Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Jack's Draft House

232 Reviews

$$

802 Prescott Ave

Scranton, PA 18510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Waffle Fries
Jack’s Burger
BMFC

Fine Foods

Jack’s Burger

$9.00

Custom blend smash burger, American cheese, cabernet onion jam, pickles, 2x sauce, Martin's roll

BMFC

$9.00

buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, jalapeno slaw, sweet-heat sauce, Big Marty's seeded roll

Emmy Mac

$9.50

Veggie Patty, American cheese, pickles, shreddy lettuce, chopped onions, 2x sauce, Big Marty's seeded roll

JDH Waldorf Salad

$10.00

Chopped kale, Gala apples, walnuts, celery, amish blue cheese crumbles, grapes, maple dijon dressing

Garlic-Serrano Ribs

$11.00

Pork Ribs, garlic-Serrano sauce, toasted sesame, cilantro, lime

House Nachos

$8.00

Corn tortillas, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, crema, cilantro

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

parmesan, white balsamic, lemon, red pepper flakes

Everything Pretzel Bites

$8.50

Pretzel Bites, everything seasoning, honey mustard dipper.

Stadium Dog

$6.00

Grilled Sabrett, sauerkraut, sweet relish, honey Dijon

Pop’s Chili

$5.00

Pop’s famous chili, shredded cheddar, Frito's, crema, cilantro

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Kale Caesar

$3.50

Bag Of Zapps

$1.50

Big Board (specials)

Apple Cider & Sage Pork Chop

$25.00Out of stock

French prime pork chop, garlic mashed potatoes, apple cider, sage & butter sauce

Steak Frites

$24.00

Grilled New York Strip steak, chipotle butter, crinkle cut fries, tajin

Crispy Eggplant Panino

$10.00

crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, cabernet onions, arugula, pesto mayo, pressed Italian bread

Rigatoni Cacio e Pepé

$10.00

rigatoni, parmesan, cracked black pepper, lemon

BMFC of the Week- Cordon Bleu Style

$11.00

Our buttermilk fried chicken, Swiss, ham, honey mustard, shrettuce, tomato, Pretzel roll

Desserts

Pumpkin Lush

$6.00

Lemon Lush

$6.00

Apple Pie Lush

$6.00

Drafts

Allagash White

$5.00

Von Trapp Dunkel

$5.00

Genny Cream Ale

$3.00

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

$6.00

Triple Crossing Hilltop Kellerbier

$6.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Hudson Valley Starchamber Sour IPA

$8.00

Grimm Labo Door NEIPA 10oz

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

Maine Brewing Mean Old Tom Stout

$7.00

Cans & Bottles

Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka

$6.00

Unbranded Guava Wheat Ale 16oz

$7.00

Rebel Hard Mocha Latte

$5.00

Atlantic Brewing Cadillac Mountain Stout

$5.00

Herkenrode Noctis Abbey Brown Ale

$6.50

Thin Man Creep In The Cellar Kellerbier

$6.00

Common Roots Shadow Figures Porter

$6.50

Grimm Lithos Shawzbier

$9.00

Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest

$6.00

Shiner Agua Fresca

$5.00

SBC Pumpkin

$5.00

Pariah Brewing Wicked As Sin West Coast IPA

$8.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$7.00

LCB Faded For Science Too TIPA

$9.50

Equilibrium Astrophysics 16oz Can

$9.50

Interboro Premier IPA

$9.50

Sloop No Pumpkin IPA

$8.00

Drowned Lands Session IPA

$7.00

Topachico Premium Seltzer

$5.00

Shacksbury Rose

$5.00

Shacksbury Lo Ball

$4.00

Rebel Hard Mocha Latte

$5.50

DFH Seaquench Session Sour

$6.00

Mich Ultra Organic Seltzer

$5.00

Perennial Suburban Bev Sour

$8.00

Shacksbury Classic Dry Cider

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Yuengling Bottle

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Heineken Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Coors Stubby

$3.00

Hamm’s

$2.50Out of stock

Genny Tropical Pineapple Kolsch

$2.50

Genny Ruby Red Kolsch

$2.50

IC Mango Light

$4.00

High Life

$3.00

Genny Kellerbier

$2.50

Heineken NA

$4.00

Athletic NA

$5.00

Shorts NA Lemon Lime Hop Water

$4.00

Cocktails

The Old Monty

$10.00

Untitled Fall Cocktail

$10.00

Black Manhattan

$11.00

JDH Old Fashioned

$9.00

Hazelrita

$9.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Grapefruit, Lime, Chili Salt. House variation on a standard margarita.

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime, Cranberry Juice.

Manhattan

$9.00

Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, Lemon Peel.

Classic Dirty Martini

$9.00

Gin or Vodka. Dry Vermouth, Olive Brine, Vigorous Shake.

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, Prosecco, Splash Soda, Orange Wheel.

The Pearfect Martini

$11.00

absolute pear vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon, simple syrup

Tom Collins

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Espresso Yourself Martini

$10.00

Vodka, Tia Maria, Vigo Amaro, Espresso, Demerara Syrup.

Citywide

$6.00

Featured Whiskeys

Wild Turkey Rye

Wild Turkey Rye

$6.00

Starting with a nutmeg and leather nose, this strong bourbon from the historic site of the Whiskey Rebellion in Washington, PA moves from a classic bite into hints of cinnamon and anise.

Rittenhouse Rye

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Brewed in Kentucky in the tradition of Pennsylvania Rye (and named after Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia) this honey-smooth rye also has hints of cocoa and orange.

Dad's Hat Rye

Dad's Hat Rye

$9.00

Rich cedar in color, this rye from Bristol, PA pops from the first sip before fading into chocolate and juniper.

Kinsey 10 Zinfandel Cask

$8.00

Wine

House Cabernet

$9.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$9.00

House Chardonnay

$9.00

House Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Wine Bottle

$30.00

For the Kiddos

Plain Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Martin's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Martin's roll, grilled with American cheese, crinkle cut fries

Plain Dog And Fries

$6.00

BMFC Nuggets & Fries

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A classic spot in the Historic Hill section of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Craft Beer. Fine food. Cocktails. Times.

Location

802 Prescott Ave, Scranton, PA 18510

Directions

Gallery
Jack’s Draft House image
Jack’s Draft House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backyard Ale House
orange star4.5 • 2,043
523 Linden St Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace - Steamtown Mall Scranton
orange starNo Reviews
300 Lackawanna Avenue Unit 211 Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse - Moosic
orange star4.3 • 712
7041 Shoppes Blvd Moosic, PA 18507
View restaurantnext
Penalty Box
orange starNo Reviews
3277 Pittston Ave. Scranton, PA 18505
View restaurantnext
MVD Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
128 Parrish St. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille - 1014 PA-390
orange starNo Reviews
1014 PA-390 MOUNTAINHOME, PA 18342
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Scranton

Backyard Ale House
orange star4.5 • 2,043
523 Linden St Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
Peculiar Slurp
orange star4.5 • 1,017
307 Penn Ave Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
Downtown Deli and Eatery
orange star4.5 • 726
300 Spruce St Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe
orange star4.6 • 594
536 Spruce St Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
orange star4.6 • 506
344 Adams Ave Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
Electric City Subs
orange star4.0 • 79
902 S. Webster Ave Scranton, PA 18505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scranton
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wilkes Barre
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston