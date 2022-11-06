- Home
Outpost by Valley Farm Markets
10600 Sunrise Highway
Mount Laguna, CA 91948
Popular Items
Starters
Smoked Chicken Wings
1lb of Crispy Chicken Wings, Served with Carrots and Celery, choice of Ranch of Blue Cheese Dressing
Chips & Dips
VFM Corn Tortilla Chips & Salsa with Roasted Corn Elote Dip
Pretzel Bites
Served with Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
Carne Asada Fries
VFM Signature Carne Asada, Roasted Corn Elote Dip, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapenos, Topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado Crema, Chipotle Aioli and Green Onions
Greens
Baja Salad
Chopped Romaine, Roasted Corn Elote, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Grilled Carne Asada, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, and Avocado Crema, Choice of Ranch, Red Wine Vinaigrette, or Blue Cheese Dressing
Italian Antipasto Salad
Chopped Romaine, Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Pepperoncini, topped with fresh Parmesan, Choice of Red Wine Vinaigrette, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Mount Laguna Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Topped with House Made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing
Big Plates
Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork
Served on a Toasted Briocho Bun, Route 94 BBQ Sauce and French Fries
Southern Style Chicken Tenders
Served with Cole Slaw, French Fries and Ranch
VFM California Burrito
Jumbo Flour Tortilla filled with Carne Asada, French Fries, Roasted Corn Elote, Pico De Gallo, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado Crema and Chipotle Aioli
VFM Signature Smashburger
Ground Chuck Topped with Umami Onions, American Cheese, Served on a Kings Hawaiian Bun with Secret Sauce and French Fries
Outpost Cowboy Chili
Pizza
Ono Nui
Smoked Pulled Pork, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, PIneapple, Pickled Jalapeno's, Chili Garlic Sauce, Five Cheese Blend and Fresh Cilantro
Miss Piggy
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Route 94 BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Jalapeno's, Roasted Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Fresh Cilantro
The Herbivore
Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions, Marinara, Vegan Mozzarella Served on Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Butchers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Ham, Roasted Garlic, Marinara, Five Cheese Blend
Sunrise Highway
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Oven Roasted Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Marinara, Five Cheese Blend
El Barracho
Magic Pinto Beans, Grilled Carne Asada, Roasted Corn Elote, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Roasted Garlic, Pickled Jalapenoes, Topped with Monterrey Jack and Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli and Fresh Cilantro
Cheese Pizza
Five Cheese Blend, Marinara
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, Five Cheese Blend, Marinara
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic Grilled Cheese served with French fries, Carrot Sticks and Ranch Dressing
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Nuggets served with French Fries, Fresh Carrots and Ranch Dressing
Kids Burger
Plain Hamburger served with French Fries, Fresh Carrots and Ranch Dressing
Mac N Cheese
Classic Mac N Cheese served with French Fries, Fresh Carrots and Ranch Dressing
Dessert
Dog Menu
Weekend BBQ
Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich
Slow Smoked Prime Tri-Tip Served on an Italian Hoagie with Route 94 BBQ Sauce
Prime BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Slow Smoked American Wagyu Brisket Served on a Brioche Bun with Route 94 BBQ Sauce
Baby Back Ribs
Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs
Outpost BBQ Board
A Sampling of all of our BBQ + 2 Sides
1/2 Smoked Chicken
French Fries
Magic BBQ Beans
Cole Slaw
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
Peppered Smoked Turkey Breast on toasted Brioche
Beer
1. Budweiser
2. Golden Road Mango Cart
3. San Diego Jam - Blackberry Cider
4. Harland Japanese Lager
5. Port Brewing Amigo Lager
6. Ashland Seltzer Rotating Flavors
7. Mother Earth Cali Creamin' Creamcicle
8. Kern River Just Outstanding
9. Societe Pupil
10. Mcilhenny Brewing Co Rotating
11. Mcilhenny Brewing Co Rotating
12. Rotating Tap
CAN - Nova Hard Kombucha Sexy Pina
CAN - Juneshine Hard Kombucha
BTL Budweiser
CAN High Noon
CAN Nova Kombucha
Hoplark NA
Wine
Cocktails
NA Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Vanilla
Titos
You and Yours Citrus
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Well Gin
You and Yours London Dry
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Ron Zacapa
Sinship Silver Rum
Sinship Smoked Rum
Mount Gay Rum
Well Tequila
Califino Extra Anejo
Casamigos Tequila Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Silencio Mezcal
Siempre Anejo
Siempre Plata
Siempre Reposado
Union Mezcal
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Patron
Blantons
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Melchers Canadian
Michters Bourbon Small Batch
Michters Rye Single Barrel
Old Forester Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Yellowstone Bourbon
Kentucky Owl
Oban Scotch Whisky
Rieger's Kansas City Whiskey
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey
Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky
Jameson
Nikka Coffey
Bushmills
Tullamoredew
Dewars White Lablel
Glenmorangie 10yr
Glenmorangie 18yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Oban 14yr
The Dalmore 15yr
Johnnie Walker Red
Dekuyper Blue Caracao
Dekuyper Peachtree
Dekuyper Sour Apple
Domaine Canton
Fireball
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Luxardo Fernet
Luxardo Marashchino
Rumpleminze
Skrewball
Tribuno Dry Vermouth
Christian Bros
Courvoisier VS
Hennessy VS
Champagne
Liqueur
VFM Merch
YETI
Valley Farm Seasoning
Bottled Water
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Canned Beer
Abnormal Drift Cream 4 Pack
Eppig Festbier 4 Pack
Harland Hazy 4 Pack
Toppling Golliath Brewing Pineapple Papaya 4 Pack
Toppling Golliath Brewing Pseudo Sue Pale Ale 4 Pack
Hoplark Citra 6 Pack (non alcoholic)
Hoplark Really Really Hoppy 6 Pack (non alcoholic)
Topa Topa Chief Peak IPA 6 Pack
Kern River
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10600 Sunrise Highway, Mount Laguna, CA 91948
