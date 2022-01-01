Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Yianni's House of Pizza

28 Reviews

$

155 Main Street

South Paris, ME 04281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Large Cheese Pizza
10" Small Cheese Pizza
Homemade Fries

Appetizers and Sides

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.75

Our famous fresh marinated chicken battered and fried to perfection

Buffalo Strips

Buffalo Strips

$9.25

Our famous chicken strips dipped in our homemade hot sauce

BBQ Strips

$9.25

Our famous chicken strips dipped in bbq sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.75

Fried to a crisp

Buffalo Wings

$9.25

Dipped in our homemade hot sauce

BBQ Wings

$9.25

Dipped in bbq sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.25

Served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.75

With cheddar cheese

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Crunchy fries

Homemade Fries

Homemade Fries

$7.00

Fresh, hand cut potatoes

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Our homemade fries topped with our melted cheese blend and bacon

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

Our homemade fries topped with our homemade hot sauce and our cheese blend

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cheese Breadsticks

$9.00+

Served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Our small loaf of bread topped with garlic butter and toasted

Garlic Bread with cheese

$5.25

Side pita bread

$2.25

side Tzatziki

$2.00

side greek

$0.50

side ranch

$0.50

side bc

$0.50

side sweet & Sour

$0.50

side Homemade Hot Sauce

$0.50

side marinara

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter sauce

$2.00

side honey mustard

$0.50

side caesar

$0.50

side French

$0.50

side balsamic

$0.50

side Italian

$0.50

side BBQ sauce

$0.50

side Ketchup

side Mustard

Side Mayo

Side Vinegar

Pizzas

10" Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

10" Cheese GLUTEN FREE

$11.50

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$12.25

18" X-Large Cheese Pizza

$17.25

Specialty Pizzas

Hawaiian

$11.00+

Whether you like pineapple on a pizza or not, this is a classic, topped with sliced ham and pineapple tidbits!

White

$11.00+

Our non-red sauce pizza. Topped with our garlic butter sauce as a base, our pizza cheese blend, fresh chopped garlic and fresh sliced tomatoes!

Greek

$12.00+

Our traditional Greek pizza kept simple with our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, then topped with shredded Feta cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes and sliced Kalamata Greek olives!

Gourmet Greek

$13.00+

One of our popular original specialties! This is topped with our homemade pizza sauce, our pizza cheese blend, shredded Feta cheese, broccoli, sliced fresh tomatoes and our marinated grilled chicken chunks!

Mediterranean

$13.00+

A taste of Greece! This pizza uses our garlic butter blend as a base, it is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, shredded Feta cheese, spinach, Kalamata Greek olives and our marinated grilled chicken chunks!

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$13.00+

A simple vegetarian pizza, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes

Mexican

$13.00+

This pizza uses our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, black olives, onions, jalapeños, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh hamburger chunks

BBQ Chicken

$13.00+

Lots of flavor on this one, which is topped with our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese, chunks of our famous crispy chicken strips and then drizzled with BBQ sauce on top!

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00+

Our best selling specialty pizza! This pizza uses a ranch sauce base, it is then covered with our pizza cheese blend, chunks of our famous crispy chicken strips and our homemade hot sauce drizzled on top!

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00+

Not to be confused with our White pizza, this pizza uses an Alfredo sauce base, our pizza cheese blend and then is topped with our marinated grilled chicken chunks!

House Special

House Special

$14.00+

Our version of a loaded pizza and we have been making it since 1982! This uses our homemade pizza sauce for a base and is then topped with salami, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and is then topped with pizza cheese for all of there flavors to cook within the pizza!

All Meat

$14.00+

Our meat lovers, which consists of our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, salami, pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatballs, bacon and fresh hamburger chunks!

BBQ Steak

$14.00+

This pizza uses our homemade pizza sauce blend for a base and is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, juicy shaved steak grilled to perfection and bbq sauce top top it off!

Steak Bomb

$14.00+

This pizza combines our famous pizza with one of our best selling subs, the steak bomb! It features our homemade pizza sauce for a base, our pizza cheese blend, and shaved steak grilled with mushrooms, onions and green peppers!

Carbonara

$14.00+

This pizza uses Alfredo sauce as a base and is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, sliced ham, mushrooms and bacon!

All American

All American

$14.00+

This pizza uses ranch as a base and is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, bacon and chunks of our famous crispy chicken!

Brooklyn Pizza

$14.00+

This pizza uses our homemade pizza sauce as a base and is then topped with hot sausage. grilled onions and green peppers and sliced fresh tomatoes!

Chicken Parm

$14.00+

This makes our famous chicken parmesan sub and turns it into a pizza. This pizza starts with a base of our pizza cheese blend and is then topped with chunks of our famous chicken strips, our homemade marinara sauce with an extra layer of our pizza cheese on top!

Western

$14.00+

Sweet and spicy on this pizza! This pizza consists of our homemade pizza sauce base, pizza cheese blend, onions, jalapeños, bacon, fresh hamburger chunks and topped with bbq sauce!

Alexander

$12.00+

Created by one of our customers and it stayed. This pizza uses our garlic butter as a base and is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, chopped fresh garlic, shredded Feta cheese and sliced Kalamata Greek olives!

Calzones

Small Calzone

$9.00

Large Calzone

$12.25

Specialty Calzones

Hawaiian Calzone

$11.00

White

$11.00

Greek

$12.00

Gourmet Greek

$13.00

Mediterranean

$13.00

Vegetarian

$13.00

Mexican

$13.00

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

House Special

$14.00

All Meat

$14.00

BBQ Steak

$14.00

Steak Bomb

$14.00

Carbonara

$14.00

All American

$14.00

Brooklyn

$14.00

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Western

$14.00

Alexander

$12.00

Hawaiian

$15.25

White

$15.25

Greek

$16.75

Gourmet Greek

$19.00

Mediterranean

$19.00

Vegetarian

$19.00

Mexican

$19.00

BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

House Special

$21.00

All Meat

$21.00

BBQ Steak

$21.00

Steak Bomb

$21.00

Carbonara

$21.00

All American

$21.00

Brooklyn

$21.00

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Western

$21.00

Alexander

$16.75

Salads

Garden

$10.50

Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and green peppers

Greek

Greek

$11.75

Feta cheese and greek olives

Greek with Grilled Chicken

$13.75

One of our best sellers! Our Greek Salad topped with our famous grilled chicken

Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.50

Ham, turkey and pizza cheese

Tuna

$12.50

Tuna mixed with mayo

Grilled chicken

$12.50

Our famous marinated grilled chicken over a garden salad

Crispy chicken

$12.50

Our homemade crispy chicken strips over a garden salad

Honey mustard chicken

$12.50

Crispy chicken, pizza cheese blend and served with honey mustard

Buffalo chicken

$13.00

Our hot and spicy buffalo chicken over a garden salad

Caesar

$10.75Out of stock

Crisp Romaine lettuce, topped with our pizza cheese blend and croutons

Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$12.75Out of stock

Our Caesar salad topped with our famous marinated grilled chicken

Wraps

Buffalo chicken

$10.75

Crispy buffalo chicken, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce

BBQ Chicken

$10.75

Crispy BBQ chicken, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce

Greek chicken

$10.75

Grilled chicken, homemade Greek dressing, tomatoes and lettuce

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.75Out of stock

Grilled chicken, caesar dressing, Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese

Chicken Bacon and Ranch

Chicken Bacon and Ranch

$10.75

Crispy chicken, bacon, ranch dressing tomatoes and lettuce

Chicken Stir Fry

$10.75

Grilled chicken, green peppers, mushrooms and onions

Honey mustard chicken

$10.75

Crispy chicken, honey mustard, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce

Hot Sandwiches

Cheeseburger 1/4LB

$6.25

Fresh, never frozen, hand pressed and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo

Hamburger 1/4LB

$5.75

Fresh, never frozen, hand pressed and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo

Western Burger

$8.50

Our cheeseburger topped with BBQ sauce, grilled mushrooms and onions and crisp bacon

Crispy Chicken Burger

$6.25

Our homemade crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$6.75

Our buffalo chicken topped with ranch dressing tomatoes and lettuce

Grilled Chicken Burger

$6.25

Our famous grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo

Beef Gyro

Beef Gyro

$9.75Out of stock

One of our best sellers! Strips of traditional gyro meat on a grilled pita and served with our homemade Tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and lettuce

Chicken Gyro

$9.75

Our famous grilled chicken, on a grilled pita, served with our homemade Tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and lettuce

Hot Subs

Veal Parmesan

$8.00+
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$8.00+

One of our best sellers!

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.00+

Grilled chicken parmesan

$8.00+

Meatball and cheese

$8.00+

Hot Sausage and cheese

$8.00+Out of stock

Cold Subs

Ham

Ham

$6.75+

Regular Salami

$6.75+

Genoa Salami

$6.75+

Vegetarian

$6.75+
Combo Italian

Combo Italian

$7.50+

Ham, regular salami and genoa salami

Turkey

$7.00+

Tuna

$7.00+

Toasted Chicken Cutlet

$8.00+

Our famous chicken strips on a toasted sub roll, with melted provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo

Dagwood

$7.50+

Ham, provolone, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo

Toasted Ham Hoagie

$6.75+

Toasted, ham cheese and mayo

Toasted Buffalo chicken

$9.00+

Our buffalo chicken strips, on a toasted sub roll with melted provolone, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce

Toasted BLT

$7.50+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a toasted sub roll

Greek Italian

$7.50+

Greek dressing, ham, provolone, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, oil and vinegar

Pepperoni

$8.00+

Grilled Subs

Steak and cheese

Steak and cheese

$9.00+
Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$9.75+

Steak, cheese, green peppers, mushrooms and onions

Cheeseburger sub

$9.75+

Topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes and mayo

Hamburger

$9.50+

Topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes and mayo

Chicken Stir Fry

$9.75+

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

Pastrami

$9.75+

Provolone cheese and yellow mustard

Greek chicken

Greek chicken

$9.75+

Grilled chicken, homemade Greek dressing, tomatoes and lettuce

Pasta Dinners

Pasta with Butter

$10.75

Pasta with Marinara sauce

$10.75

Pasta topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Pasta with 3 Meatballs

$11.75

served with 3 meatballs

Pasta with grilled mushrooms

$11.75

Pasta with Hot Sausage

$12.75Out of stock

served with 2 large hot sausage links

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$12.75

Chicken Parmesan

$12.75

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.75

Homemade Baked Lasagna

$12.75Out of stock

Our famous homemade cheese lasagna, served with a meatball

Stuffed Shells

$12.75

Cheese stuffed and served with a meatball

Manicotti

$12.75

Cheese stuffed and served with a meatball

Dinner Plates

Chicken Strip

$11.25

Chicken Wing

$11.25

Buffalo Strip

$11.75

Buffalo Wing

$11.75

BBQ Strip

$11.75

BBQ Wing

$11.75

Hamburger

$11.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Western Burger

$13.25

Crispy Chicken Burger

$11.75

Grilled chicken burger

$11.75

Buffalo chicken burger

$12.00

Grilled chicken

$11.75
Gyro

Gyro

$12.75

EXTRAS

SIDE Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

SIDE Crushed Red Pepper

$0.50

SIDE Ranch Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Italian Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Greek Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Caesar Dressing

$0.50

SIDE French Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Balsamic Vinaigarette

$0.50

SIDE Hot Pepper Relish

$0.50

Packaging Fee

$0.75

Side Vinegar

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated business with our sole focus on delivering high quality foods to our customers. Come in and see why our customers have been returning since 1982!

Location

155 Main Street, South Paris, ME 04281

Directions

Gallery
Yianni's House of Pizza image
Banner pic
BG pic
Yianni's House of Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Highland Grille
orange starNo Reviews
10 Highland Ave Turner, ME 04282
View restaurantnext
Randy's Wooster St Pizza Naples
orange starNo Reviews
770 Roosevelt Trail Naples, ME 04055
View restaurantnext
Deck House Tavern - at Seacoast Adventure
orange star4.0 • 442
930 Roosevelt Trl Windham, ME 04062
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Windham
orange starNo Reviews
727 Roosevel Trail North Windham, ME 04062
View restaurantnext
Norway Amato's - 50-NO
orange starNo Reviews
30 Fair Street Norway, ME 04268
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near South Paris
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston