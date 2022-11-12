Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Thee Abbey Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

211 South College St

Arcadia, MO 63621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
French Dip
Portabello Pleasures

Appetizers

Pretzel Sticks

$7.49

Our own hand breaded mac n cheese bites unlike any you've ever had. Little hand prepared cheesy bites of golden deliciousness.

Outrageous Onion Stack

$7.99

Sliced onion rings hand battered & fried golden brown.

Pickle Pile

$8.99

Select cut dill pickle chips, hand battered, fried golden brown & served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Portabello Pleasures

$8.99

Golden fried portabello mushrooms served with our special blend of house made ranch.

Taum Sauk Fries

$7.99

A mountain of premium french fries smothered in our house made cheese sauce topped with bacon crumbles.

Fried Mac And Cheese

$6.99

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Bottled Sodas

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Coffee

$2.29

Coke

$2.29

Decaf

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Draft Root beer

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Juice

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Mello Yellow

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Orange Fanta

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Tea

$2.29

Water

Draft Refill

$2.49

Kids Drink

$0.99

1919 Can

$1.99

Club Soda

$2.29

Burgers

Ozark Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.99

½ pound patty grilled to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with cheddar cheese, bacon & fixings of your choice.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Two 4 oz patties grilled and seasoned served on our thick toasted bread slices with melted swiss cheese and caramelized onions.

Shrooms & Swiss

$9.99

Sautéed mushroom planks and Swiss cheese melted over our fresh ground beef.

St. Joseph's Buster Burger

$10.99

½ pound patty grilled to perfection and topped with grilled ham, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, onion rings, smoked bacon and topped with American cheese.

Texas Bacon Ranch Burger

$10.99

½ pound burger patty grilled to perfection, topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese.

Thee Abbey Burger

$9.99

½ pound patty grilled to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with fixings of your choice.

Smokehouse Bluecheese Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Meals

Baconator

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our homemade toasted wheat bread.

Chicken Club

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, smothered in ranch dressing and topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomato.

French Dip

$8.99+

Our famous tender roast beef with provolone cheese served on our homemade french bread, & a side of au jus sauce.

Fricken Fried Ckn Sandwich

$9.99

Tender chicken breast hand battered and fried, served on our homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Garden Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

An Abbey original, a special blend of fresh vegetables & dressings combined to make a savory chicken salad mixture served on our homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, green peppers, & a touch of onion.

High Sierra

$8.99

Served cold with sliced turkey & bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & honey mustard on our homemade french bread.

Ozark Razorback

$9.99

Our pan-fried pork tenderloin is served on our famous homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

PDQ BBQ

$8.99

Our famous tender roast beef smothered in BBQ sauce with provolone cheese served on our homemade french bread with pickles, onions, & green pepper.

Philly Perfection

$8.99

Our famous tender roast beef topped with with carmelized onions, bell peppers, & provolone cheese served on our famous homemade french bread.

The Big Monte

$8.99

This unique sandwich is a combination of turkey, ham, and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection on Thee Abbey’s famous french toast, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

The Mighty Mo Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh & flaky catfish hand-prepared & fried perfectly, served on one of our fresh baked French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, & house made tarter sauce.

Thee Abbey Classic Roast Beef

$7.99

Our famous tender roast beef served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Ultimate Ham

$8.99

Grilled ham topped with two fried eggs, smoked bacon, & American cheese.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.99

Wings & Things

$8.99

Chicken Alfredo with Penne

$13.99

Entrees

Hot Tub Chicken

$11.99

Three pieces of fresh chicken hand dipped and fried to perfection using our own secret recipe of herbs and spices.

Mighty Mo Dinner

$13.99

Two tender generous Catfish Filets hand dipped and fried to perfection.

Ozark Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Choice of beef or pork cutlet, hand-tenderized, hand-battered, & fried golden brown.

Sunday Best Roast Beef

$11.99

Our famous slow cooked roast beef.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Not Really Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Two strips of chicken strips, handed breaded, fried to perfection, served with a side of your choice.

Child Soup and Salad Bar

$4.99

Grilled Cheese-Kid

$4.99

Kids Kamikaze Burger

$5.99

1/4lb patty, grilled to perfection, served on our homemade bun, with fixings of your choice and side.

Mac 'n Cheese-Kid

$4.99

Perfect Pizza Bread

$4.99

Choice of cheese or pepperoni.

Salads

Endless Garden Soup, Salad and Bread Buffet

$8.95

All you can eat soup, salad, & bread bar.

One trip salad bar

$7.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Just right to get your green on, includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, & homemade crotons.

Strawberry Salad

$8.99

Hen House Salad

$8.99

Barnyard Salad

$7.49

Sides

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.75

French Fries

$3.99

Simply Mac N cheese

$3.99

Abbey Pub Chips

$2.99

mashed potatoes

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Of Veggies

$3.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Side Of Fruit

$2.49

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Gallon of Soup

$25.00

Quart of Soup

$9.50

Bread Bowl

$6.95

Breads

Hunk of Bread

$1.25

Loaf of Bread

$4.75

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Bread bowl no soup

$1.59

Desserts

Brownie

$1.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

We are Famous for our buns!

Cookie

$0.79

Cream Cheese Stollen

$4.95

Pint Of Icing

$4.99

Oh My

$3.49

Slice of Cake

$4.99

Slice of Pie

$4.99

Dozen Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$11.99

Turnover

$2.49

Chocolate covered strawberries

$1.00

Pastry Sticks

$1.99

Jumbo Cookie

$1.99

Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser

Concretes

Concretes

$3.25+

Wholesale 8 Qt

$40.00

Wholesale 6 Qt

$30.00

Cones

Cake Cone

$2.25+

Sugar Cone

$2.25+

Waffle Cone

$3.25+

Cup

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.25

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.25

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Quart Ice Cream

$8.00

4 Scoop

$5.00

Floats

Root Beer Float

$4.25

Specialty Float

$4.75

Malt

Chocolate Malt

$4.49

Strawberry Malt

$4.49

Malt

$4.49

Shakes

Shake

$4.25

Sundaes

Banana Split Sundae

$6.95

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Chocolate Sundae

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll Sundae

$8.95

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.25

Strawberry Sundae

$4.25

Waffle Bowl

$4.85

Snow Cones

Regular

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant, Bakery and Creamery

Website

Location

211 South College St, Arcadia, MO 63621

Directions

