- Home
- /
- Yucca Valley
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Yucca Tree Eatery - 57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy
Yucca Tree Eatery 57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy
No reviews yet
57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy
Yucca Valley, CA 92284
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Add Ons
Breakfast
1 Breakfast Taco
1 taco-egg, bacon, cheese, pico and side of potatoes with peppers & onions
2 Breakfast Tacos
2 tacos- egg, bacon, cheese, pico and side of potatoes with peppers & onions
Avocado Toast
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Choice of Plain or Everything bagel & Cream Cheese
Breakfast Bagel
Choice of Plain or Everything bagel, egg, spinach, tomato, cheese & mayo w/side of potatoes with peppers & onions
Breakfast Burger
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, potatoes, bacon, cheese, spinach, peppers & onions, pico with salsa on the side
Breakfast taco (no potatoes)
Classic Breakfast
Greens, Eggs & Sprouts
Grilled sourdough, fresh greens, mayo, eggs, sprouts & avocado
Hearty Oatmeal
Organic oats, chia seed, vanilla, maple syrup and cinnamon. Topped with ghee, walnuts and blueberries
Protein Bowl
Eggs, bacon, cheese & avocado. served with side of salsa
Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, bacon, cheese, spinach, tomato & mayo
Soyrizo Burrito
Veggie Scramble Bowl
Eggs, peppers, onions, spinach, black beans, brown rice, cheese, pico and side of salsa
Veggie Scramble Burrito
Eggs, spinach, peppers & onions, black beans, brown rice, cheese & pico with side of salsa
Wild Lox Bagel
Choice of Plain or Everything bagel, cream cheese, wild lox, tomato, red onion & capers. Cucumber, sprouts & greens
Vegan Soyrizo Burrito
Lunch
Avocado Sprout Burger
Grass fed beef, greens, mayo, cheese, sprouts & avocado. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
Avocado Sprout Chicken
Organic chicken, fresh greens, mayo, cheese, sprouts & avocado. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough
Bacon & Jalapeno Burger
Grass fed beef, bacon, jalapeño, cheese, BBQ sauce & pickles. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
Bacon & Jalapeno Chicken
Organic chicken, bacon, cheese, jalapeño, BBQ sauce & pickles Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
Chicken Apple Walnut Wrap
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, black beans, brown rice, fresh spinach, cheese, pico and side of salsa
Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese, pico and side of salsa
Conscious Salad
Chopped romaine, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, artichoke, sprouts and sliced almonds. Vegan dressing- hummus, coconut milk, spicy mustard & spices
Grilled Artichoke Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, grilled onions & artichoke, tomato, arugula & mayo Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
Grilled Cheese & Artichoke Sourdough Sandwich
Grilled sourdough, cheese, artichoke, spinach and fresh tomatoes
The Yucca Burger
Grass fed beef, cheese, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, ketchup & arugula Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
Vegan Apple Walnut Wrap
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty, fresh greens, cheese, tomato, onion, pickles, sprouts, avocado & mayo Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
Veggie Quesadilla
Cheese, spinach, peppers & onions. Comes with side salad
Veggie Wrap
Hummus, carrots, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, sprouts & fresh spinach Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
Yucca Chicken
Sides
Smoothie
Very Berry
Almond milk, strawberry, blueberries, banana, spinach, maple syrup & coconut oil
Chocolate Almond
Almond milk, cacao, spinach, blueberries, banana, almond butter, maple syrup & coconut oil
Sabrina Smoothie
Almond milk, spinach, blueberries, banana, almond butter, coconut oil & protein powder
Strawberry Banana
Almond milk, strawberries, banana, coconut oil, maple syrup & almond butter
Snacks
Coffee & Tea
Specialty Drinks
Blueberry Tea
Butter Coffee
16 oz coffee blended with ghee & coconut oil
Celery Juice
Chaga Chai
Ginger Shot
Golden Milk
Almond milk, turmeric, spices & maple syrup topped with ghee & cinnamon
Green Juice
Masala Chai Tea
Oat milk,
Pineapple fusion
Watermelon twist
Cucumber H2o
Soda Fridge
Amino energy
Bai
Bang
Beet Apple
Body Armor
Can Pellegrino
Coconut Water
Cold Brew
Fiji Water
Ginger Beer
Izzy
Kill Cliff Energy
Kombucha
LA croix
Large Alkaline Water
Large Glass Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Large PH
Olipop
Plastic Pellegrino
POM
Small PH
Souja Immunity Shot
Sparking Botanical Tea
Spindrift
Super sparkling vita coco
Vitamin Water
Yerba Mate
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284
Photos coming soon!