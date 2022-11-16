Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colarusso’s Coal Fired Pizza

280 Main St

Dickson City, PA 18519

Popular Items

16" Traditional
16" Sofia Loren
12" Traditional

12"

12" Traditional

$13.20

Roma tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, romano, olive oil & fresh basil

12" Sofia Loren

$13.20

Roma tomato sauce, house made fresh mozzarella, Romano, fresh basil & seasoning blend

12" Shrimp & Hot Pepper

$16.95

Fire-roasted long hot peppers & baby shrimp on our traditional

12" Philly Pizza

$17.95

Double-sliced sirloin steak, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato sauce & our 3 cheese blend

12" Patti's Eggplant

$16.95

Layer of tomato sauce & breaded eggplant, topped with cheese blend & fresh basil 1

12" Bianco

$16.50

Mozzarella, provolone, Romano & “Sopraffina” ricotta with Italian seasonings drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, served with or without caramelized onions 1

12" Black n' Blue

$17.95

U Grilled flank steak, gorgonzola & caramelized onions on our traditional pie

12" Margherita

$14.95

Our house made mozzarella topped with slices of ripe tomatoes, Romano, a blend of Italian seasonings, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, roasted chicken, buffalo sauce & crumbled bleu cheese

12" Vodka

$15.95

3 cheese blend & house made vodka sauce

12" Special

$17.95

16"

16" Traditional

$16.95

Roma tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, romano, olive oil & fresh basil

16" Sofia Loren

$16.95

Roma tomato sauce, house made fresh mozzarella, Romano, fresh basil & seasoning blend

16" Shrimp & Hot Pepper

$20.95

Fire-roasted long hot peppers & baby shrimp on our traditional

16" Philly Pizza

$20.95

Double-sliced sirloin steak, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato sauce & our 3 cheese blend

16" Patti's Eggplant

$19.80

Layer of tomato sauce & breaded eggplant, topped with cheese blend & fresh basil 1

16" Bianco

$19.55

Mozzarella, provolone, Romano & “Sopraffina” ricotta with Italian seasonings drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, served with or without caramelized onions 1

16" Black n' Blue

$20.95

U Grilled flank steak, gorgonzola & caramelized onions on our traditional pie

16" Margherita

$16.95

Our house made mozzarella topped with slices of ripe tomatoes, Romano, a blend of Italian seasonings, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, roasted chicken, buffalo sauce & crumbled bleu cheese

16" Vodka Pie

$18.85

3 cheese blend & house made vodka sauce

16" Special

$21.95

Sicilian

1/2 Sicilian - 12" top

$13.95

Full Sicilian

$21.95

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.95

San Pellegrino

$2.95Out of stock

Tea

$2.50

bottle Water

$2.25Out of stock

Kid Bev

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.25

Pitcher Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Beer

Mixed 6 Pack

$15.00

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Corona

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic

$4.25

Peroni

$4.25

Red Bridge

$4.25

Seasonal Bottle

$5.50

White Claw

$5.25

APPS

Whole Crab Cake

$14.95

Half Crab Cake Salad

$7.95

Parm Chic Fritters

$8.95
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
280 Main St, Dickson City, PA 18519

