The Lookout at Kickingbird GC 1600 East Danforth Road
All hours
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our family friendly environment while soaking in the beautiful view of the course. We offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and an exciting plethora of alcoholic beverages. Open 7 days a week!
1600 East Danforth Road, Edmond, OK 73034
