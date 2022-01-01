A map showing the location of Yucca Tree Eatery 57754 Twentynine Palms HwyView gallery
Yucca Tree Eatery 57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy

57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy

Yucca Valley, CA 92284

Add Ons

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Cheese

$1.00

Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

Grass Fed Organic Beef

$9.00

Organic Chicken

$9.00

Veggie Pattie

$7.00

Egg

$3.00

Breakfast

1 Breakfast Taco

$13.00

1 taco-egg, bacon, cheese, pico and side of potatoes with peppers & onions

2 Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

2 tacos- egg, bacon, cheese, pico and side of potatoes with peppers & onions

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$7.00

Choice of Plain or Everything bagel & Cream Cheese

Breakfast Bagel

$15.00

Choice of Plain or Everything bagel, egg, spinach, tomato, cheese & mayo w/side of potatoes with peppers & onions

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

eggs, potatoes, bacon, cheese, spinach, peppers & onions, pico with salsa on the side

Breakfast taco (no potatoes)

$6.00

Classic Breakfast

$15.00

Greens, Eggs & Sprouts

$14.00

Grilled sourdough, fresh greens, mayo, eggs, sprouts & avocado

Hearty Oatmeal

$10.00

Organic oats, chia seed, vanilla, maple syrup and cinnamon. Topped with ghee, walnuts and blueberries

Protein Bowl

$12.00

Eggs, bacon, cheese & avocado. served with side of salsa

Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Eggs, bacon, cheese, spinach, tomato & mayo

Soyrizo Burrito

$13.00

Veggie Scramble Bowl

$14.00

Eggs, peppers, onions, spinach, black beans, brown rice, cheese, pico and side of salsa

Veggie Scramble Burrito

$13.00

Eggs, spinach, peppers & onions, black beans, brown rice, cheese & pico with side of salsa

Wild Lox Bagel

$17.00

Choice of Plain or Everything bagel, cream cheese, wild lox, tomato, red onion & capers. Cucumber, sprouts & greens

Vegan Soyrizo Burrito

$13.00

Kids Meal

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled PB&J

$7.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Lunch

Avocado Sprout Burger

$17.00

Grass fed beef, greens, mayo, cheese, sprouts & avocado. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips

Avocado Sprout Chicken

$17.00

Organic chicken, fresh greens, mayo, cheese, sprouts & avocado. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips

B.L.T

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough

Bacon & Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

Grass fed beef, bacon, jalapeño, cheese, BBQ sauce & pickles. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips

Bacon & Jalapeno Chicken

$18.00

Organic chicken, bacon, cheese, jalapeño, BBQ sauce & pickles Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$17.00

Chicken Apple Walnut Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, brown rice, fresh spinach, cheese, pico and side of salsa

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese, pico and side of salsa

Conscious Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, artichoke, sprouts and sliced almonds. Vegan dressing- hummus, coconut milk, spicy mustard & spices

Grilled Artichoke Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken, grilled onions & artichoke, tomato, arugula & mayo Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips

Grilled Cheese & Artichoke Sourdough Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled sourdough, cheese, artichoke, spinach and fresh tomatoes

The Yucca Burger

$17.00

Grass fed beef, cheese, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, ketchup & arugula Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips

Vegan Apple Walnut Wrap

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Veggie patty, fresh greens, cheese, tomato, onion, pickles, sprouts, avocado & mayo Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheese, spinach, peppers & onions. Comes with side salad

Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Hummus, carrots, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, sprouts & fresh spinach Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips

Yucca Chicken

$17.00

Sides

Black Beans

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes with Onions & Peppers

$6.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes with Raw Honey

$6.00

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Smoothie

Very Berry

$10.00

Almond milk, strawberry, blueberries, banana, spinach, maple syrup & coconut oil

Chocolate Almond

$10.00

Almond milk, cacao, spinach, blueberries, banana, almond butter, maple syrup & coconut oil

Sabrina Smoothie

$11.00

Almond milk, spinach, blueberries, banana, almond butter, coconut oil & protein powder

Strawberry Banana

$10.00

Almond milk, strawberries, banana, coconut oil, maple syrup & almond butter

Snacks

Chips

$3.00

Granola Bar

$3.00

Large Granola

$26.00

Popcorn

$3.00

Probiotic Coconut Yogurt

$22.00

Small Granola

$14.00

Granola Butter

$24.00

Goat Cheese

$7.00

Soup

Artichoke Soup

$12.00

Artichoke hearts, vegetable broth, onion, celery & carrots

Coffee & Tea

Assorted Hot Teas

$4.00

Butter Coffee

$8.00

16 oz organic coffee blende with ghee & coconut oil

Ice Tea

$4.00

Joshua Tree Coffee

$4.00

16 oz Organic Joshua Tree coffee

Whole Bean Joshua Tree Coffee

$16.00

Specialty Drinks

Blueberry Tea

$6.00

Butter Coffee

$9.00

16 oz coffee blended with ghee & coconut oil

Celery Juice

$9.00

Chaga Chai

$9.00

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Golden Milk

$9.00

Almond milk, turmeric, spices & maple syrup topped with ghee & cinnamon

Green Juice

$10.00

Masala Chai Tea

$9.00

Oat milk,

Pineapple fusion

$8.00

Watermelon twist

$8.00

Cucumber H2o

$8.00

Soda Fridge

Amino energy

$4.00

Bai

$4.00

Bang

$4.00

Beet Apple

$6.00

Body Armor

$4.00

Can Pellegrino

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Izzy

$3.00

Kill Cliff Energy

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.00

LA croix

$3.00

Large Alkaline Water

$4.00

Large Glass Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Large PH

$4.00

Olipop

$4.00

Plastic Pellegrino

$3.00

POM

$6.00

Small PH

$3.00

Souja Immunity Shot

$4.00

Sparking Botanical Tea

$4.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Super sparkling vita coco

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
