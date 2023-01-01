Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pearl

7452 Eastside Road

Chincoteague, VA 23336

Food Menu

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Citrus and Avocado Salad

$15.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Soup of The Day Bowl

$9.00

Soup of The Day Cup

$7.00

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$20.00

Appetizers

1/2 Pound Steamed Shrimp

$16.00

12 Oysters on Half

$24.00

6 Oysters on Half

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$15.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Bread Basket

$3.00

Calamari Rings

$11.00

Clam Strips

$10.00

Crab Balls

$14.00

Crab Dip

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Hushpuppy Basket

$5.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Steamed Clams

$13.00

Steamed Oysters

$18.00

Tuna Bites

$12.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

Lunch

8 Wings

$12.00

Burger

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Po' Boy

$13.00

Seafood Basket

$14.00

Entrees

8 oz. Bacon Wrapped Filet

$35.00

Bust Luke's Chops

$35.00

Chincoteague Chicken

$26.00

Crab Cakes

$38.00

Fish Of The Day

$28.00

Fried Oysters

$30.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$26.00

New York Strip

$37.00

Porterhouse Pork Loin

$25.00

Scallops

$35.00

Seafood Platter

$40.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$28.00

Specials

Soft Shell Platter

$28.00

Stuffed Rockfish

$30.00

Crab Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

Uncrustable

$7.00

Sides

Applesauce

$4.00

Beets

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mac 'n' Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Straws

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Specialty Fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Dessert

Pie

$8.00

Slice

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

NA Drinks

Soda

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Crushes

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Rail

$6.00

Middle Shelf

$7.00

Top Shelf

$9.00

Cordials

$8.00

Domestics

$4.00

Imports

$5.00

Draft

$4.50

Tall Boys

$5.00

Black Velvet/Lord Calvert

$3.50

Fireball

$5.00

Rail Shot

$6.00

Mid Shot

$7.00

Top Shot

$9.00

Glass Wine

$7.00

Red Bull Up

$2.00

Bomb

$6.00

Happy Hour Shot

$5.00

Wine

Red

White

Rose

Fizzies

NA Drinks

Soda

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

To Go Alcohol

6 packs

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Waterside dining and deck bar

Location

7452 Eastside Road, Chincoteague, VA 23336

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

