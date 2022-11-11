Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Payne's Pizza & More Delaware

356 Reviews

$$

400 W Central Ave

Delaware, OH 43015

Pizza

8" Pizza

$4.99

Medium Pizza

$9.99

Large Pizza

$11.99

XLarge Pizza

$13.99

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$6.99+

Big Daddy

$13.99+

BLT Pizza

$6.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$6.99+

Chicken Alfredo

$6.99+

Pig Pizza

$6.99+

Supreme

$13.99+

Taco Pizza

$6.99+

Veggie

$16.99+

WINGS BONE-IN

BUFFALO

$7.99+

GARLIC PARMESAN

$7.99+

HONEY BBQ

$7.99+

HOT HONEY

$7.99+

Plain

$7.99+

SPICY BBQ

$7.99+

SWEET RED CHILI

$7.99+

TERIYAKI

$7.99+

Nashville Hot

$7.99+

Boneless Wings

BUFFALO

$7.99+

GARLIC PARM

$7.99+

Honey Bbq

$7.99+

HOT HONEY

$7.99+

REGULAR

$7.99+

SPICY BBQ

$7.99+

SWEET RED CHILI

$7.99+

TERIYAKI

$7.99+

Nashville Hot

$7.99+

Sandwiches

Half Italian

$6.99

Half Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Half BLT

$6.99

Half Club

$6.99

Half Turkey

$6.99

Half Meatball

$6.99

Half Philly Steak

$6.99

Half Pizza

$6.99

Half Veggie

$6.99

Half 3-Meat Combo

$6.99

Half Fajita Chicken

$6.99

Half Reuben

$6.99

Half Roast Beef

$6.99

Half Deluxe Steakburger

$6.99

Half Super Pizza

$6.99

Half BBQ Pork

$6.99

Half Seafood

$6.99

Whole Italian

$12.99

Whole Ham & Cheese

$12.99

Whole BLT

$12.99

Whole Club

$12.99

Whole Turkey

$12.99

Whole Meatball

$12.99

Whole Philly Steak

$12.99

Whole Pizza

$12.99

Whole Veggie

$12.99

Whole 3-Meat Combo

$12.99

Whole Fajita Chicken

$12.99

Whole Reuben

$12.99

Whole Roast Beef

$12.99

Whole Deluxe Steak Burger

$12.99

Whole Super Pizza

$12.99

Whole BBQ Pork

$12.99

Whole Seafood

$12.99

Stromboli

$10.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$5.99

Veggie Wrap

$5.99

Club Wrap

$5.99

Baked Pasta

Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti Combo Meal

$8.99

Chicken Parm

$8.99

White Sauce Linguine

$7.99

Lasagna

$9.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Chef Salad

$6.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.99

Veggie Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

Seafood Salad

$6.99

Taco Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$3.49

Soups

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99Out of stock

Broccoli and Cheddar

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken & Dumpling

$3.99Out of stock

Chili

$4.49

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.99

Bread Sticks

$3.99+

Nacho Supreme

$4.99+

Chips

$0.99

Chicken Strips

$7.75

Chocolate Pudding

$3.99

Pub Fries

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Desserts

Dessert Pizza

$5.24+

Cookie

Slice Of Cheesecake

$3.95

Pizza Special

Mon 14" 1 Item Pizza & Breadsticks

$11.99

Wednesday 16" 1 Item Pizza

$11.99

Thursday 14" 2 Item Pizza

$11.99

Friday 16" XL 1 Item Pizza

$11.99

Saturday 2 14" 1 Item Pizza & Bread Sticks

$19.99

Sunday 14" 2 Item Pizza

$11.99

Daily Special

Italian Half

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Half

$8.00

Club Half

$8.00

BLT Half

$8.00

Turkey Half

$8.00

Pizza Sub Half

$8.00

Meatball Half

$8.00

3 Meat Combo

$8.00

Seafood Half

$8.00

Veggie Half

$8.00

BBQ Pork Half

$8.00

Ham, Cheese & Salami Half

$8.00

Reuben Half

$8.00

Roast Beef Half

$8.00

Super Pizza

$8.00

On the Side

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Mayo Pack

$0.50

Italian Pack

$0.50

Pizza Sauce Cup

$0.50

Cheese Cup

$0.50

Garlic Sauce Cup

$0.50

Sour Cream Cup

$0.50

Salsa Cup

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Packet

$0.50

Cup Of Mild Peppers

$0.50

Ranch Pack

$0.50

Teriyaki Cup

$0.50

Ff Ranch Packet

$0.50

French

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

French Packet

$0.50

Honey Mustad Pack

$0.50

Thousand Island

Lite Italian

$0.50

20oz.

20oz Pepsi

$2.29

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.29

20oz Mt. Dew

$2.29

2-Liters

2-L Pepsi

$2.89

2-L Diet Pepsi

$2.89

2-L Mountain Dew

$2.89

2-L Mug Root Beer

$2.89

2-L Dr. Pepper

$2.89

2-L Mist Twist

$2.89

6 Packs

6 Pk Pepsi

$4.00

6 Pk Diet Pepsi

$4.00

6 Pk Mountain Dew

$4.00

6 Pk Mist TWIST

$4.00

6 Pk Root Beer

$4.00

6 Pk Dr. Pepper

$4.00Out of stock

Cans

Can Pepsi

$1.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Can Mountain Dew

$1.00

Can Sierra Mist

$1.00

Can Root Beer

$1.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Bottled Water

Water

$1.99

Gatorade

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Lemon-Lime

$1.50Out of stock

Cool Blue

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Buffet

Lunch Buffet Special

$4.99+

Dinner Buffet Special

$4.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 W Central Ave, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

