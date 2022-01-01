Go
Toast

Pane e Vino Ristorante

Come in and enjoy!

365 Atwells Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)

Popular Items

Veal Chop Parmigiano$31.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
Chittara A Cacio E Pepe$22.00
Pecorino Romano Cream, Crushed Black Pepper
Insalata Mista$12.00
Farm Salad of Mixed Greens, Garden Vegetables, Shaved Grana Padano, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Calamari in Padella$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
Maccheroncini Pink Sauce$22.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
Burrata Appetizer$18.00
Mozzarella with a Creamy Curd Center, Prosciutto di Parma, Roasted Peppers
Eggplant Parm$23.00
Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Rigatoni
Linguine Alle Vongole$25.00
Local Little Neck Clams, White Wine, Garlic, EVOO, Fresh Parsley
Chicken Parmigiano$25.00
Breaded & Pan Fried, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Rigatoni
Focaccia Bread$5.00
Italian Bread with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Herbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

365 Atwells Ave

Providence RI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Capri Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maria's Cucina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pastiche Fine Desserts

No reviews yet

Delicious Desserts!

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston