Ute Crossing Grill 7491 US-40

Appetizer

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Nachos

$6.00

Loaded Nacho

$9.00

Fries

$5.00+

Tator Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

English Chips

$6.00

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.50

1/2 Chef Salad

$8.00

Chicken Avocado Salad

$10.50

1/2 Chicken Avocado Salad

$8.50

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

Double Hamburger

$11.00

Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.50

BLT

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Patty Melt

$9.00

French Dip

$9.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Indian Burger

$13.00

Tacos

Soft taco

$9.00

Double Taco

$10.00

Native Taco

$10.00

Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Large Pepperoni

$11.50

Large Combo

$14.00

Sides

Side Salad

$3.00

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Chicken Strip

$6.50

Kids Personal Cheese

$6.00

Kids Personal Pepperoni

$7.00

Dessert

Pies

$3.00

Cakes

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Cookies

Float Rootbeer

$3.00+

Strawberry

Chocolate

Vanilla

Lunch

2 pc Chicken Strip

$8.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Hot Hamburger

$9.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.00

3 pc Chicken Strip

$10.50

Dinner

Hot Hamburger

$11.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Mocha

$3.00

Hot French Vanilla Capachino

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cold Drinks

Water

$0.25+

Soda

$2.25+

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Dine-in Soda

$2.25

Basic Breakfast

2 Fluffy Pancakes

Basic Breakfast

$10.00

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.00

Full Order Biscuits and Gravy (3)

$5.00

Breakfast sides

1/2 Order Biscuits and Gravy

$3.00

French Toast Platter

$12.00

Pancake Platter

$12.00

Breakfast Skillet

$12.00

Hash browns with diced peppers and onions, topped with cheese and smothered with country gravy and 3 Eggs any style and choice of meat.

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Scramble

$10.00

Denver Breakfast Scramble

$12.00

Crossing Breakfast Scramble

$12.00

Ham, Bacon, peppers, onions, mushrooms, Jalapeno's and Cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

2 fried Eggs, choice of meat, Hash browns rolled in a Tortilla.

Breakfast Sandwich only

$8.00

Short Stack

$5.00

French Toast only

$5.00

2 Slices of French Toast

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7491 US-40, Fort Duchesne, UT 84026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

