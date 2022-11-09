Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zabar's

1,570 Reviews

$$

2245 Broadway

New York, NY 10024

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel and Lox Sandwich
Bagel
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Lunch & Sandwiches

#1 Prosciutto Panini

$8.99

Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta

#2 Ham & Cheese Panini

$8.99

Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Tomato, and Basil, on Fresh Ciabatta

#3 Mozzarella & Tomato Panini

$8.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta

#5 Cuban Panini

$8.99

Boneless Pork Loin, Panchetta Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sour Pickle, Garlic, and Olive Oil, on Ciabatta

#6 Ruben Panini

$8.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, on Ciabatta

#7 Grilled Vegetable Panini

$8.99

Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Herb Mayo, on Fresh Ciabatta

#8 Turkey Panini

$8.99

Roasted Turkey, Tomato, Gruyere, Lemon Butter, Italian Herb, on Fresh Ciabatta

#9 Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese, Garlic, and Butter on Grilled White Bread

#11 Herb Roasted Chicken Panini

$8.99

Herb Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Mustard, Tomato, and Arugula on Ciabatta

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$6.99

Bacon, Ham, and Cheese Served on a Kaiser Roll

Bagel

$2.00

Bagel with Choice of Cream Cheese or Butter

Bagel and Lox Sandwich

$14.98

Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.

Cheese Blintzes

$3.99

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

Knish

$4.49

Choice of, Potato, Broccoli & Cheddar, or Mushroom

Latkes

$5.99

Matzo Ball Soup

$4.99

Salads

$12.49+

Drinks and Coffee Menu

Affogato

$5.99+

Vanilla Ice Cream Drowned in Espresso

Americano

$3.29+

Cappucino

$5.99+

Chai Latte

$4.49+

Classic Ice Tea

$3.49+

Cup of Milk

$0.99+

Frappes

$4.99+

Blended Ice Coffee Topped with Whipped Cream

Hot Chocolate

$4.49+

Hot Tea

$2.79+

Hot Zabar's Coffee

$2.99+

Iced Cappucino

$3.99+

Iced Espresso

$2.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Mocha

$4.49+

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.99+

Zabar's Cold Brew

$3.99+

Zabar's Espresso Shot

$4.59+

Misc & Store

Coffee Bag

$11.98

Zabar's Mug

$3.98+

Zabar's Assorted Chocolate

$3.98

Store Choc Rugelach

$9.98

Another of Grandma's Greatest Hits! These flaky, fragrant little pinwheels score a direct hit to your Sweet Spot! 14 oz.

Store Cinn Rugelach

$9.98

Another of Grandma's Greatest Hits! These flaky, fragrant little pinwheels score a direct hit to your Sweet Spot! 14 oz.

Hamantaschen

$9.49

These triangular shaped cookies are filled with apricot and raspberry filling year round. It is believed these cookies are named for Haman's three cornered hat

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Gourmet emporium specializing in smoked fish, caviar, coffee, cheese, kitchen goods & housewares.

Location

2245 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

