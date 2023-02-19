Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

The Purple Indian

review star

No reviews yet

508 W Marion Rd

Mount Gilead, OH 43338

FOOD

PIZZA

8" CHEESE PIZZA (PERSONAL)

$7.00

Build your own pizza

10" CHEESE PIZZA (S)

$9.00

Build your own pizza

12" CHEESE PIZZA (M)

$11.00

Build your own pizza

14" CHEESE PIZZA (L)

$13.00

Build your own pizza

16" CHEESE PIZZA (XL)

$15.00

Build your own pizza

SPECIALTY PIZZA

SUPREME PIZZA

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

MEAT PIZZA

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Salami, Ham

VEGGIE PIZZA

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ sauce base, Chicken, Bacon, Onions

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

Buffalo/ Ranch base, Chicken, Bacon, Onions

CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

Creamy Alfredo sauce base, Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Parmesan/Romano cheese sprinkles

EXTRAS

PARMESAN GARLIC KNOTS (8)

$5.00

CHEESY GARLIC STICKS

$9.00

EXTRA MARINARA

$0.75

EXTRA GARLIC BUTTER

$0.75

CHICKEN

BONELESS BITES

$6.50+

WINGS

$14.50

SUBS

THE CHIEF

$7.65

ITALIAN SUB

$7.65

VEGGIE SUB

$7.65

HAM + CHEESE SUB

$7.65

BUFF CHICKEN SUB

$7.65

CHICK BACON RANCH SUB

$7.65

PIZZA SUB

$7.65

SALADS

SALAD

$6.00

CALZONE

CALZONE

$9.75

DRINKS

Bottle - 20 oz.

20 oz Coke

$2.00

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20 oz Cherry Coke

$2.00

20 oz Sprite

$2.00

20 oz Fanta Orange

$2.00

20 oz Mellow Yellow

$2.00

20 Oz Dr Pibb

$2.00

20 Oz Barqs Rootbeer

$2.00

2 Liter

Coke (2L)

$2.25

Diet Coke (2L)

$2.25

Sprite (2L)

$2.25

Fanta Orange (2L)

$2.25

Can - 12 oz.

Coke (can)

$1.00

Cherry Coke (can)

$1.00

Sprite (can)

$1.00

Fanta Orange (can)

$1.00

Rootbeer (Can)

$1.00

Water

20 oz Dasani

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hometown favorite serving pizza, baked subs, and salads since 1981. Fresh dough made daily, hand-shredded cheese, and quality ingredients baked into all our menu items!

Location

508 W Marion Rd, Mount Gilead, OH 43338

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
