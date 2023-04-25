- Home
- /
- Delaware
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- LAS MICHES
LAS MICHES
141 Reviews
$
77 Lake St
Delaware, OH 43015
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LAS MICHES
APPETIZERS
CHIPS & SALSA (TAKE-OUT)
house-made deep fried tortilla chips, house-made diced tomatoes and house-recipe ingredients salsa
NACHOS
deep fried corn tortillas, topped with white queso, beans, lettuce, choice of meat, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, jalapenos
3-AMIGOS
1 white queso, 1 pico de gallo, 1 guacamole
QUESO DIP
house-made deep fried tortilla chips, house-made white queso
GUACAMOLE DIP
house-made deep fried tortilla chips, house-made guacamole with fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions and cilantro
MICHES DISHES
CARNE ASADA PLATE
grilled flank steak, side of rice, side of beans, mexican hot link, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onions, grilled jalapeño, 3 corn tortillas
POLLO ASADO PLATE
grilled chicken breast strips topped with white queso, yellow cheddar cheese, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 corn tortillas
STEAK & SHRIMP PLATE
grilled flank steak, grilled shrimp, grilled onions, grilled jalapeno pepper, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 corn tortillas
RANCHERO PLATE
grilled flank steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, mexican hot link, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, 4 corn tortillas
BIRRIA PLATE (BEEF BRISKET)
a guajillo pepper marinade on beef brisket meat slowly cooked for 13 hours is called birria, served in its juice, side of rice, side of beans, onions, cilantro, lime, 3 corn tortillas
CHIMICHANGA PLATE
ground beef OR shredded chicken stuffed inside a flour tortilla deep fried, topped with house-made white queso, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
BIRRIA SOUP PLATE (BEEF BRISKET)
a guajillo pepper marinade on beef brisket meat slowly cooked for 13 hours is called birria, served in its juice, onions, cilantro, lime, 3 corn tortillas
FLAUTAS PLATE
4 flautas, shredded chicken stuffed into corn tortillas rolled and deep fried, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, side of rice, side of beans
ENCHILADAS PLATE
3 enchiladas - shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese, stuffed inside a rolled corn tortilla topped with mild red salsa, mild green salsa or white queso, shredded cheese on top, side of rice, side of beans
CARNITAS PLATE
braised pork butt, side of pico de gallo, 3 corn tortillas, rice & beans, lime wedge
COMBO MEALS
FISH TACOS COMBO
two corn tortillas taco, tilapia dipped in beer batter deep fried, mixed red & green cabbage, pico de gallo, non-spicy chipotle sauce, side of rice, side of beans
SHRIMP TACOS COMBO
two corn tortillas taco, breaded shrimp dipped in beer batter deep fried, mixed red & green cabbage, pico de gallo, non-spicy chipotle sauce, side of rice, side of beans
BIRRIA TACOS COMBO
3 birria tacos, side of rice, side of beans, conzome dipping soup
STREET TACOS COMBO
3 street tacos, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, side of rice, side of beans
TACO & ENCHILADAS COMBO
2- shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas, shredded cheese on top/ 1 hard-shell taco ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese. side of rice, side of beans
BURRITOS
HOUSE BURRITO
rice, beans, choice of meat, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla
WET BURRITO
rice, beans, choice of meat, yellow cheddar cheese, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla burrito topped with mild green salsa, white queso and yellow cheddar cheese
SAM'S CALI BURRITO
french fries, choice of meat, white queso, flaming hot cheetos, sour cream, guacamole inside a flour tortilla
SALAD
VEGETARIAN
VEGGIE TACOS (4)
mexican style mashed potatoes, stuffed inside a deep-fried corn tortilla shell, topped with onion, oregano mixed cabbage, sour cream, cotija cheese, side of garlicky tomato sauce
VEGGIE BURRITO
rice, beans, red and green bell peppers, onion, cilantro, guacamole inside a flour tortilla
DIANA'S FAVORITES - Menu Page 3
CARNITAS PLATE
braised pork butt, side of pico de gallo, 3 corn tortillas, rice & beans, lime wedge
CHILE VERDE PLATE
pork butt cubes, cooked in green mild salsa, side of rice & beans, 3 corn tortillas
CHILE VERDE BURRITO
pork butt cubes, cooked in green mild salsa, rice, beans inside a flour tortilla, topped with green mild salsa & sour cream
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
3 rolled corn tortillas (enchiladas), stuffed with shredded chicken breast, topped with green mild crema salsa, topped with swiss cheese, side of rice
BANDERA ENCHILADAS
shredded chicken, beef or cheese 1 enchilada topped with white queso 1 enchilada topped with green mild salsa 1 enchilada topped with red mild salsa side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
FIESTA BOWL
grilled steak OR grilled chicken, bed of rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
ONLY AT LAS MICHES - Menu Page 3
MULITA
melted shredded cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, guacamole stuffed inside 2 flat corn tortillas
TORTA
beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, guacamole, jalapenos, inside a grilled mexican telera bun
PIZADILLA
14 inch flour tortilla topped with mild cheddar cheese, 14 inch flour tortilla on top added white mozzarella cheese, choice of meat, topped with more mozzarella cheese, side of sour cream, side of pico de gallo, side of guacamole
SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA
FAJITAS
VEGGIE FAJITAS
grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, 3 flour tortillas
CHICKEN FAJITAS
grilled chicken, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 flour tortillas
STEAK FAJITAS
grilled flank steak, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 flour tortillas
SHRIMP FAJITAS
grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 flour tortillas
STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS
grilled flank steak & grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, 3 flour tortillas
STEAK, CHICKEN, SHRIMP FAJITAS
grilled flank steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, 3 flour tortillas
QUESADILLAS
ERNIE'S QUESADILLA
mozzarella cheese, choice of meat, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
BIRRIA QUESADILLA (BEEF BRISKET)
A style quesadilla, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a flour tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge, side of rice, side of beans
CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA
grilled chicken, grilled red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
STEAK FAJITA QUESADILLA
grilled flank steak, grilled red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA
grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA
grilled flank steak & grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
grilled shrimp, mozzarella cheese, non spicy chipotle sauce, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, side of cabbage, pico de gallo, lime wedge
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
mozzarella cheese, red and green bell peppers inside a flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, side of guacamole
TACOS
STREET TACO
soft corn tortilla, choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro, lime wedge
740 TACO
soft flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream
HARD SHELL TACO
hard shell corn tortilla, ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream
BIRRIA TACO (BEEF BRISKET)
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping consome soup and lime wedge
FISH TACO
tilapia deep fried in beer batter, topped with mixed red and green cabbage, pico de gallo, non spicy chipotle sauce on top of a corn tortilla
SHRIMP TACO
shrimp deep fried in beer batter, topped with mixed red and green cabbage, pico de gallo, non spicy chipotle sauce on top of a corn tortilla
NAVAJO TACO
deep fried bread, topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and yellow cheddar cheese
SURF & TURF TACO
grilled flank steak, grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, on top of a flour tortilla topped with pico de gallo and non spicy chipotle sauce, lime wedge
KIDS MENU
KIDS PLATE
side of rice, side of beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese
KIDS QUESADILLA
flour tortilla, shredded cheese, choice of meat, side of rice, side of beans, side of sour cream
KIDS BRC BURRITO
beans, rice and shredded cheese inside a flour tortilla
KIDS 2 TACOS
2 tacos, flour tortilla, ground beef, shredded cheese, side of rice, side of beans
DESSERT
CHURROS ( barbarían créeme inside )
deep fried unsweetened dough, rolled in a mixture of sugar and cinnamon
TRES LECHES CAKE
FLAN
CHOCO FLAN
Chocoflan is a combination of chocolate cake on the bottom with a luscious flan on top.
CHURRO CHEESECAKE
AZTEC CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
GANSITO CHEESECAKE
SIDES
SIDE OF CORN TORTILLAS (3)
SIDE OF FLOUR TORTILLAS (3)
SIDE OF RICE
SIDE OF BEANS
SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO
SIDE OF GUACAMOLE ( 2 OZ )
SIDE OF GRILLED ONIONS
SIDE OF SHREDDED CHEESE
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM
SIDE OF AVOCADO SLICES
SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS
SIDE OF LETTUCE
SIDE OF TOMATOES
SIDE OF FRIES
SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE OF GRILLED BELL PEPPERS
SIDE OF CONZOME
SALSA BAR (ONLINE/ TAKE-OUT)
DRINKS
MARGARITAS
BEER/ OTHER
CORONA EXTRA
MODELO ESPECIAL
MODELO NEGRA
PACIFICO
VICTORIA
DOS EQUIS XX ESPECIAL
TECATE
HEINEKEN
BUDWEISER
BUDLIGHT
COOR LIGHT
MILLER LIGHT
MICHELOB ULTRA
WHITE CLAW
CAYMAN JACK
JOSE CUERVO SELTZER
CORONA PREMIER
DOS XX LAGER
DOS XX AMBER
TOPOCHICO
CERVEZA SOL
MIXED DRINKS
FOUNTAIN DRINK
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER
T-SHIRTS
T-SHIRT SIZES
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Order take-out or delivery and enjoy our TASTEFUL and AUTHENTIC Mexican food !
77 Lake St, Delaware, OH 43015