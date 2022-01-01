Go
Osteria Mia

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

2530 W Happy Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)

Popular Items

Lupara$19.00
Red wine infused rigatoni pasta in a creamy tomato sauce with pepperoncino powder, Italian sausage and cremini mushrooms.
Orecchiette$19.00
Ear shaped semolina pasta in a garlic parmigiano sauce with broccolini, Italian sausage, chilis and oven roasted tomatoes.
Americano$18.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella and pepperoni.
Diavolo$19.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spicy soppressata, calabrian chilis, basil and a honey drizzle.
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts with pancetta, golden raisins, gorgonzola and a balsamic reduction drizzle.
Pasta Norcina$19.00
Rigatoni pasta in a black truffle cream sauce with fennel sausage and cremini mushrooms. Topped with pecorino romano.
Side Salad$5.00
spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons and your choice of dressing
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
tagliatelle pasta in a tomato based ragu with ground beef, pancetta, onions, carrots and celery.
Lasagne$17.00
Pasta sheets layered with pomodoro sauce, ricotta, parmesan and topped with mozzarella
Margherita$15.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2530 W Happy Valley Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

