Uva Next Door





1484 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10075



Appetizers

House Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Summer Salad

$19.00

Spring Burrata

$22.00

Eggplant & Ricotta

$22.00

Ciambotta

$17.00

Shrimp Skewers

$24.00

Salmon Tartare

$25.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Calamari

$23.00

Meatballs Next Door

$19.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

STAR CITY SALAD

$17.00

Pizza

Pizza Marinara

$20.00

Pizza Margherita

$23.00

Pizza Diavola

$24.00

Pizza Burrata

$25.00

Pizza Funghi e Salsiccia

$25.00

Pizza Zio Vittorio

$26.00

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$24.00

Pizza Rustica

$25.00

Pizza Tartufata

$29.00

Fire Pizza

Mains

Cauliflower Steak

$23.00

Branzino

$42.00

Lamb Chops Scottadito

$42.00

Chicken Parm XL

$34.00

The Burger Next Door

$25.00

Pasta

Orecchiette al Pesto di Broccoli

$23.00

Fusili Primavera

$24.00

Cappelletti Di Ricotta e Spinaci

$26.00

Garganella alla Vodka

$24.00

Gnocchi Di Ricotta

$26.00

Veal Agnolotti

$28.00

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.00

Custom Pasta

$21.00

Kid Pasta

$16.00

Sides

Side of Broccoli

$8.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Side of Cauliflower

$8.00

Side of Spinach

$8.00

Side of Plain fries

$10.00

Side of Focaccia

$4.00

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Dog Meatball

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Italian Restaurant with a seasonal menu, an Italian cordial focused bar program, and delicious traditional Amalfi style pizza. Proud to offer plenty of delicious gluten free and vegan options.

Website

Location

1484 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10075

Directions

