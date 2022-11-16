Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Zeleno DC

review star

No reviews yet

1605 Connecticut Ave NW

WAshington, DC 20009

Popular Items

iPower
Ace Acai Bowl (pictured Rainbow Ace Bowl)
PB Power Bowl

Smoothies

Mango Dragon

Mango Dragon

$8.80+

Mango, pineapple,dragon fruit, coconut water, mint, and coconut nectar

Blue Lagun

Blue Lagun

$8.80+

banana, pineapple, coconut milk, blue sperulina

iPower

iPower

$9.80+

Banana, cacao powder, choc protein maca,almond butter, almonds, spinach, dates

Very Berry

Very Berry

$8.80+

Banana, strawberries, blueberries coconut milk, Bulgarian yogurt, coconut nectar

Matcha Gotcha

Matcha Gotcha

$8.80+

banana, avocado, pineapple coconut milk, matcha powder spinach, coconut nectar

Coffee Power

Coffee Power

$8.80+

Banana, cold brew coffee, peanut butter, Almond milk, cacao nibs

Rise and Shine

Rise and Shine

$8.80+

Cold brew coffee, coconut milk, almond butter, chocolate plant protein

IPeach

IPeach

$8.80+

Peach, mango, spinach, turmeric, black pepper

Acai Bowls

Acai, coconut young meat, avocado, zucchini, spinach, keto collagen powder, coconut nectar Toppings: homemade gluten free granola, berries, pomegranate, shaved almonds, and toasted coconut flake
Ace Acai Bowl (pictured Rainbow Ace Bowl)

Ace Acai Bowl (pictured Rainbow Ace Bowl)

$9.80+

acai, banana, strawberry, almond milk himalayan salt, coconut nectar Toppings:homemade granola, banana strawberry, toasted coconut flakes, blueberries Rainbow bowl has a layer of gluten free overnight oats, layer of chia putting, layer of the smoothie bowl, and topped with different fruits depending on the bowl

Island Refresh Bowls

Island Refresh Bowls

$9.80+

Banana, pineapple, mango, mint blue sperulina, coconut milk, chia seeds Toppings:homemade granola, banana fresh mango, pumpkin seeds, almonds, toasted coconut flakes, edible flowers

Silk Road Bowl

Silk Road Bowl

$9.80+

Banana, blueberries, coconut milk lavender, blue spirulina Toppings:homemade granola, banana blueberries, chocolate nibs, hemp seeds sliced almonds, toasted coconut flakes lavender

PB Power Bowl

PB Power Bowl

$9.80+

Banana, Zucchini, almond milk cacao powder, cacao nibs, chia seeds peanut butter, coconut nectar Toppings:homemade granola, banana almond flakes, toasted coconut flakes cacao nibs, peanut butter

Popeye Bowl

Popeye Bowl

$9.80+

Banana, avocado, spinach, green spirulina, coconut water Toppings:homemade granola, banana pomegranate, kiwi, almonds, chia seeds shredded coconut

Very Berry Bowl

Very Berry Bowl

$9.80+

Banana, strawberries, blueberries Bulgarian yogurt, acai, coconut nectar Toppings:homemade granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries toasted coconut flakes

KETO FUEL

KETO FUEL

$9.80+

Sandwiches

Black Bean Veggie Burger with avocado, tomato, mixed greens, and mustered
Rainbow Sandwich

Rainbow Sandwich

$10.88

Beet hummus, avocado, black sesame seeds, and micro greens on a whole grain bread

Symi Sandwich

Symi Sandwich

$12.88

Hummus, olive tapenade, tomato, Bulgarian feta cheese, and mixed greens on a focaccia bread.

Caprese Multi Grain Baguette

Caprese Multi Grain Baguette

$12.88

Tomato, mozzarella, arugula, and a drizzle of homemade basil pesto on whole grain baguete

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.88
Buratta Mia

Buratta Mia

$12.88

Italian buratta, olive tapenade, avocado, tomato, and arugula on a pumpernickel bread

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.88

Organic grilled chicken breast on a ciabatta bread, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayonnaise.

Egg White Omelet Sandwich

Egg White Omelet Sandwich

$12.88

Egg white omelet sandwich on a pumpernickel bread with arugula and avocado.

Toasts

Almond buttter toast

Almond buttter toast

$7.88

Almond butter toast toped with raspberries, pomegranate, and a of raw Bulgarian honey

Peanut butter toast

Peanut butter toast

$7.88

Peanut butter whole grain toast topped with banana, strawberries, and a drizzle of raw Bulgarian honey

Peach Ricotta

Peach Ricotta

$7.88

Ricotta and peachess over whole grain bread, pistachios, drizzle of Bulgarian raw honey

Cold Pressed Juices

Lotti Karotti 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Cold press Carrot, Orange and Ginger juice

Defenso 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Cold press celery, coconut water Kale, and turmeric

Purple Bliss 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Cold press beet, apple, lime, and ginger juice

Wellness Shots

Classic Shot 3oz

Classic Shot 3oz

$3.88

Lemon jiuce, ginger, and cayenne

Belly Love Shot

Belly Love Shot

$3.88

Ginger juice, lime juice, coconut water and apple vinegar

Zeleno Shot

Zeleno Shot

$3.88

lemon juice, Grapefruit, Spirulina

Coffee Bar

Esspresso

Esspresso

$3.18

Macchiato

$3.58
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.80
Latte

Latte

$4.18+

Americano

$3.18

Iced Americano

$3.18

Regular Coffee

$2.98+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.98+

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$3.98+

FLAT WHITE LATTE

$4.58

Breakfast

Gluten and sugar free muffins

$3.90Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.80
Banana/Walnut Muffin

Banana/Walnut Muffin

$3.80
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$3.80
Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$3.80

Marble Cake

$3.80
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.99

Pumpkin Cake

$3.99

Power Coffee

BIBI'S BEET LATTE

BIBI'S BEET LATTE

$5.80
GOLDEN MILK LATTE

GOLDEN MILK LATTE

$5.80
OCEAN BLEND LATTE

OCEAN BLEND LATTE

$5.80

GREEN PUNCH LATTE

$5.80

CARAMELLO LATTE

$5.80

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.80

Cherry Blossom

$5.80

Calming Latte

$8.80

Beverages

Bottle Water Glass

$2.98

Sparkling Water Glass

$2.98

Water Plastic

$1.98

Sparkling Water Plastic

$1.98

Spinkdrift Sparkling Water

$2.98

Crunch CBD

$3.98

Crunch NO CBD

$2.98

Granola Bag

Granola Bag

$6.00

Energy Bombs

Energy Bombs 2 per order

Energy Bombs 2 per order

$3.50

Hazelnuts, walnuts, almonds, pistachios, dates, citrus juice, organic unsweetened cacao

Yogurt with fruits

yogurt

$4.00

CBD+THC treats

Calming Caramels 2pack

$10.00

Calming Caramels 5pack

$20.00

Fruit Thins 8pack

$20.00

Waffle

Half Waffle

$7.88
Whole Waffle

Whole Waffle

$12.88

Paper Bag

Paper Bag

$0.10

Harmonica

Harmonica waffle

$3.50

Biscuit Bites

$5.50

Dry Prunes

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1605 Connecticut Ave NW, WAshington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Zeleno DC image

