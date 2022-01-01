Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rooster's Den

review star

No reviews yet

3988 Haley Dr

Newburgh, IN 47630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drink

White Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Tea

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.99

Dessert

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$4.49

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Plain Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Cheesecake

$6.99

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$6.99
Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$6.99

No Bake Cookies

$0.75+

We use our housemade potato chips and mix with butterscotch chips to make a melt in your mouth sweet and salt treat.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your local, hometown spot to get all your favorite and comfort dishes. From breakfast to dinner and Sunday brunch. You’ll be welcomed and treated like family with southern charm! We can’t wait to welcome you to join our table.

Website

Location

3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh, IN 47630

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Prime Time Pub and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8177 W Bell Oaks Dr Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr
orange starNo Reviews
8309 Bell Oaks Dr Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
Ghost Quesadilla
orange star4.4 • 446
4222 Bell Rd Suite 1 Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
2nd Language Patisserie
orange starNo Reviews
n/a Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
Thai Papaya Cuisine - 1434 Tutor Ln
orange starNo Reviews
1434 Tutor Ln Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen - 215 North Green River Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
215 North Green River Rd. Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newburgh

Ghost Quesadilla
orange star4.4 • 446
4222 Bell Rd Suite 1 Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
Cleo's Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches
orange star4.6 • 86
9 W Jennings St Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newburgh
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston