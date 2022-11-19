Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub

244 Reviews

$$

15 S 4th St

Vincennes, IN 47591

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Nachos
Boneless Wings

Starters

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.99
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.29
Fresh Pork Rinds

Fresh Pork Rinds

$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99
Mini Corn Dogs Appetizer (10)

Mini Corn Dogs Appetizer (10)

$6.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99
Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$12.95

Craft Burgers

All American

All American

$12.99

American cheese | bacon | lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$13.50

White cheddar cheese | bacon | A1 steak sauce | pickles | onion ring

Pub Porker

Pub Porker

$13.99

American cheese | BBQ pork | pickles | onion ring

Hot Barbie

Hot Barbie

$13.50

Ghost pepperjack cheese | bacon | jalapenos

Mac 'N' Cheese Guy

Mac 'N' Cheese Guy

$13.50

American cheese | mac ‘n’ cheese

Big Bob

Big Bob

$12.99

House dry rub | American cheese | bacon | house sweet bbq sauce

Ultimate Pub Smasher

Ultimate Pub Smasher

$13.50

White cheddar cheese | smasher sauce | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle

Bacon Jammer

$13.50

American cheese | bacon jam | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle

Entrees

Loaded Baked Potato (After 4pm)

Loaded Baked Potato (After 4pm)

$11.99

BBQ Pork | shredded cheddar | bacon | jalapeno | house sweet bbq drizzle

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.95

12 jumbo shrimp | cocktail sauce

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$11.95

3 tacos | queso | lettuce | onion jalapeno | house sweet bbq drizzle | chips & queso

Nachos

Nachos

$11.95

Fresh tortilla chips (pork rinds +2) queso | lettuce | tomato | jalapeno house sweet bbq drizzle

Pork Rind Nachos

$13.95
Ribs (Fri - Sun ONLY)

Ribs (Fri - Sun ONLY)

$18.95+

Hickory smoked baby back ribs | house sweet bbq sauce | 2 sides

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Seasoned fries | bbq pork | queso | bacon | house sweet bbq drizzle

Smoked Sampler

Smoked Sampler

$20.95

2 meats | 2 sides | Texas toast Choices: Smoked brisket, BBQ pulled pork, smoked wings, smoked pulled chicken

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Romaine | grilled (or crispy) chicken | cheddar cheese tomato | onion | cucumber

Brisket Salad

Brisket Salad

$14.95

Romaine | smoked brisket | cheddar cheese | tomato cucumber | bacon | egg

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine | grilled chicken | Parmesan cheese | croutons

CRISPY CHICKEN Salad

$11.95

Sandwiches

Smoked BBQ Pork Sandwich

Smoked BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Sweet Bbq pork | optional pickles | optional onions *Rockin’ style: bbq pork + mac ‘n’ cheese on top! +$2 *Naked style: unsauced pork

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked brisket | house sweet bbq drizzle optional pickles | optional onions

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Smoked pulled chicken | house sweet bbq drizzle optional pickles | optional onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken | American cheese | lettuce tomato | pickle | onion

Big Fish

Big Fish

$13.49

Battered cod | American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickle onion | tartar sauce

Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$10.99

breaded tenderloin | pickle | optional cheese (+$0.50)

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Tenders

Tenders

Tenders

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Jr. Burger

$6.95

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$5.95

Jr. BBQ Slider

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Hot Dog

$5.95Out of stock

Sides Items

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Baked Potato (After 4PM)

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Cucumber Pasta Salad

$4.00

Bacon Cheesy Potatoes

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Cheesecake

Plain

Plain

$5.50

Red Velvet

$7.00Out of stock

Turtle

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in downtown Vincennes, IN, we specialize in BBQ, Beef Brisket, Ribs and More. Also try out our tasty Craft Burgers, and Sandwiches!

Location

15 S 4th St, Vincennes, IN 47591

