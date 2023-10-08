YRI Yummy fast food restaurant- Columbus 1142 Fort Benning Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We are the only restaurant that is a authentic Jamaican restaurant with blended addition of all the American signature favorites. Whether you feel Like Oxtails, Jerk Chicken or Hamburger and Fries we serve it all and it is delicious
Location
1142 Fort Benning Rd, Columbus, GA 31903
