Go
Toast

Paris Baguette

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY

3060 W Olympic Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (164 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery

Location

3060 W Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guelaguetza Restaurant

No reviews yet

James Beard Winner serving the best Oaxacan food in the country.

El Cholo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Salted

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston