The Peanut Bar
134 Cottage Street
Carbondale, PA 18407
Popular Items
Food Menu
Starters
Bavarian Pretzels
Perfect balance of crunchy and chewy, served with housemade beer cheese or cheddar cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside
Bubba Fries
Handcut fries topped with our signature spinach and artichoke dip
Coconut Shrimp
Golden, sweet, and crispy shrimp served with island dipping sauce
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls
Our same great loaded steak, hand rolled, lightly fried to perfection
Cheese Curds
Not a mozzarella stick, better...Garlic & herb cheese curds, lightly fried and served with pizza sauce
Chicken Strips
Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Mac & Cheese
Pasta smothered in creamy housemade beer cheese & baked to perfection
Pierogies
Fried potato and cheese pierogies
Buffalo Shrimp
Crispy spicy battered shrimp tossed in a mild wing sauce, served with fries and dipping sauce
Potstickers
Lightly fried chicken potstickers served with housemade teriyaki sauce
Wings
Traditional Wings
Jumbo, juicy and crispy wings, tossed in your choice of one signature sauce
Boneless Wings
Same great flavor, no mess. Tossed in your choice of one signature sauce
Grilled Boneless Wings
Grilled to pefection and tossed in any of our signature sauces
Large Celery & Bleu Cheese
Large Celery & Ranch
Pizza
Hot Wing Pizza
Cheese pizza, boneless wings, choice of sauce, clelery, bleu cheese or ranch
Chicken Florentine Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Fresh dough layered with juicy handmade tomato sauce topped with a blend of cheeses
Pepperoni Pizza
Sausage Pizza
Feature Pizza
Check with your server for our featured pizza!
White Pizza
Marino's famous garlic spread and our house cheese blend
Veggie Pizza
Cheese pizza with broccoli, onions, hot and sweet peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, peppers
Meat Lover Pizza
Cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon in every bite!
Vodka Pizza
Taking pizza to another level of delicious with our vodka sauce
Cauliflower Pizza
A lite thin crust of cauliflower, cheese and toppings of your choice!
Pagash Pizza
Potato & Onion Pizza, a local tradition!
Burgers & Handhelds
Classic Burger
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
Chili Cheese Burger
Chili, cheddar cheese, diced onion, and mustard
Boss Hog
Beer cheese, mac & cheese, and pulled pork!
Rodeo Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ and frizzled onions
Sweet & Spicy Burger
Candied jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, and hot honey sauce!
Beyond Burger
A juicy plant based burger
Mushroom & Onion Smashburger
Smashed with sautéed mushrooms and onions topped with provolone cheese
Featured Burger
Check with your server for our feature!
Steak & Cheese
Tender sirloin beef and american cheese
Chicken & Cheese
Juicy grilled chicken and american cheese
Crispy Chicken Bacon Melt
Crispy chicken on Texas toast topped with BBQ & bacon
24 Hour Braised Beef
Braised angus beef with sweet peppers & provolone cheese served on a brioche bun
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A classic wrap with chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions served on a brioche bun
BLT
Texas toast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Cheese
Simple and delicious, sure to please!
Chicken Parm Melt
Crispy chicken and mozzarella sticks on garlic Texas Toast with red sauce and provolone and mozzarella sticks
Hot Wing Sammie
Crispy boneless wings with your choice of sauce, celery and bleu cheese or ranch
Nachos, Dillas & Dips
Cowboy Candy Dip
Housemade candied jalepenos, cream cheese, cripsy bacon, and tortilla strips, served with toasted bread for dipping
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded buffalo chicken, creamy cheese sauce in a toasted breadbowl with tortilla chips to dip!
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach, artichokes, creamy cheese sauce in a breadbowl with tortillas to dip!
Crispy Chicken Tacos
Crispy chicken with spicy mayo, shredded cheese, lettuce, house made salsa
Crispy Shrimp Tacos
Buffalo Shrimp with spicy mayo, shredded cheese, lettuce, house made salsa
BBQ Brisket Tacos
BBQ Brisket smoked beef with shredded cheese, lettuce and frizzled onions
Loaded Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, jalepeno, olives, and hot & sweet peppers, with sides of sour cream and salsa
Quesadilla
Choice of pulled pork, shaved sirloin, or grilled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream and salsa
Cheese Quesadilla
Just Cheezie!!
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, shredded buffalo chicken, diced celery, beer cheese and ranch
Loaded Chips
Fresh Fried potato chips, bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese
Queso Skillet Dip
A blend of five cheeses, crumbled sausage & dice tomatoes. Served in a sizziling skillet with fresh tortilla chips
Soups & Salad
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons
Sub Side Salad
Add Side Salad
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with craisins, walnuts, sliced almonds & cooper cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared ahi tuna, romaine lettuce, peppers, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, crunchy Asian noodles
Chili Crock
Crock of homemade chili served with fresh tortilla chips
French Onion Crock
A timeless classic that is sure to please
Tortellini Crock
Homemade chicken broth based soup with cheese tortellini, celery & carrots served in a crock
Pierogi Soup Crock
Must try for any pierogi lover
Feature Soup
CHeck with your server for our feature!
Sides
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Crispy fries with truffle seasoning, garlic and parmasan
Pizza Fries
Cripsy fries covered in pizza sauce and mozzarella
Fries
Chips & Salsa
Handcut Fries
Crabby Fries
Crispy fries with old bay and beer cheese
Devil Fries
Fries loaded with choice of sauce & cheese
Homemade Potato Chips
Add Side Salad
Features
Sausage & Pepper Eggrolls
Fresh homemade sausage, hot & sweet peppers, melty mozzarella cheese
Featured Eggrolls
Check with your server for our featured flavor
Chicken Stir Fry Egg Rolls
Chicken, veggies, and teriyaki sauce, wrapped and lightly fried
The Bacon Bleu Burger
Bacon & Bleu Cheese crumbles
Grilled Chicken Stallion
Grilled chicken and tomato slices topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, and balsamic glaze served on a ciabatta bun
The Colby!
Chicken & cheese sammie with vodka sauce and provolone
The Zig!
Steak & cheese on a hoagie bun with onions, peppers, beer cheese and hot honey sauce
Steak & Cheese Panini
Our steak & cheese you know and love, pressed and packed with flavor
Meatball Panini
Housemade meatballs & cheese, pressed & packed with flavor!
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Shredded buffalo chicken & cheese, packed & pressed with flavor!
Featured Taco
Check with your server for our newest creation!
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo chicken topped with cheddar jack, served with sour cream and salsa
Apple Walnut Salad
Tomato Basil Pizza
French Dip Sammie
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken thigh with lettuce, tomato and your choice of wing sauce with bleu cheese or ranch
Pickle Chicken Sammie
Kids
Catering Menu
Wings
50 Traditional Wings
Half Pan of Jumbo Bone-in wings
100 Traditional Wings
Full Pan of Jumbo Bone-in wings
Half Pan Boneless
Half pan of tender and juicy boneless wings
Full Pan Boneless
Full pan of tender and juicy boneless wings
Large Celery & Bleu Cheese
For our bleu cheese lovers!
Large Celery & Ranch
For our ranch fans!
Pint of Wing Sauce
Your choice of our tasty homemade sauces
Platters
Pretzel Bite Platter
Our same great pretzels, cut into bites with your choice of cheese.
Mac & Cheese Half Pan
Finished in the oven, serves 5-10
1/2 Pan Chicken Tenders
Serves 5-10
1/2 Pan Chicken Parmesan
Crispy chicken, sweet red sauce, melted mozzarella cheese. Serves 5-10
Pierogie Platter (12) - Fried
One dozen lightly fried pierogies
Pierogie Platter (12) - Butter & Onion
One dozen pierogies sauteed in butter & onions
Potsticker Platter (36)
Chicken & Veggie potstickers, fried or sauteed
Steak & Cheese Eggroll (15)
Handrolled to order!
Dips
Condiments
Add Condiments
Often imitated, never duplicated! Thank You for your support! www.peanut-bar.com
134 Cottage Street, Carbondale, PA 18407