Restoration Brew Worx

877 Reviews

$$

25 N Sandusky St

Delaware, OH 43015

Popular Items

Restoration Smash Burger
Canned Beer (16 oz Can)
Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Appetizers

Loaded Cheese Curds

$12.00

A mix of white cheddar blazing curds (spicy) and white cheddar curds, topped with bacon, and green onions. Served with Chipotle Aioli dipping sauce. NO MODS

Brewery Nachos 2.0

$14.50

Corn Tortillas, Chicken, Cheddar, Ale Cheese, Pico, Creme Fraiche. Make it breakfast style by adding scrambled eggs $3.50 (Sub soy protein to make Vegetarian)

Pretzel Bread and Ale Cheese

$10.50Out of stock

House-made pretzel bread, lightly salted, served w/ RBW ale cheese & house honey mustard.

Chorizo Tots

$12.25

Tots w/ Chorizo, RBW ale cheese, pico de gallo, & crème fraiche. (ⓋSub soy protein to make it vegetarian).

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.25

House fried tortilla chips served with our house made Buffalo chicken dip.

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Mini Corn Dogs w/ Sauce

Spuds App

$4.50

Fries, Chips, or Tots

Veggie Boat

$5.00

Fresh celery, carrots & seasonal vegetable served w/ house-made ranch.

Burger

Restoration Smash Burger

$11.00

RBW burger blend served in 6oz / 12oz / 18oz carnivore portions (single/ double/ triple patty). Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with Fries or Chips.

BBQ Smash Burger

$13.00

RBW burger blend served in 6oz / 12oz / 18oz carnivore portions (single /double/ triple patty). Pepper jack, bacon, onion straws, & BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with Fries or Chips.

Black & Bleu Smash Burger

$11.00

RBW burger blend served in 6oz / 12oz / 18oz carnivore portions (single/ double/ triple patty). Smashed w/ bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, & blackened seasoning on a brioche bun. Served with Fries or Chips

Salmon Burger

$16.50

Ground salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill lemon cream sauce on a brioche bun. Served with Fries or Chips.

Wings

Sold by Pre-Cook Weight. Spun in house-made sauce w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Optional Celery, Carrotts, or Both.

Wings (Bone-in) 1.0 lb

$13.50

Our award winning traditional wings. Sold buy the pound, seasoned, par baked, then finished off in the fryer, spun in one of our house made sauces.

Wings (Bone-In) 1.5 lb

$20.00

Our award winning traditional wings. Sold buy the pound, seasoned, par baked, then finished off in the fryer, spun in one of our house made sauces.

Wings (Bone-In) Split Sauce 1.5 lb

$21.00

Our award winning traditional wings. Sold buy the pound, seasoned, par baked, then finished off in the fryer, spun in one of our house made sauces.

Medium Soy Veggy Wing

$12.00

These meatless wonders are vegetarian, made using an ingredient called mycoprotein*, a form of protein derived from fungus that ensures the same meaty texture as the real thing. With the versatility, crunchy bite and flavor of traditional boneless wings – this is one meat alternative that never falls flat.

Large Soy Veggy Wing

$17.50

These meatless wonders are vegetarian, made using an ingredient called mycoprotein*, a form of protein derived from fungus that ensures the same meaty texture as the real thing. With the versatility, crunchy bite and flavor of traditional boneless wings – this is one meat alternative that never falls flat.

Large Soy Veggy Wing (Split Sauce)

$18.50

These meatless wonders are vegetarian, made using an ingredient called mycoprotein*, a form of protein derived from fungus that ensures the same meaty texture as the real thing. With the versatility, crunchy bite and flavor of traditional boneless wings – this is one meat alternative that never falls flat.

Medium Grilled Boneless

$11.00

100% Grilled chicken breast, tossed in one of RBW house made sauces. Healthy and delicious!

Large Grilled Boneless

$15.40

100% Grilled chicken breast, tossed in one of RBW house made sauces. Healthy and delicious!

Large Grilled Boneless (Split Sauce)

$16.50

100% Grilled chicken breast, tossed in one of RBW house made sauces. Healthy and delicious!

Medium Saucy Nugs

$11.00

100% Chicken Breast, lightly battered, fried and spun in one of our house made sauces (PUB FAVORITE)

Large Saucy Nugs

$15.50

100% Chicken Breast, lightly battered, fried and spun in one of our house made sauces (PUB FAVORITE)

Large Saucy Nugs (Split-Sauce)

$16.50

100% Chicken Breast, lightly battered, fried and spun in one of our house made sauces (PUB FAVORITE)

Sandwich

Red Pepper Alfredo

$15.00

Red pepper alfredo sauce served with fresh cavatappi noodles topped with your choice of blackened chicken or blackened salmon.

Hammy my Sammy

$11.50

Ham, Swiss, &Honey Mustard

Turkey Melt

$16.00

Turkey, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard on a croissant. Served with fries or chips.

Chicken BLT

$15.00

Turkey, ham, gouda, lettuce, tomato, bacon, & garlic aioli on a croissant.

Club RBW

$16.00

Turkey, ham, Gouda, lettuce, tomato, bacon, & garlic aioli on a croissant.

Big Girl Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar, Gouda, on Hawaiian style bread toasted on Panini - served with fries or chips.

Restoration Dip

$14.00

Roast beef, cheddar, & au jus on a ciabatta bun.

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sammy

$14.00

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sammy- choose sauce, cheddar, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served with fries air chips.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu - Chicken breast, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a fresh bun. Served with chips or fries.

Salads

Pittsburgh Salad

$15.00

Fresh Salad Mix, white cheddar cheese curds, croutons, tomato, bacon, burger patty, fries, and Ranch dressing. Sorry NO MODS however (Sub Chicken for Burger Patty. )

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fire roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with roasted garlic oil. (NO MODS)

Spring Apple Salad

$14.00

Salad mix, Fresh cut apples, Golden Raisins, Bleu Cheese crumbles, and Apple Vinaigrette dressing.

Brewery Taco Salad

$12.00

Salad mix, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, deep-fried tortilla strips w/ a spicy ranch drizzle.

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Salad mix, tomato, house made croutons, ham, Swiss, drizzled with RBW ranch dressing.

RBW Pub Salad

$11.00

Salad Mix, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, Dressing. Add Protein (Soy Protein $4, Chicken $4, or 8 oz. RBW Beef Patty $6)

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup - Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

Soup - Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

Blackened Salmon Caeser

$15.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids meals come with a choice of fries, chips, or apple slices. We do not have carryout kid drinks right now. (Only Adult Pops)

Kids Burger (6oz)

$8.00

Smaller version of our RBW Burger. Served with American Cheese and Ketchup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Classic American grilled cheese with a choice of fries, chips, or apple slices. We do not have carryout kid drinks right now. (Only Adult Pops)

Kids Breaded Chicken 'Nugs'

$7.00

Kids portion of our 'saucy nugs' with a choice of fries, chips, or apple slices. We do not have carryout kid drinks right now. (Only Adult Pops)

Kids Grilled Chicken 'Nugs'

$7.00

3oz Grilled Chicken Breast Strips.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Mini corndogs with a choice of fries, chips, or apple slices. We do not have carryout kid drinks right now. (Only Adult Pops)

Sauce & Add On

Extra Things To Add - Tell us where to put them or on the side.

Sauce

RBW mostly Made in Houe Sauces - type belpw where you want them but we may forget!

Add On

Want to Add some Bacon or Chicken? Yes please!

CANS

Canned Beer (16 oz Can)

$4.00

LOW TOP TABLE (Up to 4 people)

Low Top Table - See Seating Chart for Location. Up to 4 people can join on this ticket. -COMEDY SHOW TICKETS - Sat November 19th 8:30PM OPEN. Reserve a TABLE or SEAT in Advance.
Table L5

Table L5

$30.00Out of stock

Low Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

Table L6

Table L6

$30.00

Low Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

Table L7

Table L7

$30.00

Low Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

Table L8

Table L8

$30.00Out of stock

Low Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

Table L9

Table L9

$30.00Out of stock

Low Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

Table L10

Table L10

$30.00Out of stock

Low Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

HIGH TOP TABLE (up to 4 people)

High Top Table - See Seating Chart for Location. Up to 4 people can join on this ticket. - COMEDY SHOW TICKETS - Sat November 19th 8:30PM OPEN. Reserve a TABLE or SEAT in Advance.
Table H1

Table H1

$30.00Out of stock

High Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

Table H2

Table H2

$30.00Out of stock

High Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

Table H3

Table H3

$30.00Out of stock

High Top Table - Buy the table for up to 4 adults! That's right, up to 4 adults for $30. (please see table chart for seats)

8 TOP Bench Table (up to 8 people)

Bench Table - See Seating Chart for Location. Up to 8 people can join on this ticket. - COMEDY SHOW TICKETS - Sat November 19th 8:30PM OPEN. Reserve a TABLE or SEAT in Advance.
Table B11

Table B11

$60.00Out of stock

Bench Seat Front Row Table - Buy the table for up to 8 adults! That's right, up to 8 adults for $60.

Table B12

Table B12

$60.00Out of stock

Bench Seat Front Row Table - Buy the table for up to 8 adults! That's right, up to 8 adults for $60.

Bar Seat (1 person)

Individual Bar Seats -COMEDY SHOW TICKETS - Sat November 19th 8:30PM OPEN. Reserve a TABLE or SEAT in Advance.
Barstool 1

Barstool 1

$10.00Out of stock

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 2

Barstool 2

$10.00Out of stock

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 3

Barstool 3

$10.00Out of stock

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 4

Barstool 4

$10.00Out of stock

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 5

Barstool 5

$10.00

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 6

Barstool 6

$10.00

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 7

Barstool 7

$10.00

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 8

Barstool 8

$10.00

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 9

Barstool 9

$10.00

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 10

Barstool 10

$10.00

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 11

Barstool 11

$10.00Out of stock

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 12

Barstool 12

$10.00Out of stock

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 13

Barstool 13

$10.00

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

Barstool 14

Barstool 14

$10.00

Barstool $10 Ticket. (See chart for seat position)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support during these unbelievable times. As always, we will work on improving our game anyway we can. May your friends and family be safe and healthy.

Website

Location

25 N Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

Restoration Brew Worx image

