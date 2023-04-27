Main picView gallery

THE OAKS GRILLE

review star

No reviews yet

2245 Kennedy Rd

Bristol, IL 60512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beverages

NA Beverages

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

FOOD

APPS

Nachos

$15.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Bucket of Pretzel Balls

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Ring Basket

$9.00

Steak Bites

$13.00

Guacamole Bites

$10.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Brisket Bites

$12.00

Mango Habanero Bites

$9.00

Senior Buffet

$7.00

HANDHELDS

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BLT

$9.00

Reuben

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

BURGERS

Traditional Burger

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Halfway House Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Bleu Burger

$12.00

Traditional Smash Burger

$7.00

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$9.00

Pimento Cheeseburger

$8.00

The Bagger Burger

$9.00

Pub Burger

$9.00

FLATBREADS

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Hot Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Classic Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$13.00

South of the Border

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Beef Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

ENTREES

12oz Steak

$27.00

Salmon

$21.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Half Chicken

$16.00

Tomahawk Porkchop

$20.00

Brisket Mc & Cheese

$16.00

SALADS

Blackened Salmon Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$15.00

Summer Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Sliders

$7.00

DESSERTS

Slice of Carrot Cake

$12.00

Salted Caramel Skillet

$9.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

SIDES

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Tator Tots

$3.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side of Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Wings & Shrimp

(10) Boneless Wings

$12.00

(10) Traditional Wings

$14.00

(8) Fried Shrimp

$14.00

(8) Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

CATERING

Appetizers

Vegetable Tray

$55.00

Cheese & Cracker Tray

$55.00

Mozzarella Sticks (50)

$70.00

Soft Pretzels

Wings

Chicken Tenders

Fried Shrimp

Chips & Salsa

Meats

Italian Beef

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Sliders

Italian Sausage

Cheeseburger Sliders

Nacho Bar

$10.00

Taco Bar

$13.00

Sides

House Salad

Cole Slaw

Pasta Salad

Mac & Cheese

Mostaciolli

Mashed Potatoes

French Fries

Tater Tots

OUTING

LUNCH PACKAGES

Boxed Lunch

$11.00

Dog/Brat

$7.00

Deli Buffet

$13.00

American Grill

$15.00

DINNER PACKAGES

Deli Buffet Dinner

$16.00

American Grill Dinner

$19.00

Italian Dinner Buffet

$25.00

Beverage Cart

Drinks

20oz Arnold Palmer

$3.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20oz Pepsi

$3.00

20oz Water

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Food

Hot Dogs

$4.00

Brats

$5.00

Candy

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Granola Bar

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2245 Kennedy Rd, Bristol, IL 60512

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

