Scoreboard Pub & Grill
5,846 Reviews
$
6 Troy Road
Delaware, OH 43015
Popular Items
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
deep fried chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw, with your choice of sauce
Fish & Chips Basket
beer battered deep fried cod with fries, coleslaw, and a side of tartar sauce
Shrimp Basket
deep fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and a side of cocktail sauce
Burgers
Breakfast Burger
fried egg, bacon, and american
Classic Burger
just what the name implies
Peanut Butter Burger
no meat here, just a great black bean veggie patty grilled up
Scarlet & Grey Burger
bacon, cheddar, and bbq sauce
Scoreboard Burger
bacon and blue cheese
Swiss Mushroom Burger
delicious and just like it sounds
Little League
Overtime
Pizzas
14" Cheese
14" Ultimate Pepperoni
loaded from edge to edge with pepperoni
14" Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, and jalapenos
14" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
14" BBQ Chicken
bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, and topped with cheese
14" Scoreboard Way
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers
8" Traditional Cheese
8" Ultimate Pepperoni
loaded from edge to edge with pepperoni
8" Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, and jalapenos
8" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
8" BBQ Chicken
bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, and topped with cheese
8" Scoreboard Way
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers
Cauliflower Crust
Cauliflower Ultimate Pep.
Cauliflower Hawaiian
Cauliflower Meat Lovers
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
Cauliflower Scoreboard Way
Pre-Game
Beer Battered Onion Rings
crispy perfection with a side of ranch
Buckeye Pretzel Bites
bite sized and oh so yummy. served with a side of cheese sauce, or honey mustard
Chicken Fingers
4 chicken strips deep fried and served with your choice of sauce on the side
Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken, green peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar, and mozzarella. served with chips and salsa
Loaded Fries
our delicious fries topped with cheese sauce, hot sauce, range, and bacon bits
Mozzarella Sticks
5 sticks served with marinara sauce
Portobello Mushrooms
gourmet breaded portobello mushrooms served with a side of ranch
Seasoned Fries
a basket of our delicious seasoned fries
Tortilla Chips & Cheese
crispy tortilla chips served with a side of homemade salsa and sour cream
Sandwiches & Subs
All Beef Hot Dog
just like at the ballpark
All-Star Grilled Cheese
your choice of american, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, or provolone. add ham or turkey for 1.50
Bacon Turkey Sub
bacon, turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey french dressing
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato. served on a dusted kaiser bun and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. add cheese for .50
Classic BLT Sandwich
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. served on multi-grain bread. add fried egg for .99
Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. served on multi-grain bread
Fish Sandwich
deep fried beer battered cod with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. served on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion. served on a brioche bun. add cheese for .50
Italian Sub
pepperoni, salami, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and creamy italian dressing
Philly Steak Sandwich
fresh grilled steak, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, served on a cuban sub roll
Reuben Sandwich
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut mixed with thousand island dressing, and served on marbled rye bread
Veggie Sub
Sides
Salads
Chef Salad
fresh tossed salad with cheddar, tomato, onion, egg, bacon, pepperoni, ham, turkey, and croutons
Cobb Salad
fresh tossed salad with cheddar, tomato, onion, egg, bacon, pepperoni, and croutons
House Salad
fresh tossed salad with cheddar, tomato, onion, bacon, and croutons
Side Salad
fresh tossed salad, cheddar, and croutons
Wings
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce
Southwest Wrap
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato,onion, cheddar, and homemade southwest sauce
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and ranch dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
The Best Damn Sports Pub In The Land!
6 Troy Road, Delaware, OH 43015