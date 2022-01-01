Go
Pammy's

Pammy's is open for both Indoor Dining and for Take Out. We are excited to cook you dinner, to help you pick out the perfect wine for your celebration, to have that post-work cocktail ready to go whether you are drinking it here with us or at home.
Takeout is available Monday - Thursday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

928 Massachusetts Ave. • $$

Avg 4.8 (2190 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parm$18.00
Chicken Cutlets are smothered in our Umami Marinara and topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
Lumache Bolognese$24.00
Pammy's "Signature Dish". Snail Shell shaped pasta drenched in our Bolognese Sauce with Korean Gochujang.
Meatballs$16.00
Classic Italian Meatballs (3) served with our House Marinara
Broccolini$8.00
Pan-roasted and garnished with pine nut milk and bread crumbs.
Spaghetti 2.3$21.00
Thick cut Spaghetti tossed with our Umami Tomato Sauce. Topped with House Pepperoncini, Bianco Sardo, and Grilled Bread.
Ultimate Italian Hero$25.00
Denel Prosciutto di San Daniele, Toscana Piccante, Golfera Mortadella, Provolone, Pickles, Hots, Crispy Onions all stacked on a 10" Sesame Seed Hoagie.
Eggplant Parm$16.00
Braised and Fried Eggplant Planks are smothered in our Umami Marinara and topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
Sesame Garlic Knots$8.00
Fresh baked (2), served with House Marinara
Chocolate Torta$12.00
Tempered but frozen chocolate mouse with hazelnut crunch and chantilly cream.
Shaved Brussels$16.00
Raw shaved Brussels Sprouts and finely diced Apples are dressed with Confit Tuna Aioli and topped fried Parmesan Tenkasu and grated cured egg.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

928 Massachusetts Ave.

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
