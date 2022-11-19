Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

5,846 Reviews

$

6 Troy Road

Delaware, OH 43015

Loaded Fries
10 pc Bone In Wings
Fish & Chips Basket

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.95

deep fried chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw, with your choice of sauce

Fish & Chips Basket

$11.95

beer battered deep fried cod with fries, coleslaw, and a side of tartar sauce

Shrimp Basket

$11.45

deep fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and a side of cocktail sauce

Burgers

Breakfast Burger

$13.45

fried egg, bacon, and american

Classic Burger

$11.45

just what the name implies

Peanut Butter Burger

$12.45

no meat here, just a great black bean veggie patty grilled up

Scarlet & Grey Burger

Scarlet & Grey Burger

$12.45

bacon, cheddar, and bbq sauce

Scoreboard Burger

$12.45

bacon and blue cheese

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.45

delicious and just like it sounds

Little League

Kids 8" Pizza

$7.95

classic cheese pizza, comes with a drink and a cookie

Kids Burger

$6.45

a 1/4 pound of beef with lettuce and tomato. add cheese for .50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

2 chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.45

always a kid favorite

Overtime

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.45

Xango

$5.95

deep fried cinnamon tortilla filled with delicious cheesecake

Pizzas

14" Cheese

$11.95

14" Ultimate Pepperoni

$14.95

loaded from edge to edge with pepperoni

14" Hawaiian

$17.95

ham, pineapple, and jalapenos

14" Meat Lovers

$17.95

pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

14" BBQ Chicken

$17.95

bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, and topped with cheese

14" Scoreboard Way

14" Scoreboard Way

$18.95

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers

8" Traditional Cheese

$7.95

8" Ultimate Pepperoni

$9.95

loaded from edge to edge with pepperoni

8" Hawaiian

$10.95

ham, pineapple, and jalapenos

8" Meat Lovers

$10.95

pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

8" BBQ Chicken

$10.95

bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, and topped with cheese

8" Scoreboard Way

$11.95

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers

Cauliflower Crust

$14.45

Cauliflower Ultimate Pep.

$16.95

Cauliflower Hawaiian

$18.95

Cauliflower Meat Lovers

$18.95

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Cauliflower Scoreboard Way

$19.95

Pre-Game

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.45

crispy perfection with a side of ranch

Buckeye Pretzel Bites

$8.95

bite sized and oh so yummy. served with a side of cheese sauce, or honey mustard

Chicken Fingers

$9.45

4 chicken strips deep fried and served with your choice of sauce on the side

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.45

grilled chicken, green peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar, and mozzarella. served with chips and salsa

Loaded Fries

$8.45

our delicious fries topped with cheese sauce, hot sauce, range, and bacon bits

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.45

5 sticks served with marinara sauce

Portobello Mushrooms

$8.45

gourmet breaded portobello mushrooms served with a side of ranch

Seasoned Fries

$4.95

a basket of our delicious seasoned fries

Tortilla Chips & Cheese

$5.45

crispy tortilla chips served with a side of homemade salsa and sour cream

Sandwiches & Subs

All Beef Hot Dog

$6.95

just like at the ballpark

All-Star Grilled Cheese

$6.95

your choice of american, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, or provolone. add ham or turkey for 1.50

Bacon Turkey Sub

$9.95

bacon, turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey french dressing

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.45

fried chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato. served on a dusted kaiser bun and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. add cheese for .50

Classic BLT Sandwich

Classic BLT Sandwich

$7.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. served on multi-grain bread. add fried egg for .99

Club Sandwich

$10.45

ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. served on multi-grain bread

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

deep fried beer battered cod with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. served on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.45

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion. served on a brioche bun. add cheese for .50

Italian Sub

$9.45

pepperoni, salami, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and creamy italian dressing

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.95

fresh grilled steak, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, served on a cuban sub roll

Reuben Sandwich

$9.95

corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut mixed with thousand island dressing, and served on marbled rye bread

Veggie Sub

$8.45

Sides

Bacon

$2.25

Carrots

$0.75

Carrots & Celery

$1.25

Celery

$0.75

Chili

$5.95

Horsey Sauce

$0.60

Large Blue Cheese

$0.85

Large Honey Mustard

$0.85

Large Ranch

$0.85

Mayo

Melted Cheese Sauce

$0.60

Potato Chips

$2.25

Salsa

$1.55

Slaw

$1.55

Small Blue Cheese

$0.60

Small Honey Mustard

$0.60

Small Ranch

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.60

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.45

fresh tossed salad with cheddar, tomato, onion, egg, bacon, pepperoni, ham, turkey, and croutons

Cobb Salad

$8.45

fresh tossed salad with cheddar, tomato, onion, egg, bacon, pepperoni, and croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$7.45

fresh tossed salad with cheddar, tomato, onion, bacon, and croutons

Side Salad

$4.45

fresh tossed salad, cheddar, and croutons

Wings

5 Piece Hot Garlic Parmesan
5 pc Bone In Wings

5 pc Bone In Wings

$7.45

Hot Garlic Parmesan (Shown)

10 pc Bone In Wings

$12.95

20 pc Bone In Wings

$21.95

1/2 lb Boneless Wings

$7.45

1 lb Boneless Wings

$12.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$10.45

your choice of fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato,onion, cheddar, and homemade southwest sauce

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.95

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and ranch dressing

NA Beverages

Black Cherry Soda

$2.95

Citrus Splash Soda

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper Alternative

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$4.96

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.45

Orange Cream Soda

$2.95

Red Bull Gun

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
The Best Damn Sports Pub In The Land!

