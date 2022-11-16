Colarusso’s Coal Fired Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Location
280 Main St, Dickson City, PA 18519
