Outpost by Valley Farm Markets 10600 Sunrise Highway

10600 Sunrise Highway

Mount Laguna, CA 91948

Popular Items

The Herbivore
VFM Signature Smashburger
Baja Salad

Starters

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.99

1lb of Crispy Chicken Wings, Served with Carrots and Celery, choice of Ranch of Blue Cheese Dressing

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$7.99

VFM Corn Tortilla Chips & Salsa with Roasted Corn Elote Dip

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Served with Whole Grain Mustard Aioli

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

VFM Signature Carne Asada, Roasted Corn Elote Dip, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapenos, Topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado Crema, Chipotle Aioli and Green Onions

Greens

Baja Salad

Baja Salad

$11.99

Chopped Romaine, Roasted Corn Elote, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Grilled Carne Asada, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, and Avocado Crema, Choice of Ranch, Red Wine Vinaigrette, or Blue Cheese Dressing

Italian Antipasto Salad

Italian Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Chopped Romaine, Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Pepperoncini, topped with fresh Parmesan, Choice of Red Wine Vinaigrette, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Mount Laguna Caesar

Mount Laguna Caesar

$11.99

Chopped Romaine, Topped with House Made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing

Big Plates

Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.99

Served on a Toasted Briocho Bun, Route 94 BBQ Sauce and French Fries

Southern Style Chicken Tenders

Southern Style Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Served with Cole Slaw, French Fries and Ranch

VFM California Burrito

VFM California Burrito

$14.99

Jumbo Flour Tortilla filled with Carne Asada, French Fries, Roasted Corn Elote, Pico De Gallo, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado Crema and Chipotle Aioli

VFM Signature Smashburger

VFM Signature Smashburger

$10.99

Ground Chuck Topped with Umami Onions, American Cheese, Served on a Kings Hawaiian Bun with Secret Sauce and French Fries

Outpost Cowboy Chili

$14.99Out of stock

Pizza

Ono Nui

Ono Nui

$18.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, PIneapple, Pickled Jalapeno's, Chili Garlic Sauce, Five Cheese Blend and Fresh Cilantro

Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy

$18.99

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Route 94 BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Jalapeno's, Roasted Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Fresh Cilantro

The Herbivore

The Herbivore

$17.99

Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions, Marinara, Vegan Mozzarella Served on Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Butchers Pizza

Butchers Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Ham, Roasted Garlic, Marinara, Five Cheese Blend

Sunrise Highway

Sunrise Highway

$17.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Oven Roasted Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Marinara, Five Cheese Blend

El Barracho

El Barracho

$18.99

Magic Pinto Beans, Grilled Carne Asada, Roasted Corn Elote, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Roasted Garlic, Pickled Jalapenoes, Topped with Monterrey Jack and Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli and Fresh Cilantro

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Five Cheese Blend, Marinara

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, Five Cheese Blend, Marinara

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Classic Grilled Cheese served with French fries, Carrot Sticks and Ranch Dressing

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets served with French Fries, Fresh Carrots and Ranch Dressing

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.99

Plain Hamburger served with French Fries, Fresh Carrots and Ranch Dressing

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Classic Mac N Cheese served with French Fries, Fresh Carrots and Ranch Dressing

Dessert

Cobbler of the Day

Cobbler of the Day

$8.99

Cobbler of the Day served with a scoop of Sea Salt Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

$5.99

French Fries

$5.99

Dog Menu

Puppy Patty

$5.00

Jerky

Original Meat Candy Beef Jerky

$10.00

Wagyu Beef Jerky

$15.00

Weekend BBQ

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.99

Slow Smoked Prime Tri-Tip Served on an Italian Hoagie with Route 94 BBQ Sauce

Prime BBQ Brisket Sandwich

Prime BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Slow Smoked American Wagyu Brisket Served on a Brioche Bun with Route 94 BBQ Sauce

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$19.99+

Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Outpost BBQ Board

Outpost BBQ Board

$69.99

A Sampling of all of our BBQ + 2 Sides

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$12.99

French Fries

$5.99

Magic BBQ Beans

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$5.99

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Peppered Smoked Turkey Breast on toasted Brioche

Beer

1. Budweiser

$8.00

2. Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00

3. San Diego Jam - Blackberry Cider

$8.00

4. Harland Japanese Lager

$8.00

5. Port Brewing Amigo Lager

$8.00

6. Ashland Seltzer Rotating Flavors

$8.00

7. Mother Earth Cali Creamin' Creamcicle

$8.00

8. Kern River Just Outstanding

$8.00

9. Societe Pupil

$8.00

10. Mcilhenny Brewing Co Rotating

$8.00

11. Mcilhenny Brewing Co Rotating

$8.00

12. Rotating Tap

$8.00

CAN - Nova Hard Kombucha Sexy Pina

$6.00

CAN - Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

CAN High Noon

CAN Nova Kombucha

$8.00

Hoplark NA

$5.99

Wine

Chardonnay by the Glass

$9.00

Pinot Grigio by the Glass

$9.00

Cabernet by the Glass

$9.00

Rose by the Glass

$9.00

Camp Crush Red

$9.00

Camp Crush Pink

$9.00

Camp Crush White

$9.00

GLS Archer Sav. Blanc Can

Cocktails

Barrel Aged Negroni

$12.00

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$12.00

Barrel Aged Manahttan

$12.00

Holiday Nog

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$3.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Tepache Fermented Beverage

$4.99

Ginger Beer

$4.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff Orange

$11.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$11.00

Titos

$11.00

You and Yours Citrus

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$14.00

Well Gin

$10.00

You and Yours London Dry

$11.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Ron Zacapa

$15.00

Sinship Silver Rum

$10.00

Sinship Smoked Rum

$11.00

Mount Gay Rum

$10.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Califino Extra Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Tequila Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$14.00

Siempre Anejo

$12.00

Siempre Plata

$10.00

Siempre Reposado

$11.00

Union Mezcal

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$17.00

Herradura Ultra

$19.00

Herradura Reposado

$18.00

Herradura Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Patron

$14.00

Blantons

$25.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Melchers Canadian

Michters Bourbon Small Batch

$16.00

Michters Rye Single Barrel

$16.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$12.00

Kentucky Owl

$30.00

Oban Scotch Whisky

$18.00

Rieger's Kansas City Whiskey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

$19.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

$16.00

Jameson

$12.00

Nikka Coffey

$18.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Tullamoredew

$12.00

Dewars White Lablel

$11.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$15.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Oban 14yr

$25.00

The Dalmore 15yr

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Dekuyper Blue Caracao

$10.00

Dekuyper Peachtree

$10.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$10.00

Domaine Canton

$14.00

Fireball

$11.00

Frangelico

$15.00

Galliano

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Luxardo Fernet

$12.00

Luxardo Marashchino

$16.00

Rumpleminze

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Tribuno Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Christian Bros

$10.00

Courvoisier VS

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Champagne

Champ[agne by the glass

$8.00

Liqueur

Italicus

$13.00

Campari

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Creme De Menthe

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Disaronno

$13.00

Borghetti Espresso

$12.00

Mr. Black

$12.00

VFM Merch

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$44.99

Men's Tank Top

$19.99

Men's Long Sleeve

$34.99

Men's Short Sleeve

$24.99

Ladies V-Neck

$24.99

Ball Caps

$34.99

VFM Beanies

$34.99

Youth Hat

$24.99

Pint Glass w/ Logo

$5.00

YETI

Yeti 20oz Rambler

$35.00

Yeti Colster

$25.00

Yeti 30oz Rambler

$38.00

Yeti 26oz Stackable Cup

$35.00

Yeti 14oz Mug

$30.00

Yeti 20oz Travel Mug

$38.00

Yeti Slim Can Colster

$25.00

Yeti Wine Tumbler

$25.00

Yeti Hopper Flip 18

$300.00

Yeti Hopper Flip 12

$250.00

Yeti ICE

$20.00

Valley Farm Seasoning

Valley Farm Market Seasoning

$9.99

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.99

Ice-T

$2.99

Bottled Water

Dasani Water

$2.00

Canned Kombucha

Juneshine Coco Rico

$5.99

Juneshine Hippie Juice

$5.99

Juneshine Iced Tea Lemonade

$5.99

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Tepache

$4.99

Canned Beer

Abnormal Drift Cream 4 Pack

$28.00

Eppig Festbier 4 Pack

$18.00

Harland Hazy 4 Pack

$18.00

Toppling Golliath Brewing Pineapple Papaya 4 Pack

$40.00

Toppling Golliath Brewing Pseudo Sue Pale Ale 4 Pack

$18.00

Hoplark Citra 6 Pack (non alcoholic)

$16.00

Hoplark Really Really Hoppy 6 Pack (non alcoholic)

$16.00

Topa Topa Chief Peak IPA 6 Pack

$17.00

Kern River

$18.00

Canned Wine

Camp Crush Red

$9.00

Camp Crush Pink

$9.00

Camp Crush White

$9.00

4 Pack Camp Crush Red

$29.99

4 Pack Camp Crush White

$29.99

4 Pack Camp Crush Pink

$29.99
Hours:
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

10600 Sunrise Highway, Mount Laguna, CA 91948

