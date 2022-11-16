Ace Acai Bowl (pictured Rainbow Ace Bowl)

$9.80 +

acai, banana, strawberry, almond milk himalayan salt, coconut nectar Toppings:homemade granola, banana strawberry, toasted coconut flakes, blueberries Rainbow bowl has a layer of gluten free overnight oats, layer of chia putting, layer of the smoothie bowl, and topped with different fruits depending on the bowl