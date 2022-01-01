- Home
Yianni's House of Pizza
28 Reviews
$
155 Main Street
South Paris, ME 04281
Appetizers and Sides
Chicken Strips
Our famous fresh marinated chicken battered and fried to perfection
Buffalo Strips
Our famous chicken strips dipped in our homemade hot sauce
BBQ Strips
Our famous chicken strips dipped in bbq sauce
Chicken Wings
Fried to a crisp
Buffalo Wings
Dipped in our homemade hot sauce
BBQ Wings
Dipped in bbq sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing
Jalapeno Poppers
With cheddar cheese
French Fries
Crunchy fries
Homemade Fries
Fresh, hand cut potatoes
Cheese Fries
Our homemade fries topped with our melted cheese blend and bacon
Buffalo Fries
Our homemade fries topped with our homemade hot sauce and our cheese blend
Onion Rings
Cheese Breadsticks
Served with marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
Our small loaf of bread topped with garlic butter and toasted
Garlic Bread with cheese
Side pita bread
side Tzatziki
side greek
side ranch
side bc
side sweet & Sour
side Homemade Hot Sauce
side marinara
Side Garlic Butter sauce
side honey mustard
side caesar
side French
side balsamic
side Italian
side BBQ sauce
side Ketchup
side Mustard
Side Mayo
Side Vinegar
Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Hawaiian
Whether you like pineapple on a pizza or not, this is a classic, topped with sliced ham and pineapple tidbits!
White
Our non-red sauce pizza. Topped with our garlic butter sauce as a base, our pizza cheese blend, fresh chopped garlic and fresh sliced tomatoes!
Greek
Our traditional Greek pizza kept simple with our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, then topped with shredded Feta cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes and sliced Kalamata Greek olives!
Gourmet Greek
One of our popular original specialties! This is topped with our homemade pizza sauce, our pizza cheese blend, shredded Feta cheese, broccoli, sliced fresh tomatoes and our marinated grilled chicken chunks!
Mediterranean
A taste of Greece! This pizza uses our garlic butter blend as a base, it is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, shredded Feta cheese, spinach, Kalamata Greek olives and our marinated grilled chicken chunks!
Vegetarian
A simple vegetarian pizza, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes
Mexican
This pizza uses our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, black olives, onions, jalapeños, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh hamburger chunks
BBQ Chicken
Lots of flavor on this one, which is topped with our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese, chunks of our famous crispy chicken strips and then drizzled with BBQ sauce on top!
Buffalo Chicken
Our best selling specialty pizza! This pizza uses a ranch sauce base, it is then covered with our pizza cheese blend, chunks of our famous crispy chicken strips and our homemade hot sauce drizzled on top!
Chicken Alfredo
Not to be confused with our White pizza, this pizza uses an Alfredo sauce base, our pizza cheese blend and then is topped with our marinated grilled chicken chunks!
House Special
Our version of a loaded pizza and we have been making it since 1982! This uses our homemade pizza sauce for a base and is then topped with salami, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and is then topped with pizza cheese for all of there flavors to cook within the pizza!
All Meat
Our meat lovers, which consists of our homemade pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, salami, pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatballs, bacon and fresh hamburger chunks!
BBQ Steak
This pizza uses our homemade pizza sauce blend for a base and is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, juicy shaved steak grilled to perfection and bbq sauce top top it off!
Steak Bomb
This pizza combines our famous pizza with one of our best selling subs, the steak bomb! It features our homemade pizza sauce for a base, our pizza cheese blend, and shaved steak grilled with mushrooms, onions and green peppers!
Carbonara
This pizza uses Alfredo sauce as a base and is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, sliced ham, mushrooms and bacon!
All American
This pizza uses ranch as a base and is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, bacon and chunks of our famous crispy chicken!
Brooklyn Pizza
This pizza uses our homemade pizza sauce as a base and is then topped with hot sausage. grilled onions and green peppers and sliced fresh tomatoes!
Chicken Parm
This makes our famous chicken parmesan sub and turns it into a pizza. This pizza starts with a base of our pizza cheese blend and is then topped with chunks of our famous chicken strips, our homemade marinara sauce with an extra layer of our pizza cheese on top!
Western
Sweet and spicy on this pizza! This pizza consists of our homemade pizza sauce base, pizza cheese blend, onions, jalapeños, bacon, fresh hamburger chunks and topped with bbq sauce!
Alexander
Created by one of our customers and it stayed. This pizza uses our garlic butter as a base and is then topped with our pizza cheese blend, chopped fresh garlic, shredded Feta cheese and sliced Kalamata Greek olives!
Specialty Calzones
Salads
Garden
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and green peppers
Greek
Feta cheese and greek olives
Greek with Grilled Chicken
One of our best sellers! Our Greek Salad topped with our famous grilled chicken
Antipasto
Ham, turkey and pizza cheese
Tuna
Tuna mixed with mayo
Grilled chicken
Our famous marinated grilled chicken over a garden salad
Crispy chicken
Our homemade crispy chicken strips over a garden salad
Honey mustard chicken
Crispy chicken, pizza cheese blend and served with honey mustard
Buffalo chicken
Our hot and spicy buffalo chicken over a garden salad
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, topped with our pizza cheese blend and croutons
Caesar with Grilled Chicken
Our Caesar salad topped with our famous marinated grilled chicken
Wraps
Buffalo chicken
Crispy buffalo chicken, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce
BBQ Chicken
Crispy BBQ chicken, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce
Greek chicken
Grilled chicken, homemade Greek dressing, tomatoes and lettuce
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, caesar dressing, Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese
Chicken Bacon and Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, ranch dressing tomatoes and lettuce
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chicken, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
Honey mustard chicken
Crispy chicken, honey mustard, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce
Hot Sandwiches
Cheeseburger 1/4LB
Fresh, never frozen, hand pressed and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo
Hamburger 1/4LB
Fresh, never frozen, hand pressed and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo
Western Burger
Our cheeseburger topped with BBQ sauce, grilled mushrooms and onions and crisp bacon
Crispy Chicken Burger
Our homemade crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Our buffalo chicken topped with ranch dressing tomatoes and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Burger
Our famous grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo
Beef Gyro
One of our best sellers! Strips of traditional gyro meat on a grilled pita and served with our homemade Tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and lettuce
Chicken Gyro
Our famous grilled chicken, on a grilled pita, served with our homemade Tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and lettuce
Hot Subs
Cold Subs
Ham
Regular Salami
Genoa Salami
Vegetarian
Combo Italian
Ham, regular salami and genoa salami
Turkey
Tuna
Toasted Chicken Cutlet
Our famous chicken strips on a toasted sub roll, with melted provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo
Dagwood
Ham, provolone, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo
Toasted Ham Hoagie
Toasted, ham cheese and mayo
Toasted Buffalo chicken
Our buffalo chicken strips, on a toasted sub roll with melted provolone, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce
Toasted BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a toasted sub roll
Greek Italian
Greek dressing, ham, provolone, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, oil and vinegar
Pepperoni
Grilled Subs
Steak and cheese
Steak Bomb
Steak, cheese, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
Cheeseburger sub
Topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes and mayo
Hamburger
Topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes and mayo
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
Pastrami
Provolone cheese and yellow mustard
Greek chicken
Grilled chicken, homemade Greek dressing, tomatoes and lettuce
Pasta Dinners
Pasta with Butter
Pasta with Marinara sauce
Pasta topped with our homemade marinara sauce
Pasta with 3 Meatballs
served with 3 meatballs
Pasta with grilled mushrooms
Pasta with Hot Sausage
served with 2 large hot sausage links
Veal Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Homemade Baked Lasagna
Our famous homemade cheese lasagna, served with a meatball
Stuffed Shells
Cheese stuffed and served with a meatball
Manicotti
Cheese stuffed and served with a meatball
Dinner Plates
EXTRAS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a family owned and operated business with our sole focus on delivering high quality foods to our customers. Come in and see why our customers have been returning since 1982!
155 Main Street, South Paris, ME 04281