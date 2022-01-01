Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Café La Jefa

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

750 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Popular Items

Latte
Americano
Chai Latte

Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Ground single origin coffee brewed overnight.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Drip coffee with steamed milk, 2:1 ratio.

Daily Drip

$3.00+

Classic drip coffee, with choice of light or dark roast.

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Sisters Coffee, rich and aromatic, prepared in its purest form.

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.00

Sisters Coffee, rich and aromatic, prepared in its purest form.

Americano

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso with water.

Latte

$4.25+

A double shot of espresso, topped with steamed milk and foam.

Flat White

$4.00

A double shot of espresso, topped with steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

A double shot of espresso, topped with lightly steamed milk and extra foam resulting in a 1:3 ratio of coffee to milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso drink of equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Tea & Lemonade Drinks

Chai Chata

Chai Chata

$5.00+

Coconut chai tea, organic oat milk and condensed milk, finished with organic Ceylon cinnamon on top. Only served cold.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Coconut oil, honey, black tea, cinnamon spice blend and your choice of milk.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Three refreshing flavors: Tropical Green Tea, Black Jasmine, Melrose Hibiscus

Lemonade

$4.00+

Thirst-quenching lemonade.

Matcha Mint Lemonade

Matcha Mint Lemonade

$5.00+

Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha Tea (unsweetened) with water, lemonade and mint. Only served cold.

Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$4.00+

Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha Tea (unsweetened) with water. Only served cold.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha Tea (unsweetened) with your choice of milk.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00+

Earl Grey Tea with steamed milk.

Pride Lemonade

$5.50

Non-Caffeinated Drinks

Whole Milk - Organic Clover

Whole Milk - Organic Clover

$3.00
Almond Milk - Elmhurst

Almond Milk - Elmhurst

$4.00
Oat Milk - Organic Minor Figures

Oat Milk - Organic Minor Figures

$4.00
Macadamia Milk - Milkcadamia

Macadamia Milk - Milkcadamia

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Daily Assortment

Muffin: Blueberry

$3.75

Croissant: Almond

$5.50 Out of stock

Croissant: Butter

$4.00 Out of stock

Croissant: Chocolate

$5.00 Out of stock

Scone: Berry

$4.00 Out of stock

Organic AP wheat flour, buttermilk, raspberries, blackberries, butter, eggs, sugar, baking soda, organic lemon essential oil, vanilla and sea salt.

Kouign Amann

$5.00 Out of stock

A round multi-layered cake, similar in fashion to puff pastry with fewer layers (Pronounced: kwiɲ aˈmãn). Baked in salt and sugar. Savory, on the sweet side.

Cheese Danish

$5.00 Out of stock

Cookie: Chocolate

$4.00 Out of stock

Organic bread wheat flour, organic pastry wheat flour, chocolate chips, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla and sea salt.

Cookie: Oatmeal Raisin

$4.00

LA JEFA STICKER

LA JEFA STICKER

$1.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Advanced online orders are available until 3PM. Please visit the Café after that time: OPEN 7AM - 5PM DAILY

Website

Location

750 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

