tesero Reposado

$12.00+

Hacinda Organic Sotol

$8.00+

Insolito Anejo

$10.00+

Marfa Desert Sotol

$10.00+

Mi Campo

$7.00+

Mijenta Anejo

$26.00+

Mijenta Blanco

$11.00+

Mijenta Reposado

$14.00+

Partida Anejo

$11.00+

Partida Reposado

$10.00+

Siembra Azul Blanco

$10.00+

Siembra Azul Reposado

$11.00+

Bombay

$8.00+

Dripping Springs

$7.00+

Ford's

$6.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Brunch Menu

Chorizo Omelet

Chorizo Omelet

$8.00

Chorizo Omelet topped with cotija cheese and chives. Served with bacon on the side.

Huevos Hash Skillet

Huevos Hash Skillet

$8.00

Eggs cooked anyway with chorizo, sweet potatoes, and bell pepper. Topped with cotija cheese, chives and watermelon radishes.

Huevos Anyway

Huevos Anyway

$7.00

2 eggs cooked anyway, served with Chato beans, corn tortillas, bacon and salsa.

Migas

Migas

$7.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with pan fried corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de Gallo, and cotija cheese. Bacon served on the side.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$12.00

(2) Eggs anyway, layered with Chato beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro and salsa. Bacon served on the side.

TL Cooler Bag

Cooler Bag

Cooler Bag

$15.00

Keep your food fresh on the road with one of our insulated cooler bags!

Black t-shirt with mural on back

Do you love our uniforms? Now we have T-shirts available for purchase!
Black T-shirt w/ mural on the back

Black T-shirt w/ mural on the back

$25.00+

Black t-shirt with lady on front

Black T-shirt w/ lady design

Black T-shirt w/ lady design

$25.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please call 325-232-6463 for reservations or to be put on our waitlist! Thank you for choosing The Local!

Website

Location

250 Cypress St, Abilene, TX 79601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

