The Rooster's Den
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your local, hometown spot to get all your favorite and comfort dishes. From breakfast to dinner and Sunday brunch. You’ll be welcomed and treated like family with southern charm! We can’t wait to welcome you to join our table.
Location
3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh, IN 47630
Gallery
