Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Slow roasted pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions served on a brioche bun

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Same great flavor, no mess. Tossed in your choice of one signature sauce

Potstickers

$9.95

Lightly fried chicken potstickers served with housemade teriyaki sauce

Food Menu

Starters

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.95

Perfect balance of crunchy and chewy, served with housemade beer cheese or cheddar cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside

Bubba Fries

$8.95

Handcut fries topped with our signature spinach and artichoke dip

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

Golden, sweet, and crispy shrimp served with island dipping sauce

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$8.95

Our same great loaded steak, hand rolled, lightly fried to perfection

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Not a mozzarella stick, better...Garlic & herb cheese curds, lightly fried and served with pizza sauce

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Pasta smothered in creamy housemade beer cheese & baked to perfection

Pierogies

Fried potato and cheese pierogies

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.95

Crispy spicy battered shrimp tossed in a mild wing sauce, served with fries and dipping sauce

Potstickers

$9.95

Lightly fried chicken potstickers served with housemade teriyaki sauce

Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.95

Jumbo, juicy and crispy wings, tossed in your choice of one signature sauce

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Same great flavor, no mess. Tossed in your choice of one signature sauce

Grilled Boneless Wings

$13.95

Grilled to pefection and tossed in any of our signature sauces

Large Celery & Bleu Cheese

$6.00

Large Celery & Ranch

$6.00

Pizza

Hot Wing Pizza

$17.95

Cheese pizza, boneless wings, choice of sauce, clelery, bleu cheese or ranch

Chicken Florentine Pizza

$19.95
Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Fresh dough layered with juicy handmade tomato sauce topped with a blend of cheeses

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.95

Sausage Pizza

$15.95

Feature Pizza

$17.95

Check with your server for our featured pizza!

White Pizza

$14.95

Marino's famous garlic spread and our house cheese blend

Veggie Pizza

$16.95

Cheese pizza with broccoli, onions, hot and sweet peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, peppers

Meat Lover Pizza

$17.95

Cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon in every bite!

Vodka Pizza

$14.95

Taking pizza to another level of delicious with our vodka sauce

Cauliflower Pizza

$14.95

A lite thin crust of cauliflower, cheese and toppings of your choice!

Pagash Pizza

$17.95

Potato & Onion Pizza, a local tradition!

Burgers & Handhelds

Classic Burger

$10.95

Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Chili Cheese Burger

$10.95

Chili, cheddar cheese, diced onion, and mustard

Boss Hog

$12.95

Beer cheese, mac & cheese, and pulled pork!

Rodeo Burger

$11.95

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ and frizzled onions

Sweet & Spicy Burger

$12.95

Candied jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, and hot honey sauce!

Beyond Burger

$12.95

A juicy plant based burger

Mushroom & Onion Smashburger

$12.95

Smashed with sautéed mushrooms and onions topped with provolone cheese

Featured Burger

$12.95

Check with your server for our feature!

Steak & Cheese

$9.95

Tender sirloin beef and american cheese

Chicken & Cheese

$9.95

Juicy grilled chicken and american cheese

Crispy Chicken Bacon Melt

$10.95

Crispy chicken on Texas toast topped with BBQ & bacon

24 Hour Braised Beef

$12.95

Braised angus beef with sweet peppers & provolone cheese served on a brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

A classic wrap with chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Slow roasted pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions served on a brioche bun

BLT

$7.95

Texas toast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Simple and delicious, sure to please!

Chicken Parm Melt

$12.95

Crispy chicken and mozzarella sticks on garlic Texas Toast with red sauce and provolone and mozzarella sticks

Hot Wing Sammie

$10.95

Crispy boneless wings with your choice of sauce, celery and bleu cheese or ranch

Nachos, Dillas & Dips

Cowboy Candy Dip

$9.95

Housemade candied jalepenos, cream cheese, cripsy bacon, and tortilla strips, served with toasted bread for dipping

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.95

Shredded buffalo chicken, creamy cheese sauce in a toasted breadbowl with tortilla chips to dip!

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Fresh spinach, artichokes, creamy cheese sauce in a breadbowl with tortillas to dip!

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Crispy chicken with spicy mayo, shredded cheese, lettuce, house made salsa

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Buffalo Shrimp with spicy mayo, shredded cheese, lettuce, house made salsa

BBQ Brisket Tacos

$12.95

BBQ Brisket smoked beef with shredded cheese, lettuce and frizzled onions

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, jalepeno, olives, and hot & sweet peppers, with sides of sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla

$9.95

Choice of pulled pork, shaved sirloin, or grilled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Just Cheezie!!

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, shredded buffalo chicken, diced celery, beer cheese and ranch

Loaded Chips

$10.95

Fresh Fried potato chips, bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese

Queso Skillet Dip

$8.95

A blend of five cheeses, crumbled sausage & dice tomatoes. Served in a sizziling skillet with fresh tortilla chips

Soups & Salad

Garden Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons

Sub Side Salad

$3.95

Add Side Salad

$4.95

House Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce with craisins, walnuts, sliced almonds & cooper cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$10.95

Seared ahi tuna, romaine lettuce, peppers, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, crunchy Asian noodles

Chili Crock

$7.95

Crock of homemade chili served with fresh tortilla chips

French Onion Crock

$5.95

A timeless classic that is sure to please

Tortellini Crock

$5.95

Homemade chicken broth based soup with cheese tortellini, celery & carrots served in a crock

Pierogi Soup Crock

$5.95Out of stock

Must try for any pierogi lover

Feature Soup

$5.95

CHeck with your server for our feature!

Sides

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.95

Crispy fries with truffle seasoning, garlic and parmasan

Pizza Fries

$6.95

Cripsy fries covered in pizza sauce and mozzarella

Fries

$5.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Handcut Fries

$6.95

Crabby Fries

$6.95

Crispy fries with old bay and beer cheese

Devil Fries

$6.95

Fries loaded with choice of sauce & cheese

Homemade Potato Chips

$5.95

Add Side Salad

$4.95

Features

Sausage & Pepper Eggrolls

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh homemade sausage, hot & sweet peppers, melty mozzarella cheese

Featured Eggrolls

$8.95Out of stock

Check with your server for our featured flavor

Chicken Stir Fry Egg Rolls

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken, veggies, and teriyaki sauce, wrapped and lightly fried

The Bacon Bleu Burger

$12.95

Bacon & Bleu Cheese crumbles

Grilled Chicken Stallion

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken and tomato slices topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, and balsamic glaze served on a ciabatta bun

The Colby!

$11.95

Chicken & cheese sammie with vodka sauce and provolone

The Zig!

$11.95

Steak & cheese on a hoagie bun with onions, peppers, beer cheese and hot honey sauce

Steak & Cheese Panini

$10.49Out of stock

Our steak & cheese you know and love, pressed and packed with flavor

Meatball Panini

$11.95Out of stock

Housemade meatballs & cheese, pressed & packed with flavor!

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$11.95Out of stock

Shredded buffalo chicken & cheese, packed & pressed with flavor!

Featured Taco

$12.95

Check with your server for our newest creation!

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Buffalo chicken topped with cheddar jack, served with sour cream and salsa

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Tomato Basil Pizza

$16.95

French Dip Sammie

$12.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Breaded chicken thigh with lettuce, tomato and your choice of wing sauce with bleu cheese or ranch

Pickle Chicken Sammie

$10.95

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Tenders

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids French Bread Pizza

$8.95

Grilled Fluffernutter

$7.95

Desserts

Brownie Ala Mode

$6.95

Churros (3)

$5.95

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels (2)

$5.95

Skillet Brownie

$6.95

Skillet Cookie

$6.95

Skillet Brookie

$8.95

Xango

$6.95

Catering Menu

Wings

50 Traditional Wings

$59.95

Half Pan of Jumbo Bone-in wings

100 Traditional Wings

$114.95

Full Pan of Jumbo Bone-in wings

Half Pan Boneless

$59.95

Half pan of tender and juicy boneless wings

Full Pan Boneless

$119.95

Full pan of tender and juicy boneless wings

Large Celery & Bleu Cheese

$6.00

For our bleu cheese lovers!

Large Celery & Ranch

$6.00

For our ranch fans!

Pint of Wing Sauce

$6.00

Your choice of our tasty homemade sauces

Platters

Pretzel Bite Platter

$34.95

Our same great pretzels, cut into bites with your choice of cheese.

Mac & Cheese Half Pan

$29.95

Finished in the oven, serves 5-10

1/2 Pan Chicken Tenders

$49.95

Serves 5-10

1/2 Pan Chicken Parmesan

$54.95

Crispy chicken, sweet red sauce, melted mozzarella cheese. Serves 5-10

Pierogie Platter (12) - Fried

$12.95

One dozen lightly fried pierogies

Pierogie Platter (12) - Butter & Onion

$15.95

One dozen pierogies sauteed in butter & onions

Potsticker Platter (36)

$34.95

Chicken & Veggie potstickers, fried or sauteed

Steak & Cheese Eggroll (15)

$39.95

Handrolled to order!

Dips

Buffalo Chicken Dip (Pint)

$10.95

Pint of our homemade dip, served with chips & bread

Spinach & Artichoke Dip (Pint)

$10.95

Pint of our homemade dip, served with chips & bread

Cowboy Candy Dip (Pint)

$10.95

Pint of our homemade dip, served with chips & bread

Condiments

Add Condiments

Extra Sauce (4oz)

$1.00

Beer Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Ranch (2oz)

$0.75

Bleu Cheese (2oz)

$0.75

Hot Sauce (4oz)

$0.75

Mild Sauce (4oz)

$0.75

Garbage Sauce (4oz)

$0.75

Hot Honey (4oz)

$0.75

BBQ Sauce (4oz)

$0.75

Honey Mustard (4oz)

$0.75

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.50

Salsa (2oz)

$0.50

Pizza Sauce (2oz)

$0.50