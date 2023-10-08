American Food

Wings Combo

5 Chicken wings and 3 Tenders served with French Fries and a can soda

Yummy Yummy Combo (with fries and a drink) (Wings and Tenders (5 wings & 3 Tenders))

$13.99

5 Piece Wing Combo with Fries and can soda

$9.95

8 Piece Combo with Fries and can soda

$13.95

3 Full Wings Combo

$8.95

Served With Fried Rice/ Fries/ Rice/ Rice & peas, Soda

6 Full Wings Combo

$13.95

Served With Fried Rice/ Fries/ Rice/ Rice & peas, Soda

10 Full Wings Combo

$19.95

Served With Fried Rice/ Fries/ Rice/ Rice & peas, Soda

WINGS (Choice of Style & Flavor) served with Fries

5pc Wing Combo

$9.99

8pc Wing Combo

$13.95

10pc Wing Combo

$15.95

22pc Wing Combo

$24.95

3pc Full Wing Combo

$8.95

6pc Full Wing Combo

$13.95

Sandwich Combos

Single Tilapia

$8.95

Double Tilapia

$13.95

Chicken Breast on buns

$13.95

Tenders Combo with Fries and Soda

Served with fries & soda

5 PC Combo

$12.95

Served with fries & soda

Hand Made Burgers

Served With Fries and Can Soda

Chicken Burger

$13.95

Hamburger

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$14.95

FRIED RICE

Fried Rice w/wo veggie regular

$11.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Jerk Ground Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

SUBS HOAGIE Combo

Served with fries and a drink

Chicken Cheese steak

$13.99

New York Phili Cheese steak

$13.95

Sweet Chili Salmon

$19.95

Jerk Salmon

$19.95

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$19.95

Jerk Shrimp

$19.95

WRAP

Tilapia Wrap Single

$7.99

Tilapia Wrap Double

$12.99

Sweet Chili Salmon And Fries

$19.95

Jerk Salmon And Fries

$19.95

Jerk Chicken and Cabbage Wrap (White meat)

$19.95

Hot Dog Combo (with fries and a drink)

Hot Dog Single

$5.99

Chilli Cheese Dogs

$8.99

Nachos

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$10.99

CHEESE NACHOS

$6.99

Sides

Collard Greens

$4.99+

CABBAGE

$4.99+

Fries

$5.99+

Jerk Fries

$6.99+

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES

$7.99+

Plantains

$4.99+

Sauce

JERK CHICKEN SAUCE

$1.99

CHEESE

$1.99

CHILI

$1.99

HOT SAUCE

$1.99

KIDS/TEEN COMBO (with fries and a drink)

5PC NUGGET COMBO

$5.99

HOT DOG COMBO

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Combo

$5.99

Teaser Cup

$5.99

DRINKS

Can Soda

$0.99

Water

$1.49

Capri Suns

$0.99

Kool Aid

$0.99

Snapple

$2.99

Arizona's

$1.99

Jamaican Soda

$3.50

Ting

$3.99

SNACKS

CHEX variety snack

$0.99

Pringles

$1.49

Frito-Lay Flavor Mix Variety Pack Chips & Snacks

$0.99

Sabritas Chile Limon Mix Variety Pack Snacks

$1.49

Mrs. Freshley's Jumbo Honey Buns

$1.49

Nabisco Classic Mix Variety Pack (Oreos, Cips Ahoy, Nutter butter, Ritz, Teddy Grahams)

$1.49

Fruit Roll-Ups Fruit Snacks

$0.99

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Variety Pack

$0.99

Jamaican Meals Served With Rice and peas with Steamed Cabbage

Jerk Chicken Meal Regular Combo

$15.95

Jerk Chicken Meal Large Combo

$19.95

Brown Stew Chicken Small Meal

$15.95

Brown Stew Chicken Large Rice and Peas Cabbage

$19.95

Sweet Chili Salmon Meal

$26.95

Double Sweet Chili Salmon Meal

$38.95

Oxtail Meal

$29.95

X- Large Oxtail Meal

$32.95

Jerk Salmon Meal

$26.95

Combo (with fries and a drink)

Sweet Chili Salmon and Shrimp

$29.95

Brown Stew Chili Salmon and Shrimp

$29.95

Jerk Salmon and Shrimp Combo

$29.95

Two Chicken Combo

$24.95

PATTIES

Beef Patty

$3.99

Chicken Patty

$3.99

Coco Bread

$3.99

Spinach Patty

$3.99

Veggie Patty

$3.99

Jamaican Food

Jamaican Delight Combos

Regular Brown Stew Salmon & Shrimp

$29.95
Reg Curry Salmon & Shrimp

$29.95

XL Curry Salmon & Shrimp

Delicious Red peas soup with chicken served to your liking

XL Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$39.95

His Nubian Queen Package 1 Double SALMON and Shrimp Sweet Chili Double Cabbage and 1 Regular Sweet Chilli Shrimp and Salmon Double Cabbage

$65.00

Jamaican Delight

Sides

Entrees

Seafood

Soups & Patties

Feed the Fam

Drinks

