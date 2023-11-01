Kramer's Grill
No reviews yet
100 South Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
served with Kramer's honey mustard
crispy golden fries topped with Kramer’s chili & melted cheddar cheese
french fries topped with melted cheese, your choice of wing sauce, & bleu cheese
house made onion straws served with Kramer’s boom boom sauce
lightly pickled breaded cauliflower served with Kramer’s boom boom sauce
pickle spears coated in our homemade breading served with Kramer’s ranch
potatoes mixed with cheddar & mozzarella cheese served with Kramer’s ranch
sweet corn, jalapenos, cream cheese, & bacon served with sour cream
4 bavarian pretzel sticks served with cheese
Handhelds
sliced steak topped with american cheese, fried fresh mushrooms, & onions
3 100% certified Angus beef sliders topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
sliced chicken topped with american cheese, fried fresh mushrooms, & onions
2 wieners topped with Kramer's chili & melted cheddar cheese
sliced steak topped with melted cheddar cheese & Kramer's chili
sliced chicken topped with cheddar cheese & Kramer's chili
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise
your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & Kramer's ranch
your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce topped with lettuce & bleu cheese
fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, & fresh melted mozzarella with a balsamic glaze
sweet sausage, hot sausage, & bell peppers in a tomato sauce
3 homemade chicken tenders with your choice of sauce
6-Cut Pizza
Kramer's BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken & our cheese blend
our homemade garlic butter topped with broccoli, fresh tomato, & our cheese blend
your choice of wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, & our cheese blend
Kramer's honey mustard, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend
Kramer's ranch, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend & fresh basil
our cheese blend topped with our homemade sauce, fresh basil, & fresh tomatoes
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, & basil topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
Kramer's ranch topped with chopped pickles, dill, & our cheese blend
our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend
our homemade sauce topped with sliced steak, fried fresh mushrooms, fried onions, & and our cheese blend
our homemade sauce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, lettuce, our cheese blend, & crispy tortilla strips
ricotta cheese, homemade pesto, & our cheese blend
12 Cut Pizza
Kramer's BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken & our cheese blend
our homemade garlic butter topped with broccoli, fresh tomato, & our cheese blend
your choice of wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, & our cheese blend
Kramer's honey mustard, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend
Kramer's ranch, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend & fresh basil
fresh mozzarella topped with our homemade sauce with fresh basil & fresh tomatoes
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, & basil topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
Kramer’s ranch topped with chopped pickles, dill, & our cheese blend
our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend
our homemade sauce topped with sliced steak, fried fresh mushrooms, fried onions, & and our cheese blend
our homemade sauce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, lettuce, & our cheese blends with crispy tortilla strips
creamy ricotta cheese & homemade pesto topped with our cheese blend
our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend on a 10” round cauliflower crust
Salads
iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg, & croutons with your choice of dressing
romaine lettuce topped with black olives, parmesan cheese, onions, & croutons with your choice of dressing
iceberg lettuce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, & crispy tortilla strips with your choice of dressing
a wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes, & bacon
romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, bacon, & your choice of dressing
romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, diced ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, & croutons with your choice of dressing
Sliders
your choice of protein with black garlic & truffle mayo
your choice of protein with deep fried pickles & house made pickle sauce
your choice of protein with Kramer's BBQ sauce & onion straws
your choice of protein topped with Kramer's pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
your choice of protein with sweet potato fries & Kramer's boom boom sauce
your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, basil, & a balsamic glaze
your choice of protein topped with fried fresh mushrooms, grilled onions, & swiss cheese
your choice of protein topped with grilled onions & house made spicy aioli
Wings & Bites
Desserts
cannoli chips topped with Kramer's cannoli cream, chocolate chips, & sprinkles
pretzel sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar
chocolate cake topped with fudge brownies, peanut butter mousse, brownie chunks, & peanut butter chips
cake topped with brown-sugar apples, cinnamon streusel topping, & a caramel drizzle
yellow sponge cake topped with lemon mousse & raspberry preserves with a lemon glaze & white chocolate curls
gluten free chocolate chocolate chip brownie topped with your choice ice cream
2 scoops of your choice of ice cream topped with your choice of syrup. sprinkles, & a cherry
Add Ons
Drinks
Children's Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We're all about that taste!
100 South Main Street , Archbald, PA 18403