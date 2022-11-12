Thee Abbey Kitchen
No reviews yet
211 South College St
Arcadia, MO 63621
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pretzel Sticks
Our own hand breaded mac n cheese bites unlike any you've ever had. Little hand prepared cheesy bites of golden deliciousness.
Outrageous Onion Stack
Sliced onion rings hand battered & fried golden brown.
Pickle Pile
Select cut dill pickle chips, hand battered, fried golden brown & served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Portabello Pleasures
Golden fried portabello mushrooms served with our special blend of house made ranch.
Taum Sauk Fries
A mountain of premium french fries smothered in our house made cheese sauce topped with bacon crumbles.
Fried Mac And Cheese
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Sodas
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Decaf
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Draft Root beer
Hot Chocolate
Juice
Lemonade
Mello Yellow
Milk
Orange Fanta
Root Beer
Sprite
Tea
Water
Draft Refill
Kids Drink
1919 Can
Club Soda
Burgers
Ozark Bacon Cheddar Burger
½ pound patty grilled to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with cheddar cheese, bacon & fixings of your choice.
Patty Melt
Two 4 oz patties grilled and seasoned served on our thick toasted bread slices with melted swiss cheese and caramelized onions.
Shrooms & Swiss
Sautéed mushroom planks and Swiss cheese melted over our fresh ground beef.
St. Joseph's Buster Burger
½ pound patty grilled to perfection and topped with grilled ham, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, onion rings, smoked bacon and topped with American cheese.
Texas Bacon Ranch Burger
½ pound burger patty grilled to perfection, topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese.
Thee Abbey Burger
½ pound patty grilled to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with fixings of your choice.
Smokehouse Bluecheese Burger
Veggie Burger
Meals
Baconator
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our homemade toasted wheat bread.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, smothered in ranch dressing and topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomato.
French Dip
Our famous tender roast beef with provolone cheese served on our homemade french bread, & a side of au jus sauce.
Fricken Fried Ckn Sandwich
Tender chicken breast hand battered and fried, served on our homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Garden Chicken Sandwich
An Abbey original, a special blend of fresh vegetables & dressings combined to make a savory chicken salad mixture served on our homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, green peppers, & a touch of onion.
High Sierra
Served cold with sliced turkey & bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & honey mustard on our homemade french bread.
Ozark Razorback
Our pan-fried pork tenderloin is served on our famous homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
PDQ BBQ
Our famous tender roast beef smothered in BBQ sauce with provolone cheese served on our homemade french bread with pickles, onions, & green pepper.
Philly Perfection
Our famous tender roast beef topped with with carmelized onions, bell peppers, & provolone cheese served on our famous homemade french bread.
The Big Monte
This unique sandwich is a combination of turkey, ham, and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection on Thee Abbey’s famous french toast, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
The Mighty Mo Sandwich
Fresh & flaky catfish hand-prepared & fried perfectly, served on one of our fresh baked French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, & house made tarter sauce.
Thee Abbey Classic Roast Beef
Our famous tender roast beef served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Ultimate Ham
Grilled ham topped with two fried eggs, smoked bacon, & American cheese.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Wings & Things
Chicken Alfredo with Penne
Entrees
Hot Tub Chicken
Three pieces of fresh chicken hand dipped and fried to perfection using our own secret recipe of herbs and spices.
Mighty Mo Dinner
Two tender generous Catfish Filets hand dipped and fried to perfection.
Ozark Country Fried Steak
Choice of beef or pork cutlet, hand-tenderized, hand-battered, & fried golden brown.
Sunday Best Roast Beef
Our famous slow cooked roast beef.
Kids Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
Not Really Chicken Fingers
Two strips of chicken strips, handed breaded, fried to perfection, served with a side of your choice.
Child Soup and Salad Bar
Grilled Cheese-Kid
Kids Kamikaze Burger
1/4lb patty, grilled to perfection, served on our homemade bun, with fixings of your choice and side.
Mac 'n Cheese-Kid
Perfect Pizza Bread
Choice of cheese or pepperoni.
Salads
Sides
Desserts
Brownie
Cinnamon Roll
We are Famous for our buns!
Cookie
Cream Cheese Stollen
Pint Of Icing
Oh My
Slice of Cake
Slice of Pie
Dozen Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Turnover
Chocolate covered strawberries
Pastry Sticks
Jumbo Cookie
Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser
Cup
Shakes
Sundaes
Snow Cones
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant, Bakery and Creamery
211 South College St, Arcadia, MO 63621