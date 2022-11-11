Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches
Payne's Pizza & More Delaware
356 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
400 W Central Ave, Delaware, OH 43015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pancake House Family Diner - Polaris Lewis Center
4.6 • 265
1182 E Powell Rd Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurant
Joe's Pub & Grill - Polaris - 8453 Sancus Boulevard
No Reviews
8453 Sancus Boulevard Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurant