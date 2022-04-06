Wagon Train BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers

Wagon Train BBQ New York

2,057 Reviews

$$

671 Mariaville Rd.

Schenectady, NY 12306

Starters

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Fried Pickles

$10.95

House Made Eggrolls

$12.95

Hush Puppies

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

Wagon Train BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$13.95

Salads

Garden Salad SM

$10.00

Garden Salad LG

$13.00

Wagon Train Salad SM

$13.00

Wagon Train Salad LG

$15.00

Burgers

Annie Oakley Burger F/F

$16.00

Cheesburger F/F

$14.00

Hamburger F/F

$12.00

Jacked Up Burger F/F

$14.00

Midnight Rider Burger F/F

$18.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger F/F

$15.00

Rodeo Burger F/F

$15.00

The Tombstone Burger F/F

$20.95

Train Wreck Burger F/F

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Wagon Train Burger F/F

$15.00

Wyatt Earp Burger F/F

$18.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Impossible Cheeseburger

$15.00

Daily Burger Special

$15.95

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Meal

$16.95

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Burnt Ends Meal

$16.95

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Meal

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Sausage Meal

$13.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Neba Meal

$16.00

Neba Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Meal

$14.75

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Pulled Pork Meal

$13.75

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.75

Pulled Rib Meal

$16.95

Pulled Rib Sandwich

$13.95

Rodeo Chicken Meal

$16.00

Rodeo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

The Meat Plow

$15.95

Train Wreck Meal

$16.95

Train Wreck Sandwich

$14.00

Wagon Train Grilled Cheese Meal

$16.00

Wagon Train Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Dogs

Prairie Dogs

$14.00

Wagon Train Hot Dogs

$14.00

2 Hot Dogs W/FF

$11.95

Chicken

(4) Chicken Tenders Meal

$14.95

100 Wings w/ Celery & Carrots and Bleu Cheese

$120.00

12 Boneless Wings

$12.00

12 Breaded Wings

$16.00

12 Wings

$13.50

3 Wings

$4.00

4 Tenders Only (no side)

$8.00

50 Wings w/ Celery & Carrots and Bleu Cheese

$60.00

6 Breaded Wings

$8.95

6 Wings

$8.00

9 Wings

$12.00

Half Chicken Meal

$14.95

Half Chicken Only

$9.95

Thigh Wings

$1.50

Loin Back Ribs

1/2 Citrus Chipotle Sauce

$17.00

1/2 KC Style

$17.00

1/2 Naked Ribs

$17.00

Full Citrus Chipotle Sauce

$28.00

Full KC Style

$28.00

Full Naked Ribs

$28.00

Full Rack Ribs Only (No Sides)

$25.00

Half Rack Ribs Only (No Sides)

$14.00

Combos

Half Rack Ribs & Half Chicken

$28.00

PP Sandwich & Half Rack Ribs

$28.00

PP Sandwich & Beef Brisket

$26.00

PP Sandwich & Half Chicken

$26.00

Cowboy Platters

PP,BB & 1/2 Rack

$38.00

PP,BB & 1/2 Cx

$36.00

Seafood Specialties

Haddock Dinner

$17.95

Haddock Fry

$10.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.95

Shrimp & Pasta

$17.95

Lil Buckaroos

Kids Wing Dings

$9.95

Kids White Eagle Hot Dogs

$7.95

Kids Hamburger

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Tombstone Burger

$18.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Sides

Baby Slaw

$0.75

Baked Potato

$4.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Corn Bread

$1.25

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Settlers Beans

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Special Side

$5.00

Villa Roll

$1.50

Fried Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Onion Tanglers

$6.50

Saratoga Chips

$5.00

side Hush Puppies

$5.00

Sidewinder fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Tater Tots

$5.00

Waffle fries

$5.00

Soups

Soup Cup

$4.50

Soup Bowl

$6.50

Seafood Soup Cup

$5.95

Seafood Soup Bowl

$7.95

Meat by the pound

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

$9.50

1 lb Pound Pulled Pork

$18.95

1/2 Pound Pulled Chicken

$9.50

1 Pound Pulled Chicken

$18.95

1/2 Pound Beef Brisket

$12.50

1 Pound Beef Brisket

$25.00

1 Pound Burnt Ends

$25.00

1/2 Pound Burnt Ends

$12.50

Sides By the Volume (Med 16 oz, large 32oz)

Large Baked Beans (32oz)

$18.00

Large Cole Slaw (32oz)

$14.00

Large Collard Greens (32oz)

$18.00

Large Mac N Cheese (32oz)

$18.00

Large Mac Salad (32oz)

$14.00

Large Potato Salad (32oz)

$14.00

Large Settlers Beans (32oz)

$18.00

Med Baked Beans (16oz Size)

$9.00

Med Cole Slaw (16oz size)

$7.00

Med Collard Greens (16oz)

$9.00

Med Mac n Cheese (16oz Size)

$9.00

Med Mac Salad (16oz Size)

$7.00

Med Potato Salad (16oz Size)

$7.00

Med Settler Beans (16oz Size)

$9.00

Extra Sauces (Copy)

Aujus

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Bourban Molasses

$1.00

Butter

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Citrus Chipotle

$1.00

Garlic Jalapeno

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

KC

$1.00

Mango Habenaro

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Medium Sauce

$1.00

Melba

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Parmasan Pepper Corn

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Rasberry Chipotle

$1.00

Russian

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Terriaki

$1.00

Golden Q

$1.00

Merchandise

Sweatshirt STAFF

$25.00

Sweatshirt PUBLIC

$35.00

Long Sleeve Shirt STAFF

$22.00

Long Sleeve Shirt PUBLIC

$30.00

Baseball Tee STAFF

$22.00

Baseball Tee PUBLIC

$30.00

Hat STAFF

$16.00

Hat PUBLIC

$20.00

NA Beverages

2 Liter

$4.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.70

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Monster Energy

$5.00

Small Fountain

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.70

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75

Kids Soda & Cup

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Wagon Train BBQ

Website

Location

671 Mariaville Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306

Directions

Gallery
Wagon Train BBQ image

Map
